Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
bodyslam.net
John Cena Was Allegedly “Threatened” By Certain WWE Superstars
During a recent Cafe de Rene episode, a fan asked Rene Dupree if Cena was threatened by superstars who resembled him, such as Chris Masters and Alex Riley. The former World Tag Team Champion declared that the Cenation Leader indeed felt so. Very much so. Very much so. Yeah. The...
Popculture
Dwayne 'The Rock Johnson' Shares Bad News About Potential WWE Return
Many WWE fans are hoping that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson makes his WWE return at WrestleMania 39 and takes on his cousin Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. But as WrestleMania gets closer, it looks like the Johnson-Reigns match will not happen. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said unless Johnson changes his mind in the next few days, he has indicated he won't have time to get in the shape he feels he needs to be in to compete against Reigns in a main event match at WrestleMania.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Bringing Back Released WWE Tag Team?
Is Triple H bringing back a released WWE tag team? According to one report, he could be bringing back two stars and their manager. Well, very big stars as far as stature is concerned rather as word has spread that there has been internal discussion about the Authors of Pain.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Outsider.com
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
wrestletalk.com
Brock Lesnar WWE Return Match Revealed?
Bobby Lashley has called out Brock Lesnar for a no holds barred match, amid speculation about Lesnar’s WWE return. Lesnar last wrestled at the November 2022 Crown Jewel premium live event, defeating Bobby Lashley with a controversial roll-up pin. Both stars have one singles win over the other, with...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Performing Office Cuts Following Vince McMahon Return
A new report has revealed that WWE is performing office cuts following the return of Vince McMahon. 2023 has seen massive changes and shakeup within the WWE management team following Vince McMahon’s return to the company to help facilitate a sale. As previously reported, people “close to McMahon” have...
wrestletalk.com
Chris Jericho Comments On WWE Featuring Him In Raw 30 Video Package
AEW star Chris Jericho has commented on WWE using footage from his time with the company in their Raw 30 clip package. After Chris Jericho was featured in a video package to hype not only the history of WWE’s flagship Monday night show but also the upcoming anniversary, the AEW star has responded.
wrestletalk.com
You’ll Never Guess The Newest Member Of WWE ‘Banger Bros’
You’ll never guess the newest member WWE’s ‘Banger Bros’ tag team of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Find out what legend joined the squad!. Taking to Twitter to post a snap of them with their newest addition, Sheamus shared a photo with Drew McIntyre and professional wrestling legend Mick Foley.
wrestletalk.com
Huge Potential Update On If The Rock Will Return At Royal Rumble
There’s been an update to the possibility of The Rock appearing at WWE Royal Rumble on January 28 at the Alamodome. In the new issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer addressed Dwayne Johnson’s status following the release of new Rock merchandise, stating:. “Those close...
wrestletalk.com
Sportsbooks Betting Odds For WWE Sale Buyers Revealed
The Sportsbooks betting odds for the WWE sale buyers have been revealed. Since the return of Vince McMahon to the WWE Board of Directors to help facilitate a sale of the company, many have wondered who could be the favorites to make the purchase. Several potential buyers have been reported...
wrestletalk.com
Rumoured WWE 2K23 Cover Star Teases Confirmation
WWE is set to officially announce the upcoming WWE 2k23 video game soon, and rumours are swirling. Mainly, WWE is rumoured to be making an announcement on the game at the Royal Rumble event, which will see the cover star revealed. An alleged leaked cover made the rounds on social...
wrestletalk.com
NXT Anonymous Footage Shows Edris Enofe FAKED WWE Logo Tattoo?
It has been weeks since WWE NXT star Edris Enofe caused a bit of a stir on social media. Edris took to Twitter to show himself in a tattoo parlor, ready to get a new tattoo; the WWE logo on his chest. Since the video was uploaded, fans have speculated...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On Another WWE Legend Added To Raw 30th Anniversary
There’s been yet another big WWE name added to the upcoming 30th Anniversary edition of Monday Night Raw on Monday, January 23. Marking the landmark occasion, WWE has already announced big name returns like The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan but now a huge name from women’s history in WWE.
wrestletalk.com
NJPW Held Discussions For Top WWE Star To Appear At Wrestle Kingdom 17
History was made at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 pay-per-view event earlier this month, when NJPW, AEW and WWE contracted talent all wrestled on the show. WWE’s Karl Anderson defended ultimately lost his NEVER Openweight Championship to Tama Tonga on the show. Anderson won the title prior to his...
wrestletalk.com
Current Owner Of Former WWE Star Trademark Revealed
A former WWE star has revealed the identity of the new owner of the trademark for their old ring name during a recent interview. Santino Marella is the new Director of Authority for Impact Wrestling, with the former WWE still able to use his old ring name. The real-life Anthony...
wrestletalk.com
Former NJPW Star Makes WWE Debut (Video)
Earlier this month, it was announced that former NJPW star Karl Fredericks had signed with WWE. Fredericks departed NJPW back in August 2022 due to a contract expiration, and he reportedly signed with WWE earlier this month. Fredericks was set to report to the NXT brand following his signing, but...
wrestletalk.com
Top NXT Star Reveals ‘There Was An Opportunity To Sign With WWE Five Years Ago’
A top NXT star has revealed that there was an opportunity to sign with WWE five years ago. After successful stints on the independent scene and IMPACT Wrestling, Dezmond Xavier signed with WWE in December 2020. He would soon debut on the NXT brand as Wes Lee alongside his Rascalz partner Nash Carter to form MSK.
