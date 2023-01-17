ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhorn, KY

Related
wymt.com

Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
wymt.com

Knott Co. ATC students help repair homes in community

TOPMOST, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Area Technology Center BAM class is all about learning basic handyman skills. “For the past few years, we’ve been working on tiny houses. It has been a big project for us we were one of the first technology centers to do the project when they first started,” said Teddy Martin, BAM Instructor.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

KYTC officials recognize employee who saved man during July floods

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After flooding rocked the region in late July of 2022, the first folks to get on the drenched, damaged roads were crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) trying to repair and clear them. “We had a lot of stories coming out right after the flooding...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry County officials announce new business

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Perry County officials announced a new business is coming to Eastern Kentucky. GattiTown is scheduled to come to the East Perry Development Site. Officials said construction will start “very soon”, but an exact timeline was not known at this time. According to...
thelevisalazer.com

“EAST KENTUCKY FLOOD” DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE ON WYMT

The Center for Rural Strategies’ film will air on WYMT Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Communities emerged battered but not broken, revealing the strength and resiliency that’s persisted after the storm of a century. The film reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
WHITESBURG, KY
fox56news.com

Clark County Schools introduces its own police department

WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
WINCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Portion of U.S. 23 reopened following crash in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - ***7:20 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed the road was reopened Thursday evening. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Officials confirmed U.S. 23 Northbound is closed near Bella Pooch in Pikeville because of a crash. First responders are on the scene. No timeline was...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Jenkins to move to 14th Region this fall

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenkins Cavaliers are switching regions in several sports, the KHSAA announced Wednesday. After being in the 15th Region for many years, the school based out of Letcher County is heading to the 14th Region. After gaining unanimous support from members of both the 14th and...
JENKINS, KY
wymt.com

GOLDEN ALERT: 79-year-old Pike County man missing

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman. Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs. He was last seen leaving 8455 Millard Highway heading towards Elkhorn City in Pike County. He...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime: January 20, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather may be cold, but action continues to heat up on the hardwood throughout the mountains and we’ve got all the action on Sports Overtime!. Check it all out in the player above.
wymt.com

Harlan’s Kylie Noe reaches 1,000 points

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Sophomore Kylie Noe became the newest member of the 1,000-point club for the Harlan Girls’ Basketball program Friday night as the Lady Dragons defeated Middlesboro, 62-41. The last player within the program to accomplish the milestone was her teammate, Aymanni Wynn. The guard finished with...
HARLAN, KY

