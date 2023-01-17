ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

VikingsTerritory

Vikings Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ to Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play, and that was enough for head coach Brandon Staley to fire his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week. Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason after bungling...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings

Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
purplePTSD.com

8 Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings officially decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Wednesday evening, and now they are officially back on the search for a new DC for the 2023 season. Here are 8 defensive coordinator options for the Vikings next season. 1. Jim Leonhard. Jim Leonhard has...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change

Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell suggested a major staff change may be on the way following the team’s disappointing season-end loss to the New York Giants. O’Connell was non-committal regarding the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, responding to questions about Donatell’s status by simply saying he was still in “evaluation mode.” O'Connell on Donatell... The post Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
DALLAS, TX

