2Pac Told New York Rapper Biggie About Publishing. Lil Cease and Gene Deal sheds Light W/ Math Hoffa & Art of DialogueSource MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Popular NYPD Detective Dead at 38News Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Smoke Shops Are Too Dangerous to Own & Operate In New York City. Luis "Blue Boy Rosado May Have Been a Victim as Well.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness ProgramMark Star
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Verrazzano Bridge reopens lanes after truck crashes into divider
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays were reported on the upper level of the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge early Saturday morning after an accident involving a truck, according to emergency radio transmissions. According to an MTA spokeswoman, an incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. on the upper level the bridge, leading to...
NJ and NY commuters: Get ready for 2-year nightmare at Holland Tunnel
Heads up for motorists who take the Holland Tunnel. All New Jersey-bound traffic at the tunnel will be suspended six overnights each week beginning 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5. The closures will last two years. The work is designed for critical Superstorm Sandy repairs, according to the Port of...
wearebuffalo.net
This New York City Hasn’t Seen Snow In 316 Days
It’s hard to imagine why one city in New York would be “praying for snow,” but this city desperately needs it. After all, it has been 317 days since they have seen snow in this part of New York state, and residents are missing it. Not just...
Why LaGuardia Airport Won’t Destroy Its Decades-Old Terminal A
LaGuardia Airport (LGA) has undergone an amazing transformation over the past decade. The outdated decor and poor design are gone, and in their place are the new Terminal B and Terminal C buildings. There’s one part of LaGuardia that didn’t get rebuilt, the Marine Air Terminal. Also known as Terminal...
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in St. George, Staten Island, where you get more space for your money and easy access to the ferry
At the northeastern tip of Staten Island, St. George is the borough’s most culturally diverse community and the one most outsiders are familiar with because it's where the ferry terminal is located. St. George, home to the borough’s seat of government, is also known as Downtown Staten Island.
Corrado’s Cucina coming to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Signage was hoisted and decorative lanterns were recently installed at 831 Arthur Kill Rd., an indication that work is once again underway on the Italian-style dining establishment promised to the borough by the New York City Parks Department more than six years ago. “This is...
Here’s where Advance/SILive.com readers say they’re spotting deer on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City officials say they’ve clipped into Staten Island’s deer population, but their efforts seem to have done little to address locals’ perception about the issue. Overall, numbers from the Parks Department show that the number of deer has decreased 30%...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches 221 East 117th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 221 East 117th Street, a six-story residential development in Manhattan’s East Harlem neighborhood. Designed by ARC Architecture + Design Studio and developed by Roy Moussaeiff, the new building yields 12 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are four affordable units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $77,143 to $156,130.
qchron.com
Gas stoves: What to know before a ban
This article was originally published on Jan. 13 at 11:14 p.m. EDT by THE CITY. A simmering debate over gas stoves boiled over recently. A federal agency suggested last week that the use of gas appliances should be cut off, and the response got superheated across the country. But in New York, the idea isn’t new.
What is the oldest restaurant on Staten Island? The answer’s not that easy.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What is the borough’s oldest restaurant? It depends on how a modern person considers four spots — Adobe Blues of New Brighton, Basilio Inn of South Beach, Liedy’s of New Brighton and Killmeyer’s Old Bavaria Inn of Charleston. ADOBE BLUES —...
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
theforumnewsgroup.com
Cops Ticket Cars Idling along Area Thoroughfares
Cops from the City Police Department’s Highway Unit 3 and 106th and 113th precincts recently addressed the continuing hazardous parking conditions on the shoulders of the Belt Parkway and Nassau Expressway, handing out tickets to drivers in idling vehicles waiting to pick up travelers arriving at nearby John F. Kennedy International Airport.
Wild West: 1,400 illegal pot shops now open in NYC, already ‘reeking’ havoc
An astounding 1,400 shops have popped up around New York City that are illegally selling cannabis products — a situation that alarmed lawmakers decried as the “Wild, Wild West” during a City City Council hearing Wednesday. City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and representatives of the NYPD testified that existing laws make it difficult to immediately close illicit shops and often can issue only measly $250 fines for selling pot without a license — hardly a deterrent even after seizing illegal weed and edibles. Miranda said illegal smoke shops are “rampant throughout the city” — noting 1,400 stores are being targeted and inspected by...
Police: Car flips on Brooklyn Queens Expressway, 4 injured
Police say four people were taken to the hospital after a car flipped over near the Borinquen Place exit on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway early Friday morning.
JetBlue Plane Bumps Parked Aircraft At NYC's JFK
A JetBlue flight bumped the tail of another jet at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York but there were no injuries.
You, the New York voter, are to blame for city’s and state’s headlong rush to disaster
Mayor Eric Adams’ “City of Yes” suffered three thundering recent “No”s — to new housing, to judicial legitimacy and to sanity. The fault lies not only with woke politicians and judges — but also our own electorate. If New York City proceeds in its headlong rush to doom, our chuckleheaded voters will lead the march. Public Enemy No. 1: City Council Member Kristin Richardson Jordan, who killed a proposal for more than 900 new rental apartments, half of them “affordable,” on a mostly vacant central Harlem block. She single-handedly torpedoed plans for a complex called One45 at Lenox Avenue and West...
5 Powerball tickets worth $50,000 each sold in NYC, Long Island, Orange County
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Five lucky lottery players across New York bought Powerball tickets worth $50,000 for Wednesday’s drawing. The third-prize winning tickets each had four matching numbers and the Powerball. Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers were 6-15-22-42-47, with a Powerball of 26. Lottery officials said the $50,000 tickets were bought at: Players can securely check […]
Man dies after being pushed onto subway tracks on Upper West Side; suspect charged
It appears there was some kind of argument between the men prior to the incident, which spilled out onto the platform.
ourtownny.com
Mailing Checks? Proceed With Caution.
After returning from a post-Thanksgiving visit with family out of state, one Upper West Side resident checked her bank account, only to find an expensive discrepancy. On Thursday, Dec. 15, she realized $7,000 — instead of the $75 she had originally sent as a charitable donation, in the form of a check — had been deducted. The check had been stolen and cashed by someone she didn’t know.
brickunderground.com
A lottery opens for 57 apartments for seniors in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
Housing lottery applications are open for 57 newly constructed apartments at 414 63rd St. in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Only households where at least one member is 62 years of age or older are eligible to apply for this housing lottery. Eligible applicants must also qualify for Section...
