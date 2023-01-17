Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Related
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Boys Hockey Beats Maple Grove in OT
Trevor Aberwald scored in overtime to lift the Champlin Park boys’ hockey team to a 2-1 overtime win over 3rd-ranked Maple Grove Thursday. Evan Williams and Jordan Ronn assisted on Aberwald’s seventh goal of the season. Ronn scored Champlin Park’s first goal of the game, tying the game...
ccxmedia.org
Providence Academy Boys Hockey Skates Past Breck
The Providence Academy boys hockey team started out strong and never looked back on the way to a 5-1 win over Breck in IMAC conference play. Johnny Hendrickson scored the first three goals of the game for the Lions, netting a shorthanded goal in the first period and then adding two even-strength goals in the second.
ccxmedia.org
Anoka Rallies Past Champlin Park in Boys Basketball
The Champlin Park boys’ basketball team saw their four-point halftime lead disappear in the second half of a 75-64 loss to Anoka. The Tornadoes outscored the Rebels 44-29 in the second half. Reagan Reeder scored 20 points and Peyton Podany 16 to lead the Tornadoes (5-6 overall, 2-5 in...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girls Hockey Having Strong Season
The Maple Grove girls hockey team is 14-4 after one of its best wins of the season Tuesday. The Crimson beat longtime Northwest Suburban Conference and Section 5AA nemesis Centennial/Spring Lake Park 5-1. The victory broke a rare two-game losing streak for the Crimson; they’d lost to very strong Andover...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Recreation is Full of Activities this Winter
Don’t let the cold weather get you down. Brooklyn Center Recreation has plenty of activities to beat the winter blues. New this season are youth sports classes. Options include basketball, soccer, fishing, volleyball, archery, and more. There are also eSports leagues for Madden, Rocket League, Fortnite, Super Smash Bros, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
ccxmedia.org
Governor Walz Features Plymouth Company During Budget Unveiling
A Plymouth company is being recognized for its clean energy efforts. Governor Tim Walz highlighted the work of Daikin Applied as he unveiled a series of budget proposals Thursday aimed at investing in Minnesota’s economic future. Daikin Applied is a 100-year-old business that designs and manufactures advanced commercial and...
ccxmedia.org
Snowplow Driver: Passing a Plow Truck ‘A Huge Risk’
For more than 20 years, Andy Kraemer has been one of Minnesota’s unsung heroes. In the winter, a 56,000-pound truck becomes his office, equipped with all of the tools needed to clear Hennepin County roads after a massive snow storm. It’s a job that, at times, can best be...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Twins Star in Stages Theatre’s ‘Maybe’
Caidance and Carter Kue, a twin brother-sister duo from Brooklyn Park, will be doing a first together. The Maple Grove Middle School sixth-graders will perform together in Stages Theatre’s upcoming production of “Maybe.”. “I like to sing and dance so theater is the best and being on stage...
ccxmedia.org
Plymouth’s Fire and Ice Festival is Saturday, February 4
Celebrate the best of winter at the traditional Fire and Ice festival in Plymouth. Activities include hayrides, games on ice, a youth ice fishing contest, skating and great food vendors. You can also warm up by the bonfire with s’mores and hot chocolate. Fire and Ice is Saturday, February...
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Proposes Sales Tax Increase to Replace Aging Buildings
An effort is underway in Golden Valley to replace several aging city buildings using money raised from a new sales tax. But first, the plan needs the approval of the state legislature and Golden Valley voters. This week, the Golden Valley City Council unanimously approved a resolution to implement a...
ccxmedia.org
2021 Brooklyn Park Murder Suspect Arrested in Virginia
Brooklyn Park police announced Thursday an arrest in a nearly 19-month-old murder investigation that occurred outside an ethnic food market, claiming the life of a Robbinsdale man. Police said a suspect was arrested Wednesday in the state of Virginia. “Brooklyn Park police detectives have worked tirelessly investigating this case and...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Mayor’s Minutes: Community Center Planning and Transportation Projects
Maple Grove Mayor Mark Steffenson spoke with Dave Kiser about the latest news in the city in this latest Maple Grove Mayor’s Minutes. Following the November 2022 election, the city of Maple Grove has two new council members on its city council, Kristy Janigo and Rachelle Johnson. “It’s exciting...
ccxmedia.org
Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect
Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
ccxmedia.org
Luce Line Brewing Plans Chinese New Year Celebration
Luce Line Brewing Company in Plymouth is partnering with the Chinese Heritage Foundation to showcase traditions of the Chinese Lunar New Year in an event coming up this Saturday. The CEO of Luce Line Brewing says he got the idea for the event from his daughter, who took Chinese language...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Police Release Photos of Carjacking Suspects
Brooklyn Center police have released surveillance photos of two carjacking suspects who police say assaulted an elderly man at a gas station before stealing his car. Police say the two young men approached the elderly victim on Jan. 10 while he was pumping gas at a station in the 6900 block of Brooklyn Boulevard.
ccxmedia.org
Ex-Brooklyn Center Police Chief’s Due Process Suit Against City Can Proceed, Other Claims Dismissed
Former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon’s claim that he was denied due process by the city before he said he was forced to resign may go forward in court. Hennepin County District Judge Patrick Robben issued the ruling Thursday, while dismissing several other claims in the lawsuit filed by Gannon against the city.
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Police Chief Says He Won’t Seek Permanent City Manager Role
New Hope will use a search firm to help fill its vacant city manager position. The decision comes after New Hope Police Chief Tim Hoyt, the acting city manager, decided not to pursue the permanent role. Hoyt would have served as both police chief and city manager, a dual-role arrangement...
Comments / 0