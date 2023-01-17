Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
How Long Would It Take To Walk Across Wyoming?
Can't say walking across Wyoming hasn't been done. Indians did it long before the white man came here. Settlers walked alongside their wagons and even pulled hand carts. That was back before there were roads. Back in the early pioneer days, an average wagon train would travel 20 to 25...
KEVN
Snowfall is expected over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We could see some snow over the weekend. It will start tomorrow with snow showers expected for the Northern Black Hills and Wyoming. More snow will move into Wyoming on Sunday and impact the area throughout the day. We will continue to see scattered snow showers on Monday as well. Total accumulation will be up to 3-4 inches for the Northern Black Hills. 1-2 inches is expected for Northeast Wyoming and Southwestern South Dakota. Rapid City and places to the east will likely not see any accumulation. Temperatures for Saturday and Sunday will be similar to this week with highs around 40° for Rapid City and 30s elsewhere. We’ll see some windy weather over the weekend as well. Wind gusts could be as high as 25-30 mph on Saturday, but the windiest time will be Sunday night with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible in Wyoming. The windy weather will continue on Monday as well. Throughout next week, temperatures aren’t going to change dramatically with 30s expected for much of the week.
oilcity.news
Heavy snow negatively affecting Wyoming wildlife
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming Game and Fish officials are asking residents to be aware of and show patience with wildlife that often show up in developed areas during the winter months. Personnel have received several phone calls about wildlife collisions as well as near misses throughout the state, and an overall increase of wildlife in more heavily populated areas.
Do You Live In One Of Wyoming’s Coldest Zones?
When you look at a temperature map for the state of Wyoming you might notice that some areas are a lot colder than others. Funny, the higher elevations can, at times, be warmer than the lower elevations. When you look at these different areas you might notice something. Wyoming's landscape...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyomingites Can See ‘The Green Comet’ Starting Tonight
Sweetwater County residents along with other Wyomingites will have the chance to see a rare comet for the next few weeks. Comet ZTF also known as “The Green Comet” only passes by the earth once every 50,000 years, according to the United States National Weather Service Riverton office.
When Will Eastbound I-80 From Cheyenne to Nebraska Reopen?
Interstate 80 is now open to all traffic in both directions. As of 3:30 p.m., the estimated opening time is unknown. The Wyoming Department of Transportation still has no estimate as to when eastbound Interstate 80 from exit 370 (Archer) to the Nebraska state line may reopen. The 31-mile stretch...
Douglas Budget
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Wyoming history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Wyoming using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wide-Ranging Anti-Abortion Bill Would Remove Exemptions For Rape, Incest
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Supported by a number of Wyoming lawmakers, the “Life is a Human Right Act” is a roaring retort to judicial concerns surrounding the state’s abortion ban, which has been blocked from enforcement. The act, House Bill 152, is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray: Wyoming Should Not Open The Door to Ranked-Choice Voting
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With nationwide voter confidence at an all-time low, I was elected Wyoming Secretary of State on a platform of election integrity. I want to continue the great work of our Secretary of State’s Office while also building upon that work. But I was also elected to stop any attempts that would damage Wyoming elections. For taking this proactive approach, the media and liberal elites have thrown around their manufactured labels in an effort to obscure the real issues.
Expect More Cold, Wet Weather In SE Wyoming Into February
It looks like southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle can expect more cool, wet weather through the rest of this month and into February, according to the Climate Prediction Center. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service published the following statement and graphic on Friday:. The Climate Prediction Center...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Obesity Rates
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming residents are becoming less active, and it’s impacting their health. A team of analysts with QuoteWizard by LendingTree, LLC found that obesity rates have risen by 11% in Wyoming since 2018. At the same time, the number of people who regularly exercise has dropped by 3%.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
cowboystatedaily.com
Committee Kills Ranked Choice Voting For Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. An effort to let Wyoming municipalities run ranked choice elections in their own communities was rejected by the Legislature’s House Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee on Friday afternoon. Ranked choice voting, also known as an instant runoff election, gives...
steamboatradio.com
Livestock Guardian Dogs aren’t abandoned; They are working
Please don’t rescue livestock guard dogs. They may look like they are abandoned but they aren’t. Don’t feed them or pick them up. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office in Wyoming is sending out notice about the livestock guardian dogs that are specifically bred and trained to protect cattle and sheep. It’s a non-lethal tool for livestock management throughout Wyoming and Colorado. But some people don’t know this and they are accidentally removing the dogs from their outposts on Bureau of Land Management Land or national forest lands.
Douglas Budget
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Wyoming using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Police Seeking Information On Quartet In Wyoming Walmart Crime
Police in Rock Springs are asking the people to help identify four people who were allegedly involved in a recent crime at the Rock Springs Walmart store. That's according to a post on the Rock Springs Police Department Facebook page. The post does not identify what specific crime the men are suspected of but says they are all Black males and left the store in a dark-colored Jeep Wrangler.
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
