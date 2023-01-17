Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Boys Hockey Beats Maple Grove in OT
Trevor Aberwald scored in overtime to lift the Champlin Park boys’ hockey team to a 2-1 overtime win over 3rd-ranked Maple Grove Thursday. Evan Williams and Jordan Ronn assisted on Aberwald’s seventh goal of the season. Ronn scored Champlin Park’s first goal of the game, tying the game...
ccxmedia.org
Anoka Rallies Past Champlin Park in Boys Basketball
The Champlin Park boys’ basketball team saw their four-point halftime lead disappear in the second half of a 75-64 loss to Anoka. The Tornadoes outscored the Rebels 44-29 in the second half. Reagan Reeder scored 20 points and Peyton Podany 16 to lead the Tornadoes (5-6 overall, 2-5 in...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girls Hockey Having Strong Season
The Maple Grove girls hockey team is 14-4 after one of its best wins of the season Tuesday. The Crimson beat longtime Northwest Suburban Conference and Section 5AA nemesis Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5-1. The victory broke a rare two-game losing streak for the Crimson; they’d lost to very strong Andover...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Recreation is Full of Activities this Winter
Don’t let the cold weather get you down. Brooklyn Center Recreation has plenty of activities to beat the winter blues. New this season are youth sports classes. Options include basketball, soccer, fishing, volleyball, archery, and more. There are also eSports leagues for Madden, Rocket League, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Get to know 5 of Minnesota’s 'Best New Bands' playing First Avenue Friday
First Avenue on Friday will celebrate some of the best breakthrough bands of 2022 in Minnesota when its hosts its Best New Bands showcase. The annual show is not just a guaranteed great time boasting some of the best talent in the Twin Cities and beyond, but a strong predictor of artists who are going to continue carrying the music scene’s legacy for years to come.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Twins Star in Stages Theatre’s ‘Maybe’
Caidance and Carter Kue, a twin brother-sister duo from Brooklyn Park, will be doing a first together. The Maple Grove Middle School sixth-graders will perform together in Stages Theatre’s upcoming production of “Maybe.”. “I like to sing and dance so theater is the best and being on stage...
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth’s Fire and Ice Festival is Saturday, February 4
Celebrate the best of winter at the traditional Fire and Ice festival in Plymouth. Activities include hayrides, games on ice, a youth ice fishing contest, skating and great food vendors. You can also warm up by the bonfire with s’mores and hot chocolate. Fire and Ice is Saturday, February...
Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses
MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
Inside Minnesota’s Highest-Priced Home For Sale
If you're anything like me, you love looking at big, beautiful houses. I also like seeing fun and unique homes that stand out from the rest and thankfully, there are plenty of those to browse in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. I was thinking back on homes I have seen or...
ccxmedia.org
Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’
For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
ccxmedia.org
Police: Man Arrested After Carjacking, Chase Through Brooklyn Center
A man is in custody after leading Brooklyn Center police and other agencies on a dangerous chase through the city of Brooklyn Center Thursday night. Police say the suspect had stolen one vehicle before abandoning it, then carjacked another during the pursuit. The Minnesota State Patrol was pursuing a stolen...
