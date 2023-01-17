Read full article on original website
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
bodyslam.net
Nick Khan Says Vince McMahon Won’t Be Back On WWE TV Anytime Soon, Says Triple H And Vince Aren’t On The Same Page About It
Now that Vince McMahon has more or less assumed full control of WWE, many are under the belief that McMahon will take over the Creative aspect of the company once again. Many also believe Vince McMahon will return to WWE television very soon. While speaking on The Bill Simmons Podcast...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Discredits Claims Of Tension Between Triple H & Vince McMahon
Since Vince McMahon’s return in early January 2023, there have been rumors of tension between Triple H and the Executive Chair of the Board. Between challenging rumors that Vince McMahon may be making an imminent return to television, addressing the resignation of former Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon and talking about the ‘threat’ of AEW, WWE CEO Nick Khan has had a lot to discuss in recent weeks.
wrestletalk.com
Sportsbooks Betting Odds For WWE Sale Buyers Revealed
The Sportsbooks betting odds for the WWE sale buyers have been revealed. Since the return of Vince McMahon to the WWE Board of Directors to help facilitate a sale of the company, many have wondered who could be the favorites to make the purchase. Several potential buyers have been reported...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestletalk.com
Report: People ‘Close To Vince McMahon’ Brought Back To WWE
A new report has indicated that people ‘close to Vince McMahon’ have been brought back to WWE following Vince’s return. Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board of directors earlier this month, following his departure from the company in July 2022 following ‘hush pact’ allegations. A...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Praises AEW Acquisition With WWE Past
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan has praised a recent backstage acquisition as bringing in great experience to the company. Find out who!. Tony Khan is no stranger to hiring folks with WWE backgrounds, however it was a recent behind the scenes acquisition that has been making waves. Appearing on...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Star Is Thinking About Retirement
AEW President Tony Khan has addressed Sting’s wrestling future, following The Icon teasing his retirement. In a previous article by D Magazine, it was indicated that Sting will hang up his boots when his current AEW deal expires. Sting’s AEW contract is expected to be up sometime this year....
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Star Reveals How Much Money Earned During Time On Main Roster
A former WWE star has revealed how much money he earned during their time on the main roster. FTR’s Dax Harwood spent eight years in WWE under the moniker of Scott Dawson. Much of his time was spent in the tag team, The Revival with his partner Cash Wheeler.
wrestlinginc.com
Konnan Believes Top AEW Act Has Gotten Kind Of Stale
Konnan is hardly one to shy away from telling you how he sees it, and on the latest episode of his podcast "Keepin" It 100," he certainly didn't parse his words when it comes to the current state of the Young Bucks in AEW. "The Young Bucks are good for...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Performing Office Cuts Following Vince McMahon Return
A new report has revealed that WWE is performing office cuts following the return of Vince McMahon. 2023 has seen massive changes and shakeup within the WWE management team following Vince McMahon’s return to the company to help facilitate a sale. As previously reported, people “close to McMahon” have...
wrestletalk.com
Former AEW Talent’s Contract Officially Expires
A former AEW talent’s contract has officially expired. In July 2022, former NXT star AQA announced that she was stepping away from professional wrestling. This followed her departure from WWE NXT and signing with All Elite Wrestling in early 2022. Fightful Select (subscription required) provided an update on AQA,...
wrestletalk.com
IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Canada For Rebellion 2023
IMPACT Wrestling is set to return to Canada for their upcoming Rebellion 2023 event. At Hard To Kill, the company announced that their next pay-per-view IMPACT Rebellion 2023 will emanate from Toronto, Canada. IMPACT Wrestling issued the following press release statement:. IMPACT Wrestling Returns To Toronto For The First Time...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Stars Arrive In India
The official Twitter account for WWE India has confirmed that two WWE stars have arrived in the country asking us to ‘stay tuned’. It had previously been reported that WWE had abandoned plans for a major event in India that would have taken place on January 18 at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, India.
