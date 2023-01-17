ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

OnlyHomers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
WKYC

5 potential Cleveland Browns free agent targets after Jim Schwartz hiring

CLEVELAND — Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential defensive free agents the Browns could target in the offseason ahead following the hiring of their new defensive coordinator. Javon Hargrave, defensive...
CLEVELAND, OH
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...

