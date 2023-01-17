ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

MassLive.com

Thomas Birmingham, former state Senate president, union lawyer, dies at 73

Thomas F. Birmingham, the former president of the Massachusetts state Senate, gubernatorial candidate and union lawyer, died Friday at age 73. Birmingham, known as “Tom,” died in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, The Boston Globe reported. His health had declined recently. Prior to his death, he was dividing his time between Chelsea, where he worked as a labor attorney, and New York City.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Gov. Maura Healey pledges to support migrants in Massachusetts

Gov. Maura Healey signaled Friday her team is evaluating strategies to alleviate the migrant shelter crisis in Massachusetts. But it’s unclear what a forthcoming proposal would entail — and how much it could mirror former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful $139 million supplemental budget request, filed in mid-November, seeking to boost emergency shelter capacity as the state confronts “substantially increased demand” for services, the past administration had said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
WESTFIELD, MA
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Boston, police say

A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Boston on Friday, according to police. Boston police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:40 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which is also known as “Mass. and Cass.” The man, who authorities have not yet identified publicly, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene of the crash, Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department, told MassLive.
BOSTON, MA
Multi-car Mass. Pike crash kills 23-year-old Ohio man, police say

A three-car collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn killed an Ohio driver Thursday morning, authorities said as they continue to investigate the crash that led to hours-long lane closures on the state’s central highway. The driver killed was a 23-year-old Columbus man, the Massachusetts State Police said in...
AUBURN, MA
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Pembroke

A scratch ticket worth $1 million was claimed in Pembroke on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, along with another $100,000 prize. The $1 million ticket was sold from a beer store called Muckey’s Supermart in Pembroke, and was from the scratch ticket game “Electric 7s.” It was one of 14 total “Electric 7s” tickets worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday.
PEMBROKE, MA
Massachusetts weather: Strong coastal storm to hit state with more snow, rain

Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as another winter storm is on the way Sunday. Following a period of wintry precipitation that dropped both snow and rain on communities across Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, dry and seasonable weather returned to the state after sunrise Saturday. However, the mild conditions won’t last long, as a strong coastal storm is expected to hit the state and much of New England with more snow and rain late Sunday into Monday night, according to forecasters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
