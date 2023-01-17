Read full article on original website
Restaurants continue to deal with effects of the pandemic
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Since the start of the new year, three landmark restaurants in Hartford have announced plans to close their doors permanently. This comes as restaurants all over the state and country continue dealing with the secondary effects of the pandemic. J’s Crab Shack in Hartford officially closed...
East Hartford woman dies in crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury
GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A 32-year-old East Hartford woman died after driving down an embankment in Glastonbury. State police say the accident happened on Route 2 around 1:17 Saturday morning. The driver of a Nissan Rouge was in the left lane when they drove off the road striking a wire...
WEEKENDS AT THE SCIENCE CENTER: Forest of Illusions closes soon
The Forest of Illusions closes at the Connecticut Science Center on Feb. 12. Meteorologist Scot Haney said isolated rain and snow showers were possible Friday. Then, another storm looks to arrive late Sunday. Here's his 7 a.m. forecast. Eyewitness News Friday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot...
6 AMAZING Portuguese Restaurants in CT in 2023
Are you looking for some amazing Portuguese restaurants in CT? If so, you’re in the right place. Portuguese food is so delicious and unique in its preparation. The garlic, the olives, the kids of pasta – everything is just so delicious and beautifully prepared. Whether you’re in the...
Police upgrade search for missing West Hartford teen
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are asking for help in the case of a missing 16-year-old girl from West Hartford. Police say Rachel Goulet was last seen leaving her home on Thursday, January 19, 2023. According to reports Rachel told her parents she would be back in 15 minutes...
Hamden Police respond to high speed shooting stretching into New Haven
State’s technical high schools lift ‘secure school protocol’ but continue to take precautions. Earlier this week, a member of the Hartford community heard an unfounded threat of retaliation in response to the fight that broke out at Middletown High School. New Haven police officers help save man...
VIDEO: Police investigation closes street in Hamden
New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven.
“Rolling shootout” in Hamden, New Haven injures 21-year-old
(WFSB) - Shots broke out across Hamden and New Haven on Friday. Hamden police had Mather Street closed for several hours Friday afternoon after a high speed shooting. Police say two vehicles were involved in a “rolling shootout” from Hamden to New Haven. New Haven police said around...
The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater
Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
Winsted man pleads guilty in fentanyl trafficking operation with ties to Bristol, Newington, Southington
A fentanyl-trafficking operation run over the dark web has been tied to a number of locations throughout the area, including those in Bristol, Newington and Southington. According to federal court documents, Wisted resident Colby Kopp, Adriana Sutton and other conspirators were involved in an operation – from at least April 2020 to February 2021 – in which they pressed pills themselves and shipped them to locations all over the country. Kopp, federal officials said, used darknet marketplace accounts under the moniker “MadHatterPharma” to arrange the sale of the pills, which contained fentanyl.
Rt. 83 closed in Somers after car crashes into utility pole
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A car collided with a utility pole in Somers late Thursday night. Police say a vehicle crashed on Rt. 83 in Somers in the area of Billings Rd. around 11:45 P.M. No injuries have been reported. The road remains closed at this time due to utility...
One of two suspects arrested outside Westfarms Mall wanted in Berlin, Newington and Southington
One of two men arrested outside of Westfarms Mall over the weekend, accused of fraudulently purchasing about $1,700 worth of merchandise, was wanted in over a dozen towns across Massachusetts and Connecticut, including those of Newington, Berlin and Southington. West Hartford police took Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester, into custody...
Bill proposed to rename Thames River back to its original name
NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A historic Connecticut river could see a name change. State Rep. Anthony Nolan proposed a bill that would rename the Thames River back to its original name, the Pequot River. The Thames River is named after European settlers, but before that the river was called the...
VIDEO: CT dealing with teacher shortage crisis
New Haven police officers helped save a man who was about to jump off the Ferry Street Bridge, the department said. Police investigating shots fired in Hamden and New Haven.
The Village's Second Chance Shop in West Hartford
The local consignment shop benefits The Village. there are locations in West Hartford, Glastonbury, Simsbury and Suffield.
Waterbury police investigate deadly shooting on Robbins Street
Technical High Schools are in secure mode across the state after multiple threats. Connecticut State police believe that the threat is not credible but are still taking all precautions. Updated: 2 hours ago. Police responded to a car being stolen at Exxon Friday morning. The oldest building on UCONN campus...
Norwich Diocese to sell St. Bernard School after declaring bankruptcy due to abuse lawsuits
TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor trailer crash snarls traffic on I-91 south in Hartford. The Department of Transportation reported that the right and center lanes were closed between the exits of 27 and 28. Updated: 1 hour ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of...
I-84 east closed in Hartford because of jackknifed tractor trailer
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 eastbound is closed in Hartford because of a jackknifed tractor trailer. State police said the highway is shut down in the area of exit 50. The tractor trailer is leaking fluids and DEEP is cleaning up the spill, police said. Authorities said...
State’s technical high schools lift ‘secure school protocol’ but continue to take precautions
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Hale Ray Vs. Cromwell Farmington Vs. Berlin Windsor Vs. NW Catholic. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Lyman Hall Vs. Sheehan. Updated: 6 hours ago. FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Lyman Hall Vs. Sheehan. Hamden Police respond to...
Flooding, sewage overflow impacts residents in Hartford’s North End
NEWS CONFERENCE: Momentum growing for Connecticut gun control law in Washington. Lawmakers and family of a teen killed in Guilford pushed for stricter gun storage laws on the federal level. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the...
