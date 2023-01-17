Read full article on original website
Related
WJLA
Fairfax County CA Steve Descano hit with ethics complaint after deleting text records
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — An ethics complaint has been filed with the Virginia State Bar asking them to launch a formal inquiry into the “misconduct of Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano.”. Virginians for Safe Communities submitted the complaint after 7News’ story showed Descano is using a...
WJLA
Lawyers weigh in on whether Fairfax CA Descano is breaking FOIA laws by deleting messages
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano is under fire after 7News confirmed he uses an app that automatically deletes messages he sends and receives. Sources close to Descano told 7News that Descano is using the Signal app to avoid written communication from being obtained...
'Reprehensible' | Police investigating 3 racist incidents in Loudoun Co.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — Police and sheriff's deputies are investigating three racist incidents in Loudoun County. Two incidents were reported on Thursday and another was reported on Friday. In western Loudoun County, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office received several reports of white supremacy propaganda flyers found in the driveways...
White supremacist propaganda spread in Loudoun County
The Loudoun County Sheriff's Department received multiple reports of White Supremacist flyers found in driveways Thursday, January 19.
Navy reservist charged in Jan. 6 convicted on separate weapons charges
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A jury has convicted a Navy reservist from Virginia accused of entering the Capitol on Jan. 6 on separate charges that he illegally possessed silencers disguised to look like innocuous cleaning supplies. The conviction Wednesday night against Hatchet Speed in U.S. District Court in Alexandria comes...
fox5dc.com
Racism and anti-Semitism in Loudoun County
In the same week the country observed Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, about 50 white supremacist flyers were dropped on driveways in Loudoun County. Racist and anti-Semitic graffiti was also found in the bathrooms of both Heritage High School and Loudoun County High School in Leesburg. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal is in Leesburg with details and what some want to see done.
Fairfax Times
Superintendent says withholding National Merit awards ‘is not a war on merit,’ a parent responds, ‘Oh, really?’
In another Friday night missive, this one sent at 6:21 p.m., as parents were stirring spaghetti sauce and refereeing after school basketball games, Fairfax County Public Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid claimed that the withholding of National Merit awards “is not a war on merit” and shifted blame to the “antiquated system” of notification by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
Manassas Police looking for fugitive wanted for abduction
According to police, 20-year-old Thomas Lynwood Brown is wanted for two counts of abduction, two counts of grand larceny, hit and run, unlawful entry and violation of a protective order.
WUSA
Who's leaving KKK White Supremacy flyers around Loudoun County?
Who is leaving racist flyers in the driveways of many homes? The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office collected dozens of propaganda affiliated with the KKK this week.
Gunman Gets Maximum Sentence For Killing Two Fairfax High School Classmates
A Northern Virginia man who was found guilty of killing two teens at a Springfield home in 2021 has received the maximum sentence, much to the chagrin of some in the community.Zachary Burkard, now 20, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after admitted to shooting South County High School class…
thewoodgroveoutlander.com
Hatchet Homicide in Hamilton
Sixty-two year old male, David Brown, was allegedly stabbed with a hatchet by his son (24) on Monday, January 2nd in Hamilton, Virginia. The son, Angus Brown, has been apprehended and charged with second-degree homicide after the father was found “suffering life threatening injuries” according to a Loudoun County press release.
WJLA
AFL calls for investigation into Loudoun Co. schools for possible Title IX violations
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — America First Legal Foundation (AFL) is calling on the U.S. Department of Education to investigate Loudoun County Public Schools (LCPS) for possible Title IX violations. AFL sent a letter to the federal agency asking for an investigation regarding violations of Title IX of the...
Governor Youngkin calls for legislation on delayed school awards
Governor Youngkin asked two lawmakers to sponsor legislation on his behalf during the ongoing legislative session, his office said in a news release
20-year-old Virginia father murdered, police arrest 2
The case of a missing Northern Virginia father takes a tragic turn as police arret two men in they say murdered 20-year-old Jose Abelino.
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
Fairfax County, Va. mom Asra Nomani called out her son's merit notification delay and voiced her concerns about the agenda of 'equity warriors' on 'The Story.'
Report recommends keeping school resource officers in Alexandria school hallways
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — At their Thursday meeting, the Alexandria City School Board is expected to hear a recommendation from an advisory group, that will suggest continued funding of School Resource Officers (SROs). The 28-page report, which was released by the School Law Enforcement Partnership, an advisory group, suggests that...
Fairfax Times
Exclusive: Arlington, Alexandria public schools notified National Merit Commended Students right away, most are not Asian American students like in Fairfax County
As 17 school principals in Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties admit to withholding National Merit Commended Students awards this school year, largely impacting Asian American youth and their mostly immigrant families, it was a different story across the border in Arlington County and the City of Alexandria, where most National Merit winners have traditionally not been Asian American. School district officials there said staff celebrated their National Merit Commended Student recipients on time.
Metro News
Former employee charged with robbing Martinsburg business
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A former employee who had recently been fired has now been arrested in the armed robbery of a Martinsburg business. Berkeley County Sheriff Nathan Harmon tells the Panhandle News Network an armed robbery occurred Dec. 18 at the business, called Jakki’s, at 157 Warm Spring Avenue in Martinsburg.
theriver953.com
FRPD reports the search for a suspect
The Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) reports the search for Xavier Davonne Roy. Roy has been known to frequent the South Shenandoah Avenue Kendrick Lane area of Front Royal. Roy is a black male standing 5 feet 9inches tall with brown hair and eyes. A picture of Roy is found...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
48K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 5