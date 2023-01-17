Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Recently-Sold 56-Year-Old Shopping Mall Now Receiving Proposals For Redevelopment With Expected Loss of Existing StoresJoel EisenbergElyria, OH
Related
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
Report: Browns assistant coach interviews for new role
He previously coached with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota
WKYC
5 potential Cleveland Browns free agent targets after Jim Schwartz hiring
CLEVELAND — Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns hired Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator. With that in mind, let's take a look at five potential defensive free agents the Browns could target in the offseason ahead following the hiring of their new defensive coordinator. Javon Hargrave, defensive...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
2023 college football rankings: Georgia Bulldogs No. 1, crowded field for best teams in college football
The Georgia Bulldogs are back-to-back national champions, earning the No. 1 spot in the consensus 2023 college football rankings. After
Cardinals' Coaching Search Reveals Clear Desire to Shift Culture
You don't have to look far into the Arizona Cardinals' coaching search to understand their goal to change the culture of the football team.
Former Browns set to coach in college showcase game
Two former Cleveland Browns have been named to the coaching staff for the 11th annual NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Former Cleveland Browns defensive back TJ Carrie partners with Cavaliers to help 'heart warriors'
CLEVELAND — Former Browns cornerback TJ Carrie captured hearts on the field during his time in Cleveland. Off the field, he's ensuring that the hearts of youths across Northeast Ohio are properly taken care of. Before Carrie came to the NFL, he had to undergo open heart surgery during...
Former Cleveland Browns RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital following swimming accident
CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns star Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital following a swimming accident earlier this month. On Saturday, the former NFL running back's girlfriend, Angela Cole, shared a positive update on Instagram, announcing that Hillis has been discharged from the hospital. "God is so...
Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Warriors-Cavs Game
Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.
WKYC
Report: Cleveland Cavaliers Dean Wade to return against Milwaukee Bucks
CLEVELAND — As the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday, forward Dean Wade is expected to return according to a report from ESPN. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski...
NFL
New Browns DC Jim Schwartz pledges emphasis on pass rush, putting pieces around Myles Garrett
Jim Schwartz may have arrived too late to salvage Cleveland's relationship with Jadeveon Clowney, but he'll still have a premier pass rusher to work with in Myles Garrett. Garrett will be Schwartz's star in his new defense. He's certainly not stopping there. "The way you affect the game the most...
WKYC
Mike Polk Jr. on why we should all get behind this Cleveland Cavaliers team
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns season is mercifully over which means we remaining fans all get to take a well-deserved break from questioning both our morality and sanity for continuing to support such a consistently shambolic and loathsome organization. Which is nice!. Even better we now get to devote...
