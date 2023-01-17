Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
The Prom Ballroom on University Avenue (1941 - 1987)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Related
ccxmedia.org
Anoka Rallies Past Champlin Park in Boys Basketball
The Champlin Park boys’ basketball team saw their four-point halftime lead disappear in the second half of a 75-64 loss to Anoka. The Tornadoes outscored the Rebels 44-29 in the second half. Reagan Reeder scored 20 points and Peyton Podany 16 to lead the Tornadoes (5-6 overall, 2-5 in...
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Boys Hockey Beats Maple Grove in OT
Trevor Aberwald scored in overtime to lift the Champlin Park boys’ hockey team to a 2-1 overtime win over 3rd-ranked Maple Grove Thursday. Evan Williams and Jordan Ronn assisted on Aberwald’s seventh goal of the season. Ronn scored Champlin Park’s first goal of the game, tying the game...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girls Hockey Having Strong Season
The Maple Grove girls hockey team is 14-4 after one of its best wins of the season Tuesday. The Crimson beat longtime Northwest Suburban Conference and Section 5AA nemesis Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5-1. The victory broke a rare two-game losing streak for the Crimson; they’d lost to very strong Andover...
Onward State
Lady Lions Allow Late Surge To Minnesota In 75-67 Loss
Penn State women’s basketball (11-8, 2-6) lost to Minnesota (9-10, 2-6) Wednesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center by a tight scoreline of 75-67. The game was the second time the Lady Lions had lost to the Golden Gophers, as they’re a few months removed from a double-overtime thriller on the road. The loss is Penn State’s third in a row after getting blown out the previous two games.
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Students Promote Inclusivity with Snowshoeing
Champlin Park students in the Unified Club spent Wednesday morning at the Mississippi Gateway Regional Park enjoying the snow. “We wanted to take it outside. We live in Minnesota, so we’re making friendships and bringing that outside and enjoying the nature around us and taking advantage of what Minnesota has to offer,” said Maia Miller, Unified advisor and teacher at Champlin Park.
mprnews.org
Storm drops more than a half-foot of snow on parts of Minnesota
Another week, another winter storm in Minnesota. Parts of the state were digging out from more than a half-foot of snow Thursday, and winter storm warnings and advisories remained in effect across much of southern and eastern Minnesota through Thursday afternoon. It's the sixth winter storm in seven weeks across...
Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota
Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Twins Star in Stages Theatre’s ‘Maybe’
Caidance and Carter Kue, a twin brother-sister duo from Brooklyn Park, will be doing a first together. The Maple Grove Middle School sixth-graders will perform together in Stages Theatre’s upcoming production of “Maybe.”. “I like to sing and dance so theater is the best and being on stage...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Recreation is Full of Activities this Winter
Don’t let the cold weather get you down. Brooklyn Center Recreation has plenty of activities to beat the winter blues. New this season are youth sports classes. Options include basketball, soccer, fishing, volleyball, archery, and more. There are also eSports leagues for Madden, Rocket League, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Lost Minnesota: Shinders Newsstand
Last week I did an article about one of my favorite, now deceased stores- Funcoland. The resulting swirl of nostalgia got me to thinking about some other stores from the past that are no longer with us and instantly my mind went to Shinders Newsstand. At its peak there were...
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
Guy’s Top South Dakota & Minnesota ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
Do you remember when nothing was happening in the year 2020 because of a worldwide virus? Well, South Dakota never stopped moving during this time. In fact, more people were visiting the state including the "Mayor Of Flavortown" Guy Fieri. Guy Fieri is known for his television shows on the...
KEYC
Heavy snow develops tonight with our latest winter storm
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Warning are in place across Southern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tonight until Thursday for bands of moderate to heavy snow. Snowfall will have impacts on travel tonight and into Thursday morning. The heaviest snowfall will be between 9 PM and 3 AM at which time snowfall rates can be as high as 1″/hour. Snowfall totals will range between 1-8″ across our viewing area. 1-4″ are expected north-northwest along a line stretching from Jackson, Mankato, to Lakeville. Higher amounts of 5-8″ are expected south-southeast of this line. That same line correlates to where the winter weather advisory and winter storm warning meet. Areas along the line can expect between 4-6″, which includes the Mankato area.
Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?
Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man
Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth’s Fire and Ice Festival is Saturday, February 4
Celebrate the best of winter at the traditional Fire and Ice festival in Plymouth. Activities include hayrides, games on ice, a youth ice fishing contest, skating and great food vendors. You can also warm up by the bonfire with s’mores and hot chocolate. Fire and Ice is Saturday, February...
Winter storm watch now includes south metro; latest Twin Cities snow projections
The winter storm watch for southern Minnesota has been expanded to include Scott and Dakota counties in the south Twin Cities metro. The National Weather Service has updated its watch map on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of heavy snow that is expected to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday. Scott...
Maple Lake man killed by driver after crashing in ditch is identified
A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of a Maple Lake man who died after he was struck by a motorist. Scott Hollencamp, 36, was standing on the right shoulder on Hwy. 24 in Clearwater Township on the evening of Jan. 3., having got out of his car when it became stuck in a ditch due to snowy and icy road conditions.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
