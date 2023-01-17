RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 22 HOURS AGO