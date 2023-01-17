ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast, FL

WESH

Woman killed crossing road in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is dead after being hit by a car while trying to cross Ocean Shore Boulevard in Volusia County late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred just after 10 p.m. on State Road A1A (Ocean Shore Blvd) near Margaret Drive in Volusia County. FHP says a pedestrian walking east across A1A was struck by a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica traveling northbound after entering the direct path of the minivan.
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: Tow-tally unfair

7:41 p.m., first block of Red Barn Drive, Palm Coast. Flagler County Sheriff's Office found a car partially obstructing a roadway. Since the car was unregistered and no one was on scene, deputies could not contact the owner and had the vehicle towed. Standard procedure. Two days later, the car's...
ormondbeachobserver.com

Ormond Beach attorney invited to speak on special assessments at virtual event

Attorney Erum Kistemaker was invited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to present a webinar about special assessments on Jan. 19. The condo, HOA, real estate and business law attorney has had an active role in new and changing legislation regarding Florida condo law and looked forward to presenting among her peers, according to a press release.
multihousingnews.com

Integra Breaks Ground on Daytona Beach Luxury Apartments

The community is the latest in a series of collaborations between the developer and contractor. Integra Land Co. has broken ground on Integra Tymber Creek, a five-building, 311-unit garden-style luxury apartment community located at 2619 LPGA Blvd. in Daytona Beach, Fla. The developer is partnering with LandSouth Construction and ACi Architects for building and design, respectively. Panther Residential Management will assume property management duties. The project is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2024.
palmcoastobserver.com

Palm Coast siblings charged in connection to beating of teenager, hit-and-run

Two Palm Coast siblings were arrested in connection to a beating and a hit-and-run in Flagler Beach. The siblings, an 18-year-old female and an 21-year-old male, are charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, tampering with a witness and causing a child to commit an act of delinquency. The female, who was driving was also charged with leaving a crash scene with injuries and aggravated battery, while the male was also charged with violating his parole.
waste360.com

Women of Waste Pro: Amanda Shabazz, Driver, Palm Coast, FL

PALM COAST, FL – Amanda Shabazz never expected how much she’d come to love driving a garbage truck. “People always ask me how I deal with the heat and the rain in Florida, but this job has been working for me,” she said. Amanda first joined Waste...
luxury-houses.net

Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million

24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler Beach Commission directs city manager in communication, city priority solutions

The city of Flagler Beach have settled on a tentative path forward for the prevailing communication and priority issues in a workshop meeting on Jan. 19. Thursday’s workshop meeting lasted almost three and a half hours, just discussing the two topics. In the discussion of city priorities, commission members drilled the city manager on the way he was choosing tasks to focus on.
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County to receive $17 million state allocation for beach restoration

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, Jan. 18, announced the distribution of $100 million that lawmakers approved in December for beach-restoration projects after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole caused widespread erosion. The total will be distributed among 16 counties, with $17 million going to Flagler County. Volusia County is getting the...
palmcoastobserver.com

