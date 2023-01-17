ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FrenchFounders Hit New York for Brainstorming, Business Insights

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUf7B_0kHtYDBe00

As retail stores spring back to life, achieving a proper balance between digital and physical is the key to success.

That was one of the primary takeaways for the FrenchFounders, a business club that met in New York City this week during the National Retail Federation convention to brainstorm and exchange ideas.

More from WWD

The FrenchFounders encompasses some 4,000 members and includes 700 C-suite executives, entrepreneurs and investors in its Retail Club, which was formed eight years ago, according to Alain Bernard, former chief executive officer of Richemont North America and president of the board of the Retail Club. He said the group holds meetings somewhere around the world on a weekly basis to “interact and share information on trends and solutions. We support each other so we’re less stupid together,” he said with a laugh, adding that the group is stronger together.

At this week’s meeting in New York, Bernard said the top conversations centered around returning to near normal after nearly three years impacted by COVID-19 closures, “the rush to e-commerce and then the rush back to stores,” he said.

Among the “megatrends” the group was navigating was the rebalancing of their portfolios to find the best ways to combine digital and physical.

He said the group discussed the importance of providing experiences within stores while also embracing the “power of technology” to capture data that can be used to drive sales.

And they’ve learned firsthand that online can’t replace “human interaction,” which is what consumers still crave.

Although some issues continue to plague the retail industry — notably lingering supply chain problems as well as staffing — the overall feeling among members is cautious optimism, he said. “We see consumers coming back to stores and big brands performing better than ever,” he said. And shoppers are also showing an appetite for smaller brands, which is encouraging. “But you still have to be cautious,” he said, “and expect the unexpected. All of the players have learned to be agile and change course [when necessary].”

Antoine Tessier, chief technology officer for LVMH U.S., and a board member of FrenchFounders Retail Club, said the brands within the corporation’s stable are working with key retailers in the U.S. such as Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue on how they can collaborate more and share insight and trends gleaned from sales data. In July 2021, LVMH partnered with Google Cloud to develop artificial intelligence solutions that can benefit the company’s luxury brands by offering personalized customer experiences.

“More and more, we’re working to personalize the experience at every stage,” he said, online and in stores.

Within stores, technology now needs to blend into the background, Tessier said. “It’s there to support the staff and the staff supports the customer experience.”

Offering a superior customer experience is also paramount to Alexandre Fauvet, chief executive officer of the French luxury ski and outerwear brand Fusalp, known for its early technical advancements including contour-fit ski pants.

Fauvet, an entrepreneur who founded several brands before spending 15 years at Lacoste, purchased the venerable brand in 2014 along with siblings Sophie and Philippe Lacoste, grandchildren of tennis legend and Lacoste founder Rene Lacoste

What attracted them was the company’s history in “function, technology and fashionable style,” he said.

“We repositioned it as super luxury,” he said, adding that the bestselling item before the acquisition was a women’s ski jacket that retailed for 199 euros. Today, the bestseller is a women’s ski jacket that sells for 1,500 euros.

This new positioning prompted the company to turn to its own retail stores to reintroduce the brand and today, Fusalp operates 52 stores globally. That includes two in the U.S. — one on Madison Avenue and another in Aspen, Colorado.

Since the U.S. stores opened in the fall, Fauvet said he is “very pleased” with their performance. “We expect the U.S. will become the number-one market in the world for us,” he said. And by 2025, this country should account for some 20 percent of sales, which are expected to hit 50 million euros this year — a number he hopes to triple by 2026.

Over the next three to four years, the plan is to open another 10 stores.

“We want our future customers to come to the store,” he said. “We see online as an added service once they know the brand. Otherwise, we’re just spending a lot of money with low results.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

American Dream, Post-COVID-19, Capturing Crowds

For those who have questioned the viability of American Dream, the mammoth retail and entertainment complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, that did stumble out of the gate, Don Ghermezian has something to say: “We’ve reached a point of critical mass. “We have refinanced the center. Our lenders are our partners. They are starting to see a return. We are just getting warmed up,” said Ghermezian, the president and chief executive officer of American Dream.More from WWDIris Van Herpen Couture Spring 2023Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023Nahmias Men's Fall 2023 Triple Five Group, the developer led by the Ghermezian family and the owner...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa is Back With a SoHo Boutique

A sensation in the U.S. since the early 1980s, Alaïa is back with a New York City store that celebrates the American art and design scene. The sleek, gallery-like boutique at 149 Mercer Street in SoHo displays works by Robert Rauschenberg, Mike Kelley, Jonathan Horowitz and Donald Judd, whose foundation is a stone’s throw away.More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York Party It opens Saturday amid an accelerated retail push for the Richemont-owned fashion brand, which is gunning to build direct-to-consumer channels to account for up to 70...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Arthur McGee Designs to Be Auctioned in March

SALE SET TO GO: Property from the groundbreaking fashion designer Arthur McGee will go under the gavel at Hindman Auctions in mid-March. In 1957, McGee became the first African American designer to run a Seventh Avenue design studio — Bobbie Brooks — doing so at the age of 24. Largely unheralded during his career, McGee, who died in 2019, helped pave the way for other African American designers like Willi Smith, Stephen Burrows, Scott Barrie, Jeffrey Banks and B. Michael. What distinguished him from others was the multiple platforms he worked on, running his own signature shop, selling his collection to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Inventive Designer Secures Times Square Exposure

Many designers toil away for years in order to afford Times Square advertising, but the little-known label Amehl is making a splash there in an unusual way. The company’s founder Amanda Mehl, who is an interdisciplinary artiist, filmmaker and designer, crafted a film that will play through the end of this month outside of 10 Times Square. Titled, “There Is No ‘I’ in Team,” the short features 50 characters modeling looks from the Mehl collection. Mehl acted in, directed and shot the two-minute clip in her Brooklyn, New York, apartment during the pandemic. More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

‘Skip the Stuff’ Bill Passed by New York City Council

A local bill tackling waste in New York City is en route to Mayor Eric Adams’ desk for signature. Local bill (Int 0559), referred to as the “skip the stuff” bill, looks to amend the administrative code of New York City, restricting the default provision of take-out containers and utensils. The bill was introduced by Council Member Marjorie Velázquez last June. On Thursday, the City Council members voted 43 to 7 to approve the bill.More from WWDInside Alison Lou's 10th Anniversary Party at Mr ChowInside "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" New York ScreeningDiwali in New York Party Just recently New York State Gov....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

45K+
Followers
30K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy