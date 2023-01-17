Read full article on original website
Fort Myers Beach visitors weary of dangerous items hiding in sand
FORT MYERS BEACH. Fla. – Southwest Florida beaches are starting to look like they don’t have debris, but there are still pieces buried in the sand. Cheryl Potter-Juda said, “because of the storm and the debris, I’m not sure what’s underneath the sand or what’s in the water.”
WINKNEWS.com
Pier needing repairs after after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
Trash is all over the place, the dock is still stuck in the mangroves, and things spread across the ground, making a beautiful area look less aesthetic after Hurricane Ian. The Tarpon Street Pier and Riverside Park were wrecked in the surge from Ian, and there has been no visible effort to clean or repair them.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers Beach holds topping-off ceremony for Margaritaville Resort
The developers of the Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach held a topping-off ceremony Friday morning as they put the last beam on top of the $200 million project. This milestone for Margaritaville also marks a significant move toward recovery in Fort Myers Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s pummeling. It’s been a 3 1/2-month journey for locals, from thousands of pounds of debris being picked up to the first FEMA trailer being delivered, numerous visits from the state, city and county officials working together to rebuild this town, and the beach finally reopening. Ian wiped out many memories for people on Fort Myers Beach, but throughout the recovery, people have told WINK News, “We will rebuild.”
Margaritaville resort looks to serve as beacon for rebuilding Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – The sounds of construction echo around Fort Myers Beach, particularly at the Margaritaville resort, which is an obvious sign the town is making a comeback. “It just brings a smile to my face,” Town Mayor Dan Allers said. Fort Myers Beach is in...
Residents concerned world has forgotten damage caused by Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — If you watched Jeopardy Tuesday night, you may have noticed a question referencing Fort Myers, which stumped contestants and surprised people who live in Southwest Florida when no one could answer it. The question read, “Near the end of September, winds of this hurricane hit...
WINKNEWS.com
Workers cleaning up SWFL’s Ian debris form community in Lee County
Rubble and debris from Hurricane Ian have been everyone’s problem for months, but who are the people cleaning it up, and where are they living while they help Southwest Florida recover?. Eric Henry can’t remember the exact day when he made a small roadside area of grass and dirt...
Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
WINKNEWS.com
WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday
Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
Insurance villages opening in SWFL to help homeowners get paid
Help is on the way for homeowners in Southwest Florida still struggling to collect money from their insurance company after Hurricane Ian. Three insurance villages will be set up across SWFL to help residents get paid. Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is urging people who are struggling to show up.
WINKNEWS.com
La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look
The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers
Stevens Constructions will begin construction this year on multiple locations of The Pickleball Club throughout Florida, including Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and the first location in Port St. Lucie, starting this quarter. The Pickleball Club is a 33,293-square-foot, two-story fitness complex with 12 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area to the courts below. The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades.
WINKNEWS.com
Missing Fort Myers girl last seen with woman in Lehigh Acres
A girl reported missing from Fort Myers in December was last seen with a woman in Lehigh Acres. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 13-year-old Edilsy Roca went missing from the 4000 block of Ford Street. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts and slide sandals.
WINKNEWS.com
E-Bikes donated to FMPD to effortlessly navigate busy streets
The Fort Myers Police Department can effortlessly navigate through crowds during busy street events thanks to donated E-Bikes that can reach 28 mph and last 45 miles. If you’re an officer responding to an emergency, getting through a crowd in your vehicle can be difficult or even impossible. But, if they’re responding with an E-Bike, it becomes much easier.
Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
100-year-old Punta Gorda woman gets her own day recognized by the city
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A Punta Gorda woman, who’s turning 100, now has a day dedicated to her!. Last Friday, Adeline Leonard Seakwood celebrated 100 years on this earth with about that many people. 98 people showed up to celebrate her birthday at the Punta Gorda Civic Association.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL
The City of Fort Myers is usually the first place people think of when it comes to Lee County, but Lehigh Acres, one of the fastest-growing communities in the county, is also home to various attractions worth exploring. The charming municipality of Lehigh Acres is just east of Fort Myers...
More Explores: High school best friends open Bahia Bowls across SWFL
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — A popular local spot has a special story that not many people know about!. Bahia Bowls was founded in Estero, FL, in 2017. Now, there are dozens of locations in the Sunshine State and throughout the country!. The locations in Estero, Bonita Springs, Naples, and the...
Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
Cape Coral Chiquita Landscape Project to begin Monday
The Cape Coral Chiquita Landscape Project is scheduled to begin this Monday, January 23 and be completed mid-summer.
Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected
MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
