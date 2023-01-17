Read full article on original website
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
clevelandmagazine.com
First Look: Planet Fitness to Open a Cleveland Location
The well-known gym franchise is contributing to Downtown’s living atmosphere. By Gracie Wilson. Planet Fitness is recognized for its purple and yellow atmosphere and judgment-free lifestyle, and now it will open doors Downtown for those looking to have easy access to a health and wellness facility. Located at 11451...
Zina Greek Street Food in University Heights Opens Today
The fast-casual Greek eatery is from chef Demetrios Atheneos
Remaking the Market: The next steps for Cleveland's West Side Market in 2023
CLEVELAND — For the West Side Market, 2022 ended with lots of surveys, research, and analysis. It's all part of the 10-month plan to transition the iconic facility to nonprofit management, and we're told that phase is now about one-third of the way complete. So what can we expect...
WKYC
New in Town: Sandbox Virtual Reality at Crocker Park in Westlake
Staying busy during the winter months in Cleveland means getting creative with your indoor activities. Jason Mikell checks out Sandbox VR in Westlake.
There Are Plans to Address Cars Illegally Parking on Public Square
"Future modifications and reinforcements will be noticeable and impactful"
cleveland19.com
After popular bar closes, leaders insist downtown Cleveland is thriving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When the Nauti Mermaid announced last week it would be closing its doors, people on social media were quick to express sadness and disappointment. According to the bar’s Facebook post, the business is the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing impacts on the service industry.
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing Stores
The loan to purchase the property was $13.9 million. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, MorningJournal.com, and MidwayMallShopping.com.
thelandcle.org
Simon’s is MIA as its plans for Collinwood grocery property remain unknown
It’s been almost nine months since the closure of Dave’s grocery location on Lakeshore Blvd. in Collinwood, making it more difficult for residents to access fresh, healthy foods. Since then, Dave’s has run shuttle service to its Euclid location, with mixed responses from Collinwood residents. When Simon’s purchased the vacant Lakeshore Blvd. grocery property in September, hopes rose that the neighborhood would once again be home to a full-service grocery. Now, residents are frustrated as Simon’s has failed to respond to inquiries or communicate about its intentions for the property.
Mayor Justin Bibb looks to hire nonprofit to run Cleveland-owned Highland Park Golf Course
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland intends to hire a nonprofit to manage the historic city-owned Highland Park Golf Course as part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s goal of revitalizing the course, maintaining and expanding Cleveland residents’ access to the sport of golf and potentially attracting tournaments.
Best in Cleveland popcorn: 9 local popcorn stores to celebrate National Popcorn Day
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- From sweet caramel to zingy cheese, today’s popcorn now comes in dozens -- dare we say hundreds -- of flavors. This humble food has a long and storied history as America’s favorite go-to snack -- dating back 5,000 years. But Americans officially launched their love affair with popcorn during World War II, when sugar was in short supply.
Highland Park Golf Foundation selected to revive historic Northeast Ohio golf course
HIGHLAND HILLS, Ohio — After a search by the City of Cleveland for a vendor to lease, revitalize and manage the operations of the historic Highland Park Golf Course, Mayor Justin Bibb has found the city's top pick. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each...
Cleveland Clinic begins demolition of Cleveland Play House complex (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It’s all over for the historic Cleveland Play House complex in the city’s Midtown neighborhood. The Cleveland Clinic, which purchased the theater complex in 2009, obtained a demolition permit from the City of Cleveland on December 21 and started work this week to raze the three-story structure.
Locally produced documentary series captures Cleveland's niche entrepreneurs
CLEVELAND, Ohio — There's a big picture of Cleveland that most people see, but "there's a beating heart of the city you can't see just by flying over it," Andrew Spirk says. Spirk should know: His team at Clockwork 9 creative agency has documented a few beats of that heart in their documentary series, "Artisans of the Land."
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.
Proposed Cleveland 'Midway' bikeways on Superior, Lorain avenues approved by council committee
CLEVELAND — Some of Cleveland's most traveled roadways may look different in the future. Cleveland City Council's Development Planning and Sustainability Committee has approved a pair of ordinances calling for the implementation of separated bikeways at two spots in the city. The Superior Midway will serve as the pilot...
WKYC
Body of missing Sheffield Lake kayaker found in western New York
Evan Zeller's kayak capsized in Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake on November 5. His kayak was found a month later in Ontario.
Portion of Lincoln Way in downtown Massillon closed after partial collapse of 2 buildings
MASSILLON, Ohio — A portion of Lincoln Way (State Route 172) is closed in downtown Massillon due to a partial collapse of two buildings. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. In an email to 3News,...
WFMJ.com
Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland
There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
Power restored to many FirstEnergy customers
The power is out for hundreds of FirstEnergy electric customers in Northeast Ohio, but the lights have come back on for the bulk of the thousands who lost power Thursday night.
10 fun winter activities to try in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's hard to believe, but we are in mid-January, people! This is the time of year when Clevelanders (well, some of us) start embracing the cold and look for fun things to do around town. If you fall into that category, great news: We have compiled a...
WKYC
