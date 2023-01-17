ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Pier needing repairs after after Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers

Trash is all over the place, the dock is still stuck in the mangroves, and things spread across the ground, making a beautiful area look less aesthetic after Hurricane Ian. The Tarpon Street Pier and Riverside Park were wrecked in the surge from Ian, and there has been no visible effort to clean or repair them.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach holds topping-off ceremony for Margaritaville Resort

The developers of the Margaritaville Resort in Fort Myers Beach held a topping-off ceremony Friday morning as they put the last beam on top of the $200 million project. This milestone for Margaritaville also marks a significant move toward recovery in Fort Myers Beach in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s pummeling. It’s been a 3 1/2-month journey for locals, from thousands of pounds of debris being picked up to the first FEMA trailer being delivered, numerous visits from the state, city and county officials working together to rebuild this town, and the beach finally reopening. Ian wiped out many memories for people on Fort Myers Beach, but throughout the recovery, people have told WINK News, “We will rebuild.”
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Beach bar made out of shipping containers to open on Fort Myers Beach

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A beach bar made out of just two shipping containers is slated to open on Fort Myers Beach. The first of the two containers was delivered to the Times Square area on Thursday evening. Tom Houghton, the owner of La Ola Surfside Restaurant, is behind the project. His island restaurant was washed away from Times Square when Hurricane Ian ravished Fort Myers Beach in September.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

WINK Taste of the Town in Punta Gorda on Saturday

Charlotte County’s restaurants are coming together to share their finest food at WINK News’s largest and best food festival, WINK Taste of the Town. The event is taking place Saturday, Jan. 21, in Punta Gorda, and for the first time at Laishley Park. The event features the best...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

La Ola returning to Fort Myers Beach with a new look

The road to recovery for businesses on Fort Myers Beach has not been easy. Favorite hangouts where people on the beach have made memories for years have been taken away. Tor the restaurants in Times Square, trying to rebuild has been especially hard. Despite the tough recovery, the people who manage those popular spots tell us persistence is key.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Construction to begin this year on The Pickleball Club locations in Bonita Springs, Fort Myers

Stevens Constructions will begin construction this year on multiple locations of The Pickleball Club throughout Florida, including Bonita Springs, The Villages, Fort Myers, Venice and the first location in Port St. Lucie, starting this quarter. The Pickleball Club is a 33,293-square-foot, two-story fitness complex with 12 indoor, championship-grade pickleball courts, café, pro shop, locker rooms and lounge. The second-floor mezzanine will house a bar, lounge and provide a viewing area to the courts below. The second floor will also have offices, conference rooms and storage. Additionally, The Pickleball Club will include two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts with canopy shades.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Missing Fort Myers girl last seen with woman in Lehigh Acres

A girl reported missing from Fort Myers in December was last seen with a woman in Lehigh Acres. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, 13-year-old Edilsy Roca went missing from the 4000 block of Ford Street. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, neon shorts and slide sandals.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

E-Bikes donated to FMPD to effortlessly navigate busy streets

The Fort Myers Police Department can effortlessly navigate through crowds during busy street events thanks to donated E-Bikes that can reach 28 mph and last 45 miles. If you’re an officer responding to an emergency, getting through a crowd in your vehicle can be difficult or even impossible. But, if they’re responding with an E-Bike, it becomes much easier.
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Lehigh Acres, FL

The City of Fort Myers is usually the first place people think of when it comes to Lee County, but Lehigh Acres, one of the fastest-growing communities in the county, is also home to various attractions worth exploring. The charming municipality of Lehigh Acres is just east of Fort Myers...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Precautionary swim advisory reissued for Lee County beaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) in Lee County is reissuing a county-wide precautionary swim advisory for all public beaches. According to Florida health officials, debris from Hurricane Ian remains on Lee County beaches, and some of it can not be immediately seen. Water quality has also been affected at this time, making any kind of swimming dangerous and not recommended.
LEE COUNTY, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Shut down Marco Island bridge reopens sooner than expected

MARCO ISLAND, Fla.– Construction workers have been working to get the West Winterberry Bridge open. It was ready to use Friday evening, which is sooner than expected. Standing in front of the West Winterberry Bridge, you can’t miss the cars that stop as they drive by, trying to figure out how to get to the west side of Marco Island.
MARCO ISLAND, FL

