WESH
Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Tow-tally unfair
7:41 p.m., first block of Red Barn Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office found a car partially obstructing a roadway. Since the car was unregistered and no one was on scene, deputies could not contact the owner and had the vehicle towed. Standard procedure. Two days later, the car's...
palmcoastobserver.com
State Road A1A Resiliency Strike Team to host ‘listening session’ Jan. 24
Residents of Flagler County are invited to attend a “listening session” hosted by the State Road A1A Resiliency Strike Team from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach. The strike team – Florida Department of Transportation, Flagler County,...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: Residents share concerns about canal dredging, fireworks enforcement
If social media is any indicator, a whole lot of Palm Coast residents are very fed up with the year-after-year blatant disregard of our local fireworks ordinance and the continual inaction by our Sheriff’s Office to enforce the law. The local ordinance forbids without a permit all fireworks that...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach attorney invited to speak on special assessments at virtual event
Attorney Erum Kistemaker was invited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to present a webinar about special assessments on Jan. 19. The condo, HOA, real estate and business law attorney has had an active role in new and changing legislation regarding Florida condo law and looked forward to presenting among her peers, according to a press release.
WESH
Man accused of robbing Dollar Tree, holding employees at gunpoint in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A previously convicted felon is accused of robbing a Dollar Tree store in Daytona Beach Wednesday night. Howard Eady, 51, is charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery. Police say Eady, wearing a mask, went into the store on Beville Road just before closing, pointed...
daytonatimes.com
A lack of affordable housing in Daytona Beach and Volusia County
Since the pandemic this past three years and the two major hurricanes in Daytona Beach, citizens have experienced a series of major crises. The mentally ill and homeless population here has doubled. I am a homeowner of houses in Daytona Beach in zones 5 and 6. We have a form...
multihousingnews.com
Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments
The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
click orlando
palmcoastobserver.com
Palm Coast siblings charged in connection to beating of teenager, hit-and-run
Two Palm Coast siblings were arrested in connection to a beating and a hit-and-run in Flagler Beach. The siblings, an 18-year-old female and an 21-year-old male, are charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, tampering with a witness and causing a child to commit an act of delinquency. The female, who was driving was also charged with leaving a crash scene with injuries and aggravated battery, while the male was also charged with violating his parole.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Council to discuss cost of beach driving tolls for residents in March
Is it time for Volusia County to revisit how much visitors pay to access its beaches? Should residents be able to drive on the beach for free, or at least at a reduced cost? At least two members on the County Council think so. The County Council will discuss the...
waste360.com
Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL
PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
WESH
Engineering company to examine Hurricane Ian damage in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian dropped 20 inches of rain in some parts of Volusia County, including in New Smyrna Beach. Now, the city is charting a course of action to prevent future flooding by analyzing issues such as developments' role in storm water management. The residents who...
luxury-houses.net
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million
24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach Commission directs city manager in communication, city priority solutions
The city of Flagler Beach have settled on a tentative path forward for the prevailing communication and priority issues in a workshop meeting on Jan. 19. Thursday’s workshop meeting lasted almost three and a half hours, just discussing the two topics. In the discussion of city priorities, commission members drilled the city manager on the way he was choosing tasks to focus on.
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County to receive $17 million state allocation for beach restoration
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, Jan. 18, announced the distribution of $100 million that lawmakers approved in December for beach-restoration projects after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion. The total will be distributed among 16 counties, with $17 million going to Flagler County. Volusia County is getting the...
palmcoastobserver.com
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
ocala-news.com
FHP warns Marion County motorists of potential visibility issues from 342-acre prescribed burn
Marion County motorists are being warned of potential visibility issues from an earlier 342-acre prescribed burn. The affected area is located near Fort McCoy in the vicinity of County Road 314. The Florida Highway Patrol states that there may be lingering smoke in this area from the prescribed burn. Motorists...
WCJB
Dunnellon brothers arrested after neighbor finds dead dog hanging from a fence
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of SW 47th St. in Dunnellon called Marion County sheriff deputies and said he noticed a large brown Doodle-type dog was hanging off of his fence. “It should have never happened that was my first reaction it should have never happened, but it did...
