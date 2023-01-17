Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Puppies Squanchie and Chomper are adorable balls of energy
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Puppies Squanchie and Chomper are full of energy, but they're also very sweet!. Chomper is 11 months old and a Terrier-mix and Squanchie is a Shepherd-mix. They need a fun, loving environment where they can get lots of exercise and have a strong leader. For more information,...
WKRC
Cincinnati Animal CARE offers $9 adoption fees in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal CARE is offering $9 adoption fees for anyone who shows up to the shelter wearing orange and black. It is part of its "Show Your Stripes” campaign. The nine dollars is in honor of number 9, Joe Burrow, of course. The offer ends Sunday.
WKRC
How much power is in the power of prayer to heal the human body?
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This weekend isn't just expected to be an exciting Bengals playoff game against the Bills. It's also expected to be a celebration of how two cities came together after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game. Medical reporter Liz Bonis explains how rallying...
WKRC
Local designer makes one-of-a-kind Bengals jackets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There's no shortage of Bengals gear to be found in Cincinnati. But how about some one-of-a-kind jackets? Stacey Pavlin, from SMP Designs, shows off a few and tells us her design ideas.
WKRC
Storied Cincinnati chefs open downtown food market
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Downtown Cincinnati office workers have a new dining option, led by two storied Cincinnati chefs. The Atrium Food Market made its debut Jan. 18 inside of Omnicare Center at 201 E. Fourth St., featuring four stations that will rotate every two weeks between 11 different dining concepts.
WKRC
Holtman's Donuts spreads the Bengals cheer with tiger stripe donuts
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WKRC) - Local businesses are rallying behind the Bengals during their Playoff run. Local 12 stopped by Holtman's Donuts in West Chester for a behind-the-scenes look at how they make their Bengals-themed and tiger stripe donuts. "We will kind of let the icing set and then we...
WKRC
Cincinnati family reunited after father returns from overseas deployment
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - A Cincinnati family was reunited after a father returned home from overseas deployment. United States Air Force Technical Sergeant Jonathan Capelle was deployed overseas six months ago. Capelle made his return during a lunchtime visit on Jan. 18 at Mars Hill Academy to surprise his children,...
WKRC
Airman surprised with 'Welcome Home' at son's school after deployment
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - The father of a Springboro Schools student got a coming home surprise at his son's school. Brooks Penner is a second-grade student at Dennis Elementary. His dad, Tech Sergeant Tom Penner, returned home Wednesday after a six-month deployment to Doha, Qatar at the Al Udeid Air...
WKRC
Big Bone Lick State Park is a window into the past
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Where did the Buffalo Bills get their name? It's in reference to legendary frontiersman Buffalo Bill Cody. However, the logo is technically a bison. But you would probably never go to Buffalo to see bison. And fortunately, you don't have to. "Buffalo is more of...
WKRC
Cincinnati forecast: Friday flurries possible, expect more snow this weekend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's back to Winter for Cincinnati. Thursday's thunderstorms and high winds are long gone and temperatures on Friday drop into the mid 30s all day, and chills in the 20s. There are still a few flurries left over for the last day of the work week. The wind will gust to about 25 mph.
WKRC
Austin-based taco chain opening first Cincinnati-area restaurant
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An Austin, Texas-based taco chain is growing its presence in Ohio, with plans for its first Greater Cincinnati restaurant. Torchy's Tacos plans to open its first Cincinnati-area location at 7673 Blake St. adjacent to the $350 million Liberty Center development in Liberty Township, a spokeswoman confirmed. The restaurant is slated to open in fall 2023.
WKRC
Viewers react strongly to Local 12 story on developmentally disabled woman's alleged abuse
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) - The reaction has been strong to Local 12's story on a lawsuit brought by a father who claims his developmentally disabled daughter was abused and attacked at local care facilities, especially regarding the allegation someone at the facility slit the woman's throat. There have been dozens...
WKRC
Wings and beef on weck, two of Buffalo's famous foods
BUFFALO, New York (WKRC) - If you are heading to Buffalo for the Bengals game, you will also be visiting the first place the Buffalo wing was ever made. Local 12's Chelsea Sick stopped by two different restaurants known for their wings. The first is the Anchor Bar restaurant credited with inventing the chicken wing.
WKRC
Area bar and restaurant owners frustrated over slow rollout of sports betting kiosks
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – Erik Richman took over the Varsity Sports Bar and Grill four years ago and he spent a thousand dollars in 2022 on a license that allows sports gambling in his restaurant with a kiosk. While he expected to have it start right away when...
WKRC
Study shows people can get re-infected with COVID-19 thanks to highly contagious variants
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As COVID-19 cases continue to climb once again, it appears many people are getting re-infected. If you had a previous infection of COVID-19, the new XBB.1.5 is likely to infect you again. Researchers say it is all because not only is it one of the most highly...
WKRC
Landlord frustrated after multiple break-ins at apartment building
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – A local landlord says she has done everything possible to keep one of her apartment buildings secure, and yet it keeps getting broken into. The building, in the 1500 block of Section Road, was first broken into July 4, police confirm. The owner, Vickie Washington, said...
WKRC
Man accused of spying on woman in bathroom stall at Clermont County restaurant
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A man pleaded not guilty to spying on a woman in the women's restroom at a Miami Township business. Lamont Cottingham is accused of going into the restroom at the IHOP and standing on the toilet in one stall to look at a woman in the next stall on Jan. 15.
WKRC
New details emerge in Cincinnati's lawsuit against one of city's largest property owners
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There are new details surrounding a lawsuit Cincinnati filed against one of the city's largest property owners. It accuses Vinebrook Homes of breaching an agreement to stop neglecting the needs of tenants. According to the lawsuit, Vinebrook has about 950 homes in the Cincinnati area and in...
WKRC
Local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local superintendent says a school board member destroyed his career and created a hostile work environment and that is why he resigned. Lakota School District's Matt Miller gave the scathing letter to the board, as it accepted his resignation and named an interim superintendent. Local 12’s David Winter talked to those who are upset, and not so upset, about Miller's departure.
WKRC
GE Aerospace headquarters lands in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati is gaining another public company, one that will immediately join the upper echelons of the Fortune 500 upon its debut. On Jan. 4, multinational conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) spun off GE HealthCare as its own public company. By this time next year its energy business will make its public debut as GE Vernova. After that, GE Aerospace will become the new GE, leasing its iconic initials to its sister companies.
