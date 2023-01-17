Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Former KKK headquarters near Dallas is being converted into an arts center by non-profit volunteersJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Related
dallasexaminer.com
Former U.S. Ambassador Ron Kirk joins Mayor Eric Johnson’s International Advisory Council
Mayor Eric Johnson announced Monday that former United States Ambassador Ron Kirk will join the Mayor’s International Advisory Council. Johnson formed the MIAC in January 2020 to help develop his administration’s international relations strategies. Its goal has been to strengthen and grow the city’s global business and diplomatic ties and boost international tourism in Dallas.
dmagazine.com
A Week Before Evaluation, Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso Announces His Retirement
Dallas City Attorney Chris Caso is retiring February 28, according to an email sent to Council and the mayor on Thursday and obtained by D Magazine. The City Council had punted on his annual evaluation since its initial date in August, which was rescheduled for January 11. Instead, the Council went into executive session, then returned and voted to defer until January 25. Typically, Council discusses personnel matters in private before a public vote that reflects what was decided during closed session. That can include anything from a raise to a disciplinary plan.
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Require Dallas, Other Cities to Provide Mobile Showers for the Homeless
Texas House Rep. Elizabeth Campos filed a bill last week that would require cities with populations of 500,000 or more to provide mobile showers for the homeless. Under House Bill 1292, mobile showers would be made available daily to each homeless person to help prevent the spread of hygiene-related illnesses.
Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years. Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
Dallas Observer
Sorry, Frisco. Dallas Mayor Wants Your New Universal Studios Theme Park in Hensley Field.
Some residents in Frisco are upset about Universal Studios’ plans to build a 97-acre kids' theme park in the city. The park still needs to be approved by the Frisco City Council, but as WFAA reported this week, some Frisco residents have told their council members they worry the park could bring more traffic and crime to the area.
The Pearl C. Anderson property missed opportunity
A recent report in the Dallas Morning News highlighted concerns that local South Dallas residents and community leaders expressed to the new owners of the former Pearl C. Anderson Middle School during a joint meting at Exline Recreation Center. Watermark Community Church, a mega-church based in North Dallas, purchased the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Demolition Begins of Notorious Southern Dallas Toxic Waste Site
Demolition began Thursday at the notorious Lane Plating site on Bonnie View Road, five miles south of downtown Dallas. A crowd of neighbors, city and federal officials were there to celebrate. The old factory is surrounded by a park, a creek and the Arden Terrace neighborhood across Bonnie View Road.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
Dallas Observer
Dallas Proposes New Rules for Local Boarding Homes
Ever since Texas passed a law in 2021 increasing penalties for people operating illegal boarding homes, Dallas has been working on changes to how it regulates them. Senate Bill 500, which went into effect in September 2022, increased the maximum fine for illegally operating a boarding home from $500 to $2,000, with the possibility of 180 days of jail time for the operator. Now, the city is looking for more ways it can crack down on illegal or bad-faith operators of boarding homes and provide a better quality of life for their residents.
dallasisd.org
See the Dallas ISD 2023 graduation schedule
The Dallas ISD 2023 graduation season is almost here!. The commencement ceremonies held at various locations will be streamed live. Visit the Commencement Streaming page for more information. If you are unable to watch a commencement ceremony live, you can find all of the graduation events on the district’s YouTube...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Street Parking Regulations Would Raise Rates
It’s already tough to park in many parts of Dallas, but new parking regulations could make it more expensive and also eliminate some meter spaces. Delivery trucks compete with cars for space during the day in Deep Ellum and Downtown Dallas. “I feel like every time I come down...
Environmental Protection Agency begins demolishing contaminated building in Dallas
The Environmental Protection Agency has started demolishing a building in Dallas the city says was one of the “most contaminated sites in the country.” The Lane Plating Superfund Site covers five acres on Bonnie View Road south of Loop 12.
Argyle council members walk out, end meeting over mayor’s statement
Argyle Town Council members abruptly ended a regular council meeting this week after accusing the mayor of violating the Open Meetings Act. About 22 minutes into Tuesday’s council meeting, under the agenda item “Mayoral updates on community projects and events,” Mayor Bryan Livingston began to read a statement saying that an investigation into an incident between him and town staff in June 2022 has been completed, and he has been exonerated of wrongdoing. But before he could get through the first two sentences of his statement, council members and Town Attorney Brenda McDonald interrupted him.
dmagazine.com
10 DFW Hospitals Are Among ‘America’s 250 Best’
North Texas is home to ten hospitals that are in the top 5 percent of all hospitals in the country for clinical excellence this year, according to Healthgrades’ newest measure. They were named in the 2023 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2023. Healthgrades provides comprehensive information...
Dallas Central Appraisal District Website is Up And Running Following November Ransomware Attack
Following more than two months of uncertainty in the wake of a ransomware attack, the Dallas Central Appraisal District website is back up and running. The November hack rocked the real estate community and property owners trying to gather information for tax protests and homestead exemptions. The deadline to pay property taxes is Jan. 31.
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
keranews.org
Dallas Theater Center's plans for the Kalita Humphreys Theater face pushback over "sticker shock"
Dallas Mayor pro tem Omar Narvaez brought up the issue of "sticker shock" at the very start of the meeting early Tuesday. In 2010, a master plan put renovating the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed theater at $25 million. "Which I don't think there's anybody opposed to that," he said. "But there...
Street preacher suing City of Fort Worth over noise ordinance
FORT WORTH, Texas — A street preacher is suing the City of Fort Worth, claiming his free speech rights were violated by the city's noise ordinance preventing him for using a megaphone in a public forum. There were two separate incidents were Fort Worth police prevented the preacher, Michael...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Property Owners Worried About Land Annexed by City of Wilmer
Neighbors in southern Dallas County made up of business owners and homeowners are banding together to fight a proposed ordinance that would change the boundaries of the Wilmer city limits. The topic will come up during Thursday's city council meeting and people say it already happened once before in December.
Comments / 0