Wyoming State

K2 Radio

How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?

Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
WYOMING STATE
KEVN

Snowfall is expected over the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
RAPID CITY, SD
oilcity.news

Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?

When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming

According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Wyomingites Can See ‘The Green Comet’ Starting Tonight

Sweetwater County residents along with other Wyomingites will have the chance to see a rare comet for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF also known as “The Green Comet” only passes by the earth once every 50,000 years, according to the United States National Weather Service Riverton office.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history

Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February

It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Obesity Rates

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their health. A team of analysts with QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC found that obesity rates have risen by 11% in Wyoming since 2018. At the same time, the number of people who regularly exercise has dropped by 3%.
WYOMING STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday

SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
WYOMING STATE
steamboatradio.com

Livestock Guardian Dogs aren’t abandoned; They are working

Please don’t rescue livestock guard dogs. They may look like they are abandoned but they aren’t. Don’t feed them or pick them up. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is sending out notice about the livestock guardian dogs that are specifically bred and trained to protect cattle and sheep. It’s a non-lethal tool for livestock management throughout Wyoming and Colorado. But some people don’t know this and they are accidentally removing the dogs from their outposts on Bureau of Land Management Land or national forest lands.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Douglas Budget

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime

Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
