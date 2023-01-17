Read full article on original website
Where’s the Best Place to Enjoy a Tasty Hot Dog in Tri-Cities?
I love hot dogs. Who doesn't? (I know some people will pass) Growing up in Minnesota, Saturday lunch was a special treat, a package of hot dogs and baked beans. My mom would boil the dogs in a saucepan on the stove for maybe 5 minutes, and heat the baked beans too. I think this is where it all began for me and my love of hot dogs. Although, today, I'm more picky. I prefer beef dogs. I also believe, this is where my hatred for ketchup began. I overdid the ketchup on those gross hot dogs.
The story behind new Richland business, Popcorn Northwest, on National Popcorn Day
RICHLAND, Wash. — The smell of butter and sweet caramel permeates the building as popcorn extraordinaire Jeramy Schultz stands behind his counter at Popcorn Northwest. “It’s exciting – I am thrilled about it,” he said. Schultz takes the iconic snack seriously, but it’s a business he never knew he’d end up in. “Absolutely not, no – it wasn’t even a...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Kennewick, WA
Located near the legendary Columbia River, Kennewick in Benton County is an exciting and fun place to explore. This quaint city in the state of Washington has a ton to offer locals and tourists. From visiting historical landmarks to strolling in one of their 27 parks, you can easily spend...
The Philly-style Cheesesteaks in Tri-Cities You Need to Try
Growing up outside of Philadelphia, cheesesteaks were available on nearly corner. Every pizza place, sandwich shop, and restaurant had one on their menu. It's a part of the fabric, and food culture, of the Philadelphia area. Until about a decade ago, you were hard pressed to find a good cheesesteak,...
Pasco aims to allow Tri-Cities’ first pot stores. What we know about where they may open
Washington state already limits how many can open in town.
Once controversial homeless housing complex about to open for 60 in Tri-Cities
The rate of people homeless in the Tri-Cities consistently has outpaced the rate in the rest of WA state since 2016.
Home of 1st Tri-Cities Red Robin demolished. What’s coming next?
The aging building has long been an eyesore along the busy thoroughfare.
ifiberone.com
National Weather Service perplexed over odd radar signal that partially dissipates into south Grant County
BENTON CITY - According to the Tri-City Herald, meteorologists with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Pendleton, Oregon are turning to the public for help in figuring out an odd radar signal that was primarily detected out of the Benton City area. On Tuesday, NWS posted a GIF that was...
Richland Teen Finds Bogus Note after Hit-and-Run
Imagine this... you are sixteen years old and surprised with your first new car, and then just a few months later that new car is involved in a hit-and-run! I know it happens, but when it happens to people you know, it boils your blood! A Richland boy named Talon was parked at the Walla Walla High School gym, attending a basketball game Wednesday night when his new car was struck by another vehicle, leaving extensive damage.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP offers in-depth look at recent cases
The following is a news release from Oregon State Police Lt. Karl Farber and highlights recent efforts to crack down on property thefts:. In the fall of 2022, local law enforcement noted an increase in property theft. Patrol Officers from many jurisdictions took reports of thefts from storage units, cars, mail boxes and people’s residences. These incidents were having a significant impact on local residents and local leaders began working the cases collaboratively.
nbcrightnow.com
Shed burns in Columbia Park
Kennewick and Richland fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire in the old RV park area of Columbia Park. According to the KFD the fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.
yaktrinews.com
UPDATE: Edison Street overpass on SR 240 cleared, traffic still delayed
KENNEWICK, Wash. — 5:05 p.m. The scene on the overpass on Edison Street has been cleared. However, traffic on the westbound side of 240 in Kennewick is still at stop and go level. If you have an alternate way to get home, it is advised you take that route as the traffic may not clear immediately.
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 16, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Lourdes hires new CEO for Pasco hospital, clinics. He began his career in nursing
His experience in doctor recruitment, patient satisfaction and improving care were praised.
Another crash at same Tri-Cities intersection where 3 died last year. Alcohol again suspected
Sunday’s crash closed the busy intersection for 15 hours.
KEPR
Pasco City Council reaches resolution on future of retail cannabis
Franklin County Wash. — This evening, Pasco City Council members discussed several options that would allow cannabis sales within the city, which include sales in or near downtown, or limiting sales to more industrial areas. Irving Brown, Sr. Councilmember from District 3 says. "We have a lot of conversation,...
ifiberone.com
Uptick in vehicle prowls reported this week in north Grant County
COULEE CITY — The sheriff’s office says vehicle prowlers have been targeting rural homes and properties this week in north Grant County. Areas in Coulee City, Hartline and Grand Coulee have been hit this week with car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts, according to the sheriff’s office. Prowlers have targeted rural homes and farms.
FOX 11 and 41
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
