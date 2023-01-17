Read full article on original website
More than 3k PG&E customers without power in the Oroville area
OROVILLE, Calif. — More than 3,000 PG&E customers lost power Friday afternoon. According to the PG&E outage map, a pair of outages left 3,019 customers without power. The first outage was reported just after 2 p.m. and is impacting 1,279 customers. Power is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m.
Police recover stolen truck at Oroville McDonald's
Oroville, CALIF. — Police in Oroville have arrested a man suspected of stealing a truck and trailer at a local McDonald's. The incident happened early January 21st, around 5:56 AM, near the McDonald's along Oro Dam Boulevard. It was here that Oroville Police spotted a white 2003 Ford F250 which had previously been reported stolen. Officers watched as the driver, 28 year old Paradise resident Austin Somera, left the vehicle and attempted to enter the McDonalds. Police then contacted and arrested Somera for driving the reportedly stolen truck.
Motorcyclist with suspended license leads police on 100mph chase in Corning
CORNING, Calif. — A Corning man was arrested on Monday night after police say he fled from them on his motorcycle, going more than 100mph. Officers with the Corning Police Department (CPD) patrolled Barham Ave. and Samson Ave. around 9:30 p.m. because of recent narcotics activity. They say 52-year-old Donald Whitehead rode up on his motorcycle to a house in the area also known for drug activity.
Pizza restaurant broken into and vandalized in Biggs, Oroville man arrested
BIGGS, Calif. — An Oroville man was arrested early Wednesday morning after the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said he broke into a pizza restaurant in Biggs. Deputies were contacted just before 6 a.m. about someone breaking into Pizza Round-up on B St. with motion sensors going off, meaning someone was inside.
Owner of treatment center in Oroville admits to having large cache of narcotics, firearms
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A 60-year-old man from Oroville appeared in Butte County Superior Court on Wednesday and pleaded no-contest to two charges of transporting narcotics for sales and possessing narcotics while armed with a firearm. Butte County District Attorney said Michael Mirton Anderson, who owns and operates a...
16-year-old arrested after investigation into stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — Following an investigation into a stabbing on Pomona Avenue last weekend, officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) said they have identified and arrested a 16-year-old suspect. Late in the night last Saturday, on Jan. 14, a stabbing occurred in the parking lot of an apartment...
Anderson Police unveil SNAP; meant to assist individuals with special needs
ANDERSON, CA. — Anderson’s Police Department has unveiled a new program built to help those with special needs within the community. The department says their newly revealed Special Needs Alert Program, SNAP, is meant to “assist First Responders in being more responsive to residents of the City of Anderson with special needs.” The department says the program will make it easier for first responders to recognize those who may struggle communicating with officials due to a disability or a special need.
Former hospital employee accused of making threats against staff, Chico police say
A former employee of Enloe Medical Center in Chico was arrested Thursday after police say she threatened hospital staff online before showing up at the hospital. According to the Chico Police Department, officers were notified of a social media post by Kate Stallone making threats to harm unidentified staff members around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police say Stallone had identified Thursday as the day she planned to carry out her threats.
Two flu-related deaths reported in Butte County, officials urge vaccines
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Butte County Public Health (BCPH) reported the first two flu-related deaths in 2023 on Thursday. Health officials say both people were over the age of 60 and died as a result of complications from influenza. The main symptoms of the flu include:. Fever. Cough. Sore...
