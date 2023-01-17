Two Palm Coast siblings have been arrested for allegedly beating up a teenage boy and then committing a hit-and-run as they fled the scene in Flagler Beach. The siblings, an 18-year-old woman and and 21-year-old man, are charged with child abuse without great bodily harm, tampering with a witness and causing a child to commit an act of delinquency. The woman, who was driving, was also charged with aggravated battery and leaving a crash scene with injuries, while the male was also charged with violating his parole.

FLAGLER BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO