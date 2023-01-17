Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
CRAZY PRICE! $4 Minnesota Twins Single-Game Tickets While They Last
Going to the ballpark doesn't have to be expensive. And, if that ballpark is Target Field in Minneapolis would see a Minnesota Twins game for just $4.00 interest you?. There are many sporting event ticket prices that cost way more than what it cost just to travel to the venue. Then, if you are hungry and thirsty, well, that could make the entire trip a bust.
KARE
What Would the Twins Look Like Without Luis Arraez? | Locked On Twins podcast
There have been plenty of rumors and reports this winter surrounding Luis Arraez's future with the Minnesota Twins. Arraez, 25, just won the AL batting title.
Luis Arraez Trade Is Smart for the Twins, Puzzling for the Marlins
Minnesota was able to restock its rotation, but Miami curiously added another hitter without much power.
Vikings Coach Says ‘No Thanks’ to Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers finished the 2022 season ranked 16th in the NFL per offensive EPA/Play, and that was enough for head coach Brandon Staley to fire his offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi this week. Like the Minnesota Vikings, the Chargers lost in the Wildcard Round of the postseason after bungling...
8x Pro Bowler Enthusiastic about Returning to Vikings
Twice in two days, Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson has expressed his desire for a third adventure with the franchise. Peterson joined the Vikings during the 2021 offseason on a one-year contract and fired up another similar deal last offseason. And left up to him, Peterson is on board with a second sequel.
Sal Bando, former Brewers third baseman and general manager, dies at age 78
Sal Bando, who spent the final five seasons of a decorated playing career with the Milwaukee Brewers and then held the role of general manager with the franchise for another eight seasons, died Friday at age 78 in Oconomowoc. A statement from his family said Bando had been battling cancer for five years. ...
8 Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings officially decided to part ways with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell on Wednesday evening, and now they are officially back on the search for a new DC for the 2023 season. Here are 8 defensive coordinator options for the Vikings next season. 1. Jim Leonhard. Jim Leonhard has...
Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change
Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell suggested a major staff change may be on the way following the team’s disappointing season-end loss to the New York Giants. O’Connell was non-committal regarding the future of defensive coordinator Ed Donatell, responding to questions about Donatell’s status by simply saying he was still in “evaluation mode.” O'Connell on Donatell... The post Vikings coach hints at making 1 major staff change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell Releases Statement About Firing Ed Donatell
The defensive coordinator spent just one year in Minnesota.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, and the Dallas Stars
Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway. Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late but there remains interest. TSN: Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba hasn’t been good of late and coach Dean Evason made him a healthy scratch to hopefully get him playing the way he can. Dreger adds he’s not the first higher-paid player to be scratched and that there is still trade interest in him.
Purple Rumor Mill: A Cousins Extension, Patrick Peterson in 2023, Wes Staying Put
VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the January 21st edition. Remember — rumors are rumors. What you read on weekends...
