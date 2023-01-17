Read full article on original website
Whitesburg distillery expanding nearly 6 months after historic floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A Whitesburg staple, Kentucky Mist Distillery, is expanding into a new building. Back in July, the business had roughly three feet of water in it during the flood. “When I first woke up that morning, I didn’t think it was anything major, until I made my...
High School Scoreboard - January 20, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Boys:. Buckhorn vs. Phelps, score not reported.
Consignment boutique opening in Downtown Hazard
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - My Sister’s Closet, a consignment boutique, officially opened to the public on Saturday. As a consignment boutique, the store can partner with anyone that wants to sell an item. If it is sold before 90 days, earnings are split 50/50 between the person and the store.
Knott Co. ATC students help repair homes in community
TOPMOST, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Area Technology Center BAM class is all about learning basic handyman skills. “For the past few years, we’ve been working on tiny houses. It has been a big project for us we were one of the first technology centers to do the project when they first started,” said Teddy Martin, BAM Instructor.
KYTC officials recognize employee who saved man during July floods
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - After flooding rocked the region in late July of 2022, the first folks to get on the drenched, damaged roads were crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) trying to repair and clear them. “We had a lot of stories coming out right after the flooding...
Perry County officials announce new business
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, Perry County officials announced a new business is coming to Eastern Kentucky. GattiTown is scheduled to come to the East Perry Development Site. Officials said construction will start “very soon”, but an exact timeline was not known at this time. According to...
“EAST KENTUCKY FLOOD” DOCUMENTARY PREMIERE ON WYMT
The Center for Rural Strategies’ film will air on WYMT Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. Communities emerged battered but not broken, revealing the strength and resiliency that’s persisted after the storm of a century. The film reveals stories from the flood that killed 43 people across East Kentucky.
Clark County Schools introduces its own police department
WINCHESTER, Ky. (FOX 56) – The push for increased school safety continues throughout Kentucky and Clark County Public Schools is on the leading edge of keeping Kentucky kids safe. Kentucky schools are now required to have at least one certified School Resource Officer (SRO) on campus because of House...
Portion of U.S. 23 reopened following crash in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - ***7:20 P.M. UPDATE***. Officials confirmed the road was reopened Thursday evening. We have a traffic alert to pass along to you. Officials confirmed U.S. 23 Northbound is closed near Bella Pooch in Pikeville because of a crash. First responders are on the scene. No timeline was...
Mountain Comprehensive Care holding job fairs to further address community issues
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mountain Comprehensive Care has multiple fields of people tackling different community issues, and they are coordinating through each case that confronts them. “Yeah our programs do collaborate with one another, and try to meet the needs of the clients, whatever those may be. Whether it be...
Jenkins to move to 14th Region this fall
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenkins Cavaliers are switching regions in several sports, the KHSAA announced Wednesday. After being in the 15th Region for many years, the school based out of Letcher County is heading to the 14th Region. After gaining unanimous support from members of both the 14th and...
GOLDEN ALERT: 79-year-old Pike County man missing
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Golden Alert has been issued for 79-year-old Charles Douglas Coleman. Coleman is described as having white hair, blue eyes, standing 5′3″ tall and weighing 120 lbs. He was last seen leaving 8455 Millard Highway heading towards Elkhorn City in Pike County. He...
Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County gathered at the Betsy Layne Community Park on Tuesday evening to remember the life of 15-year-old Kylie Clark of Harold, Ky. who died due to a congenital heart defect. Clark, who was a freshman at Pikeville High School, died on Jan....
Results of scientific study in Johnson County may impact region’s economy
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Anglers for Improving Opportunities (AFIO) is a nonprofit organization searching for way to impact Eastern Kentucky fisheries and leave them better than they found them. In April 2022, AFIO partnered with Major League Fishing (MLF), the Kentucky Team Trail (formerly the East Kentucky Team Trail),...
WATCH: WYMT Sports Overtime: January 20, 2023
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather may be cold, but action continues to heat up on the hardwood throughout the mountains and we’ve got all the action on Sports Overtime!. Check it all out in the player above.
100-year-old Pike County building, former general store reopening under new name
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - In the Wolfpit community of Pike County, one building has been occupied in one way or another since the 1920s. Formerly a YMCA, bowling alley, movie theater and general store. Now, the grandson of the previous owners is reopening the building to the public under a new name and is doing new business.
Pikeville Missing Woman - Buddy 6
Ways to keep up on your cat’s physical, mental health. Cats don’t always show their hurting, according to Young-Williams Animal Center.
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
LONDON, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police has released the identity of a body discovered Wednesday at the end of a police chase that spanned several counties. When the police chase ended on Interstate 75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia.
Harlan’s Kylie Noe reaches 1,000 points
HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Sophomore Kylie Noe became the newest member of the 1,000-point club for the Harlan Girls’ Basketball program Friday night as the Lady Dragons defeated Middlesboro, 62-41. The last player within the program to accomplish the milestone was her teammate, Aymanni Wynn. The guard finished with...
