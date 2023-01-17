ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

How much power is in the power of prayer to heal the human body?

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend isn't just expected to be an exciting Bengals playoff game against the Bills. It's also expected to be a celebration of how two cities came together after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game. Medical reporter Liz Bonis explains how rallying...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati family reunited after father returns from overseas deployment

MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Cincinnati family was reunited after a father returned home from overseas deployment. United States Air Force Technical Sergeant Jonathan Capelle was deployed overseas six months ago. Capelle made his return during a lunchtime visit on Jan. 18 at Mars Hill Academy to surprise his children,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Airman surprised with 'Welcome Home' at son's school after deployment

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - The father of a Springboro Schools student got a coming home surprise at his son's school. Brooks Penner is a second-grade student at Dennis Elementary. His dad, Tech Sergeant Tom Penner, returned home Wednesday after a six-month deployment to Doha, Qatar at the Al Udeid Air...
SPRINGBORO, OH
WKRC

Big Bone Lick State Park is a window into the past

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Where did the Buffalo Bills get their name? It's in reference to legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody. However, the logo is technically a bison. But you would probably never go to Buffalo to see bison. And fortunately, you don't have to. "Buffalo is more of...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Wings and beef on weck, two of Buffalo's famous foods

BUFFALO, New York (WKRC) - If you are heading to Buffalo for the Bengals game, you will also be visiting the first place the Buffalo wing was ever made. Local 12's Chelsea Sick stopped by two different restaurants known for their wings. The first is the Anchor Bar restaurant credited with inventing the chicken wing.
BUFFALO, NY
WKRC

Landlord frustrated after multiple break-ins at apartment building

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A local landlord says she has done everything possible to keep one of her apartment buildings secure, and yet it keeps getting broken into. The building, in the 1500 block of Section Road, was first broken into July 4, police confirm. The owner, Vickie Washington, said...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career and created a hostile work environment and that is why he resigned. Lakota School District's Matt Miller gave the scathing letter to the board, as it accepted his resignation and named an interim superintendent. Local 12’s David Winter talked to those who are upset, and not so upset, about Miller's departure.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

GE Aerospace headquarters lands in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati is gaining another public company, one that will immediately join the upper echelons of the Fortune 500 upon its debut. On Jan. 4, multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) spun off GE HealthCare as its own public company. By this time next year its energy business will make its public debut as GE Vernova. After that, GE Aerospace will become the new GE, leasing its iconic initials to its sister companies.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy