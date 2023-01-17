ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

ccxmedia.org

Champlin Park Boys Hockey Beats Maple Grove in OT

Trevor Aberwald scored in overtime to lift the Champlin Park boys’ hockey team to a 2-1 overtime win over 3rd-ranked Maple Grove Thursday. Evan Williams and Jordan Ronn assisted on Aberwald’s seventh goal of the season. Ronn scored Champlin Park’s first goal of the game, tying the game...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Providence Academy Boys Hockey Skates Past Breck

The Providence Academy boys hockey team started out strong and never looked back on the way to a 5-1 win over Breck in IMAC conference play. Johnny Hendrickson scored the first three goals of the game for the Lions, netting a shorthanded goal in the first period and then adding two even-strength goals in the second.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
ccxmedia.org

Anoka Rallies Past Champlin Park in Boys Basketball

The Champlin Park boys’ basketball team saw their four-point halftime lead disappear in the second half of a 75-64 loss to Anoka. The Tornadoes outscored the Rebels 44-29 in the second half. Reagan Reeder scored 20 points and Peyton Podany 16 to lead the Tornadoes (5-6 overall, 2-5 in...
CHAMPLIN, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Girls Hockey Having Strong Season

The Maple Grove girls hockey team is 14-4 after one of its best wins of the season Tuesday. The Crimson beat longtime Northwest Suburban Conference and Section 5AA nemesis Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5-1. The victory broke a rare two-game losing streak for the Crimson; they’d lost to very strong Andover...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Recreation is Full of Activities this Winter

Don’t let the cold weather get you down. Brooklyn Center Recreation has plenty of activities to beat the winter blues. New this season are youth sports classes. Options include basketball, soccer, fishing, volleyball, archery, and more. There are also eSports leagues for Madden, Rocket League, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
ccxmedia.org

Governor Walz Features Plymouth Company During Budget Unveiling

A Plymouth company is being recognized for its clean energy efforts. Governor Tim Walz highlighted the work of Daikin Applied as he unveiled a series of budget proposals Thursday aimed at investing in Minnesota’s economic future. Daikin Applied is a 100-year-old business that designs and manufactures advanced commercial and...
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’

For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Park Twins Star in Stages Theatre’s ‘Maybe’

Caidance and Carter Kue, a twin brother-sister duo from Brooklyn Park, will be doing a first together. The Maple Grove Middle School sixth-graders will perform together in Stages Theatre’s upcoming production of “Maybe.”. “I like to sing and dance so theater is the best and being on stage...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Plymouth’s Fire and Ice Festival is Saturday, February 4

Celebrate the best of winter at the traditional Fire and Ice festival in Plymouth. Activities include hayrides, games on ice, a youth ice fishing contest, skating and great food vendors. You can also warm up by the bonfire with s’mores and hot chocolate. Fire and Ice is Saturday, February...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

2021 Brooklyn Park Murder Suspect Arrested in Virginia

Brooklyn Park police announced Thursday an arrest in a nearly 19-month-old murder investigation that occurred outside an ethnic food market, claiming the life of a Robbinsdale man. Police said a suspect was arrested Wednesday in the state of Virginia. “Brooklyn Park police detectives have worked tirelessly investigating this case and...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect

Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
ccxmedia.org

Luce Line Brewing Plans Chinese New Year Celebration

Luce Line Brewing Company in Plymouth is partnering with the Chinese Heritage Foundation to showcase traditions of the Chinese Lunar New Year in an event coming up this Saturday. The CEO of Luce Line Brewing says he got the idea for the event from his daughter, who took Chinese language...
PLYMOUTH, MN
ccxmedia.org

Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects

Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN

