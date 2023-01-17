A restaurant in Vegas had a massive boom in business thanks to a Tiktok user Keith Lee's food review. In the Tiktok video posted on January 3, Lee recounts a mail from an employee of a family-owned business called Frankensons Pizzeria. The mail mentioned that the business was "really slow" and they couldn't afford rent. The employee wanted Lee to come and review the food. Lee says that the employee mentioned: "It's a family-owned restaurant and the food is delicious but we don't have marketing behind it that's the only reason we don't get that much business."

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO