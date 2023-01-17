Read full article on original website
Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds. According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication. Wolf...
Endangered missing 8-year-old girl from Northwest Ohio found safe in Cleveland
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — After an endangered missing child advisory was issued for multiple counties in Ohio, an 8-year-old girl was found safe in the Cleveland area. The U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff's Office found Elena Kalvitz in the 3400 block of West 94th Street on Friday.
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
Cleveland police: 2 men, 1 woman arrested after residential search warrant
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men and one woman were arrested after a residential search warrant on Tuesday, according to a Cleveland Police First District Facebook post. Police say a substantial amount of narcotics, currency, and a firearm was confiscated.
Cleveland police searching for man suspected in wallet, vehicle theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for a man who is a suspect in the theft of a vehicle and a wallet on Jan. 13. Police say the suspect then drove to Walmart to use the victim’s credit card, spending over $300. The suspect then...
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
1 dead, 1 arrested after Cleveland stabbing
A man is dead and another is arrested after a stabbing in Cleveland Thursday.
Body of missing Sheffield Lake kayaker found in western New York
Evan Zeller's kayak capsized in Lake Erie near Sheffield Lake on November 5. His kayak was found a month later in Ontario.
3 Questions: I Promise student reporter finds out how the Humane Society of Summit County cares for animals
AKRON, Ohio — The Humane Society of Summit County cares and advocates for vulnerable animals. The Society operates a no-time-limit shelter, meaning as long as the animal is healthy, it will stay until it is adopted. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning...
Cleveland police officer shoots suspect after altercation at Belinda's Night Club
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a non-fatal officer-involved shooting happened overnight in Cleveland following an alleged altercation outside of a night club. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to the Cleveland Division...
Missing Cleveland mother and son found
CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
Man, upset he couldn’t find car keys, punches daughter: Cleveland Heights police blotter
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Domestic violence: Bluestone Road. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Lake County sheriff: Truck slams into school bus, SUV before ending up in ravine
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were hospitalized following a multi-vehicle accident involving a pickup truck, a school bus, and an SUV in Lake County on Friday afternoon. According to a release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. on Ravenna Road near State Route 84 in Concord Township.
Man faces a dozen murder counts for family’s death
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley announced Friday that a Cuyahoga County grand jury returned an indictment charging Martin Muniz, 41, for the murder of four people and severely injuring an 8-year-old female on Mack Court.
Cuyahoga inmates’ causes of death revealed
Two inmates of the Cuyahoga County Jail died Nov. 1 of drug intoxication, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office revealed this week.
How East Tech student brought assault rifle into school
"I don't know how you get that in," one officer said. Another responded, “We were all saying that."
New details released in officer-involved shooting
Cleveland police continue to investigate a shooting involving an off-duty police sergeant early Saturday morning
Teen missing since December turns herself in at police station: University Heights Police Blotter
At 10:40 p.m. Jan. 9, a 16-year-old girl missing since December turned herself in at the police station. As she did, she told officers that before she left her home, her father had brandished a gun at her as they argued. Police contacted the parents, who asked that the girl...
Aviation accident attorney weighs in on plane crash that killed 2 Cuyahoga County men
CLEVELAND, Ohio — "I am declaring an emergency. Our oil pressure is dropping." That was one of the last calls for help to air traffic control Thursday night, when a small plane heading to Cuyahoga County Airport crashed shortly after taking off from New York City. The crash tragically killed Baruch Taub and Binyamin Chafetz.
