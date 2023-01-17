Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
'Doomsday' Cult Mom Lori Vallow Bizarrely Smirks In Court After Suffering Blow Ahead Of Triple Murder Trial
Until a murder trial do them part. An Idaho judge flat-out denied a request by “Doomsday Cult Mom” Lori Vallow to hold a 30-minute defense strategy pow-wow with her co-defendant husband, Chad Daybell, ahead of their sensational triple murder trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.The couple will be facing their own doomsday court trial for the September 2019 murder of Vallow’s two children, Joshua J.J. Vallow, 7, and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan, and the death of Daybell’s wife, Tammy, 49, in October 2019.The couple, who married two weeks after Tammy’s death, earned national fame when they jetted off to Hawaii after the children...
Disgraced officer in court as man he arrested 32 years ago continues to fight for his innocence
Former HPD officer Gerald Goines was back in court Thursday as attorneys argued that the murder indictment against him should be quashed, and if not, they said they would like a change of venue.
Kidnapping suspect out on $2 bond back in court for allegedly committing the same offense
Judge Josh Hill granted the kidnapping suspect the $2 bond. We interviewed him last spring, and this is what he said about giving second chances to people that maybe shouldn't have gotten one.
Finance Bro Accuses Ex of Lying That He Had STDs and Hired Prostitutes
A Wall Street big shot embroiled in a bitter divorce was fired after he says his ex emailed his office with false claims that he hired hookers, had sexually transmitted diseases and used drugs. Money manager Jean-Charles Beriau, 47, is suing ex Thea D. Shive, 65, for $7 million over the claims she bombarded him and his clients at Merrill Lynch with the lies, saying his bosses sacked him after seeing the emails. Beriau landed next at Morgan Stanley and claims Shive also tried to defame him at his new job. Shive allegedly accused him of having unprotected sex with prostitutes and said he should use a condom “for his own sake,” the filing details, along with claims she threatened to expose his “huge pile of STD bills.” The former couple have been in the throes of divorce since 2020, and Beriau has claimed in court his ex knew the messages were false when she sent them. “He wanted to respectfully separate from his wife,” Beriau’s lawyer Karen McGuire said. “This didn’t have to go like this, but it did.”Read it at New York Post
Elizabeth Holmes booked one-way flight to Mexico following fraud conviction, US prosecutors say
SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes booked a one-way flight to Mexico following her conviction in January 2022, according to a new filing by the U.S. government, ABC News reports. The filing by federal prosecutors opposes Holmes' motion for release pending appeal. In November 2022, Holmes was...
