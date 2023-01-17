ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

wearebuffalo.net

This New York City Hasn’t Seen Snow In 316 Days

It’s hard to imagine why one city in New York would be “praying for snow,” but this city desperately needs it. After all, it has been 317 days since they have seen snow in this part of New York state, and residents are missing it. Not just...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
MANHATTAN, NY
qchron.com

Gas stoves: What to know before a ban

This article was originally published on Jan. 13 at 11:14 p.m. EDT by THE CITY. A simmering debate over gas stoves boiled over recently. A federal agency suggested last week that the use of gas appliances should be cut off, and the response got superheated across the country. But in New York, the idea isn’t new.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theforumnewsgroup.com

Cops Ticket Cars Idling along Area Thoroughfares

Cops from the City Police Department’s Highway Unit 3 and 106th and 113th precincts recently addressed the continuing hazardous parking conditions on the shoulders of the Belt Parkway and Nassau Expressway, handing out tickets to drivers in idling vehicles waiting to pick up travelers arriving at nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc

An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

You, the New York voter, are to blame for city’s and state’s headlong rush to disaster

Mayor Eric Adams’ “City of Yes” suffered three thundering recent “No”s — to new housing, to judicial legitimacy and to sanity. The fault lies not only with woke politicians and judges — but also our own electorate. If New York City proceeds in its headlong rush to doom, our chuckleheaded voters will lead the march. Public Enemy No. 1: City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan, who killed a proposal for more than 900 new rental apartments, half of them “affordable,” on a mostly vacant central Harlem block. She single-handedly torpedoed plans for a complex called One45 at Lenox Avenue and West...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing.  The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball.  Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ourtownny.com

Mailing Checks? Proceed With Caution.

After returning from a post-Thanksgiving visit with family out of state, one Upper West Side resident checked her bank account, only to find an expensive discrepancy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, she realized $7,000 — instead of the $75 she had originally sent as a charitable donation, in the form of a check — had been deducted. The check had been stolen and cashed by someone she didn’t know.
MANHATTAN, NY
brickunderground.com

A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
BROOKLYN, NY

