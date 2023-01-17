Read full article on original website
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile AwayToby HazlewoodLebanon, ME
On Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions drawing, one lucky ticket was purchased in Maine.Sherif SaadMaine State
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
Thomas Birmingham, former state Senate president, union lawyer, dies at 73
Thomas F. Birmingham, the former president of the Massachusetts state Senate, gubernatorial candidate and union lawyer, died Friday at age 73. Birmingham, known as “Tom,” died in Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, The Boston Globe reported. His health had declined recently. Prior to his death, he was dividing his time between Chelsea, where he worked as a labor attorney, and New York City.
Logan Lever Clegg, Vermont man accused of murdering NH couple in the woods is indicted
A Vermont man who stands accused of fatally shooting a New Hampshire couple as they hiked up a trail in April 2022 was indicted by a New Hampshire Grand Jury in connection with the murders. Logan Lever Clegg, a 26-year-old Vermont man, was indicted on several charges in connection with...
Mass. housing crisis: Gov. Maura Healey files new executive order
Reiterating her nascent administration’s pledge to tackling Massachusetts’ housing crisis, Gov. Maura Healey on Friday issued her second executive order, establishing a working group that will pave the way to a new housing secretary. Within a matter of weeks, Healey told reporters she expects to create the new...
Watertown man to be arraigned for alleged African sports investment scheme
A Watertown man was scheduled to be arraigned in federal court Friday morning, accused of defrauding investors who thought they were putting their money towards lucrative short-term sports ventures in Africa, according to prosecutors. In court documents, investigators said Adrian Kawuba, 33, told investors he would use their money to...
Boston man with criminal record raped, kidnapped woman at hotel, Suffolk DA say
A Boston man is facing a slew of charges after he was arrested when police officers responded to a report of a man who claimed his ex-girlfriend was in danger, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. On Tuesday, Herbert Jones, 49, was charged with kidnapping, two counts of aggravated...
Gov. Maura Healey pledges to support migrants in Massachusetts
Gov. Maura Healey signaled Friday her team is evaluating strategies to alleviate the migrant shelter crisis in Massachusetts. But it’s unclear what a forthcoming proposal would entail — and how much it could mirror former Gov. Charlie Baker’s unsuccessful $139 million supplemental budget request, filed in mid-November, seeking to boost emergency shelter capacity as the state confronts “substantially increased demand” for services, the past administration had said.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won at Country Mart in Westfield
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a convenience store in Western Massachusetts is up several hundreds of thousands of dollars. The seven-figure award was won from the “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Country Mart at 397 Little River Road in Westfield on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Fire in Tesla on I-95 in Mass. takes 20,000-plus gallons of water to put out
A fire that erupted inside a Tesla on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts late Thursday took nearly three hours and tens of thousands of gallons of water to put out, according to authorities. Massachusetts State Police and Wakefield firefighters responded shortly after 10:45 p.m. Thursday to the single-car crash in the...
In-person sports betting to launch at Mass. casinos 10 a.m. on Jan. 31
Casinos in Massachusetts will officially be able to accept in-person bets on sporting events starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 after regulators approved a start time during a meeting Friday morning. There are fewer than two weeks left before in-person betting goes live, and regulators said they are...
Byron Salgado-Melendez charged in connection with Jorge Meeswee Calderon death
A Springfield man was arraigned on charges in connection with the fatal January hit-and-run that killed a 22-year-old bicyclist in Holyoke. In Holyoke District Court Wednesday, Byron Salgado-Melendez, of Springfield, pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the hit-and-run that killed Jorge Meeswee Calderon, of Lawrence. Salgado-Melendez faces two...
Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Boston, police say
A man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver in Boston on Friday, according to police. Boston police, firefighters and Emergency Medical Services responded around 10:40 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, which is also known as “Mass. and Cass.” The man, who authorities have not yet identified publicly, was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene of the crash, Officer Kim Tavares, a spokesperson for the Boston Police Department, told MassLive.
Multi-car Mass. Pike crash kills 23-year-old Ohio man, police say
A three-car collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn killed an Ohio driver Thursday morning, authorities said as they continue to investigate the crash that led to hours-long lane closures on the state’s central highway. The driver killed was a 23-year-old Columbus man, the Massachusetts State Police said in...
Massachusetts salary database: See lawmakers, staffers who earned the most in 2022
Payroll at the Massachusetts House of Representatives notched $44.28 million last year, out of more than $9 billion in total wages, overtime pay and buyouts across all state agencies and departments. The legislative chamber’s payroll included $38.84 million in base pay, $401,443 in buyouts and $5.04 million in other pay....
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million winner wants to invest his prize
A $1 million lottery prize winner came forward to claim their cash on Jan. 12. But, they told the Massachusetts State Lottery, they don’t plan on spending it — at least not right away. Robert Mathews of Blackstone won a $1 million prize on a scratch ticket called...
Joan Hurley charged in connection with hit-and-run that left 13-year-old in a coma
Acton Police charged a Maynard woman in connection with a November hit-and-run that left a 13-year-old in a coma for several weeks, according to an Acton Police Department spokesperson. On Wednesday, police charged Joan Hurley, 85, of Maynard, in connection with a November hit-and-run that left 13-year-old Cesar Soto Jr....
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket claimed in Pembroke
A scratch ticket worth $1 million was claimed in Pembroke on Wednesday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery, along with another $100,000 prize. The $1 million ticket was sold from a beer store called Muckey’s Supermart in Pembroke, and was from the scratch ticket game “Electric 7s.” It was one of 14 total “Electric 7s” tickets worth $600 or more claimed on Wednesday.
Massachusetts weather: Strong coastal storm to hit state with more snow, rain
Don’t put away those winter boots just yet, as another winter storm is on the way Sunday. Following a period of wintry precipitation that dropped both snow and rain on communities across Massachusetts on Thursday and Friday, dry and seasonable weather returned to the state after sunrise Saturday. However, the mild conditions won’t last long, as a strong coastal storm is expected to hit the state and much of New England with more snow and rain late Sunday into Monday night, according to forecasters.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Here’s who won $1 million in Palmer
The winner of a $1 million prize in Palmer has come forward to claim his money, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Wayne Doyle, a resident of Palmer, won his $1 million from the “50X The Money” scratch ticket game. Doyle purchased his winning ticket at S & S Food Mart on North Main Street in Palmer.
Manchester man charged after 7-year-old boy seriously burned, police say
A Manchester, New Hampshire man was arrested and charged with several felonies after authorities responded to a 7-year-old boy suffering from severe burns to his face and body, according to Manchester police. Manchester police first responded to the call on Tuesday around 10:45 a.m. at Eastern Avenue, the police said....
