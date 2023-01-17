OR Lottery
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ These Oregon lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky Lines
01-06-12-16-20-24-27-29
(one, six, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $16,000
Mega Millions
02-12-18-24-39, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(two, twelve, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000,000
Pick 4 10PM
4-3-3-6
(four, three, three, six)
Pick 4 1PM
3-9-3-3
(three, nine, three, three)
Pick 4 4PM
4-5-2-3
(four, five, two, three)
Pick 4 7PM
2-3-1-6
(two, three, one, six)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 439,000,000
Comments / 0