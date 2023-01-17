ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, OH

Endangered 72-year-old Lorain man missing since Jan. 18

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 72-year-old Michael Wolf. He was described by police as 5′9″ tall and 195 pounds. According to police, Wolf struggles with medical and mental health issues, and may not be taking his medication. Wolf...
LORAIN, OH
Missing 8-year-old found safe in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a search began yesterday afternoon, a missing 8-year-old out of Henry County was found safe in Cleveland. The child was found in the 3400 block of West 95h Street, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. The investigation, led by Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), determined...
CLEVELAND, OH
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
Akron police search for serial thief after community helps identify suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a serial thief. 19 News spoke with his most recent victim. Lorenzo Butts said the crook hit his home in the middle of the day when he was at work. First, the man went onto Butt’s back porch and grabbed a hammer, and used it to break into his garage.
AKRON, OH
Missing Cleveland mother and son found

CLEVELAND — Update:. Cleveland Police said the missing woman and her son were both found safe in Canton. The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public in locating a missing mother and her son. 20-year-old Mozetta Jackson and her son, 4-year-old Russell Jackson, have been...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
