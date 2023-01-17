Read full article on original website
WBOY
No. 7 Texas at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball has a massive test on Saturday when it hosts the 7th-ranked Texas Longhorns in Morgantown. Here’s everything you need to know. No. 7 Texas at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 6 p.m. ET. Location: WVU...
WBOY
WVU braces for second straight ranked foe in No. 7 Texas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s grind continues. The Mountaineers will host their third top-25 opponent in five games on Saturday when the No. 7 Texas Longhorns line up at the WVU Coliseum. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on ESPN. West Virginia has some confidence after earning...
WBOY
WVU Returns to Morgantown for Annual Alumni Game
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team returns to Morgantown to play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 21, inside the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff against the Lady Raiders is tabbed for 1 p.m. ET. Saturday’s game is a Gold Rush, and all fans are...
WBOY
No. 23 WVU Concludes Road Trip With Two in Oklahoma
The West Virginia University wrestling team spends the weekend in Oklahoma for a pair of Big 12 road duals, beginning in Norman against Oklahoma at McCasland Field House on Friday, Jan. 20, before colliding with No. 12 Oklahoma State in Stillwater on Sunday, Jan. 22. Fans can catch all this...
WBOY
Texas Tech at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball is back in the Mountain State for a home game when it hosts Texas Tech. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup. Texas Tech at West Virginia game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Time: 1 p.m. ET.
WBOY
WVU tennis opens spring slate at Penn/Temple
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University tennis team will open its spring slate on Saturday, Jan. 21, as the Mountaineers travel to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to face Penn and Temple. The Mountaineers will first face Penn, beginning at 1 p.m. ET, while competition against Temple begins at 5:30 p.m.
Henkins’ three pushes Morgantown past University
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – With the game devolving into a defensive struggle for 31 minutes, it became clear that the girls’ basketball matchup between #4 Morgantown and #6 University would come down to one shot in the final 60 seconds. That shot came out of the hands of the Mohigans’ Mia Henkins and kissed off […]
WBOY
Motivated Bell made statement in No. 14 TCU win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jimmy Bell Jr. stepped on the WVU Coliseum court ready to prove himself. WVU’s 6-10, 285-pound senior forward spent the days before his team’s game against No. 14 TCU reading text messages about his upcoming matchup. Bell was tasked with battling Eddie Lampkin Jr., a similarly-sized forward for the Horned Frogs standing 6-11 and weighing a listed 263 pounds.
connect-bridgeport.com
First Lady of Mountaineer Basketball, Barbara Schaus, Passes Away in Morgantown at Age of 94
The First Lady of Mountaineer basketball, Barbara Schaus, the wife of legendary coach Fred Schaus, died Tuesday in Morgantown. Growing up Barbara Jean Scherr locally, she and Fred met as WVU students and were married in 1950. She was by his side during the five seasons he played professional basketball in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and New York City.
WVU tops TCU in physical game for first Big 12 win
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It took them six games, but the West Virginia men’s basketball team earned its first win in the Big 12 conference of 2023. The Mountaineers battled the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday and notched a 74-65 win in Morgantown behind a physical performance. Kedrian Johnson led WVU with 20 points, but Jimmy […]
voiceofmotown.com
Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
WBOY
Mountaineers Continue Campaign at Youngstown State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team continues the 2022-23 indoor campaign on Friday, Jan. 20, at the YSU Collegiate Invitational hosted by Youngstown State University at the Watson and Tressel Training Site in Youngstown, Ohio. Friday’s action is set to begin at 12 p.m....
WBOY
Jayhawks outlast Mountaineers in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Despite leading by double figures at the half, the West Virginia University women’s basketball team (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) fell to Kansas, 77-58, inside Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas, on Wednesday night. Junior forward Kylee Blacksten led WVU’s scoring efforts, tallying 13 points for her...
voiceofmotown.com
Why West Virginia Could Have and Should Have Landed Deion Sanders
Morgantown, West Virginia – If West Virginia University was more forward-thinking and more open to real change, Deion Sanders would be the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. And if Deion Sanders was the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everything would be different in the state...
wvusports.com
Mountaineer Hoops Legend Wells Finds Her Passion Off The Court
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sometimes it takes until retirement for some people to figure out what they really want to do with their lives. In the case of Georgeann Wells, women's basketball's slam dunk queen, her lifelong dream was to become a chef, at least that's what she once told her coach, the late Kittie Blakemore.
wvsportsnow.com
Transfer Players Who Have Signed with West Virginia Football
Since the Mountaineers have been increasingly active in pursuing transfers lately and there’s an important distinction between a player committing and a player actually signing with a school, here’s a recap of which players have officially signed with West Virginia. WR Devin Carter. North Carolina State transfer wide...
WOWK
Devin Carter officially signs with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football has officially added one of its top transfers of 2023. Neal Brown announced Thursday that wide receiver Devin Carter has signed a grant-in-aid and will join the Mountaineers. He will play out his final year of eligibility after playing five seasons at NC State.
WBOY
WVU adds Blaine Stewart as tight ends coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Blaine Stewart has joined the West Virginia football staff as the Mountaineers’ newest tight ends coach, Neal Brown announced Friday. Stewart is WVU’s second staff addition of the offseason after the onboarding of wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall. With the signing, Sean Reagan will return to his original post as quarterbacks coach after leading the tight ends room for one season.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: New WVU Assistant DerMarr Johnson Working with Guards During Pregame
New West Virginia assistant DerMarr Johnson was helping the Mountaineer guards warm-up prior to the TCU game. Johnson is getting accustomed in his first week at WVU. Johnson replaces former WVU associate head coach Larry Harrison, who was dismissed last Thursday. Johnson, a Washington, D.C. native, played under Bob Huggins at Cincinnati from 1999-00.
WDTV
WV Toughman Contest kicks off Friday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s annual Toughman Contest is kicking off on Friday in Clarksburg. For 44 years now, amateur boxers from around our area have been duking it out in the squared circle. The bell at Nathan Goff Armory rings at 7 p.m., beginning the two-day slugfest.
