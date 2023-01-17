Read full article on original website
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi
The German Couple Beheaded for Protesting Against the Nazi. Whenever we talk about Nazi Germany, the first thing that comes to mind is the concentration camps and the mass murder of the Jews.
French court’s ruling that Virgin Mary statue be removed is ‘ridiculous’
A small French town will be forced to remove a statue of the Virgin Mary after a regional court ruled that it violates a century-old law that forbids religious monuments in public spaces. A court in Poiters and a regional court in Bordeaux ordered the town of La Flotte to take down the statue after a legal complaint was filed by La Libre Pensee 17, a group dedicated to the seperation of church and state. The statue sits on a pedestal at the a crossroads in La Flotte, a town of about 2,800 residents on the island Ile-de-Re, in the...
Lula sacks head of Brazilian army after January 8 insurgency
Júlio Cesar de Arruda reportedly stopped police detaining suspected rioters who took refuge outside army headquarters
Turkey condemns burning of Qur’an during far-right protest in Sweden
Event in front of Turkish embassy will further inflame tensions between two countries
Over 60 women, children freed in Burkina Faso after kidnapping
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) -Sixty-six women and children kidnapped by armed assailants in northern Burkina Faso last week have been freed, national broadcaster Radiodiffusion Télévision du Burkina (RTP) said on Friday. The mass kidnapping was unprecedented in Burkina Faso, which is facing a violent Islamist insurgency that spread from neighbouring...
Australian park rangers say ‘Toadzilla’ could be world’s biggest toad
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian park rangers believe they have stumbled upon a record-breaking giant toad deep in a rainforest. Dubbed “Toadzilla”, the cane toad, an invasive species that poses a threat to Australia’s ecosystem, was spotted by “shocked” park ranger Kylee Gray during a patrol in Conway National Park in Queensland state on Jan. 12.
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and U.S
GOREE ISLAND, Senegal (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday spoke of the “unspeakable cruelty” and enduring consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but said she was heartened by signs of progress and renewal in both the United States and Africa. Yellen visited the House...
‘Las Vegas of the Alps’ to vote on casino ban
ZURICH (Reuters) – Liechtenstein is renowned for its Alpine scenery and historic castles, but the tiny principality also punches above its weight when it comes to a more down-to-earth tourist attraction – namely casinos. Six currently operate there, dotted across a microstate a tenth the size of London...
