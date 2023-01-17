ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland County, NY

High-Speed Chase Reaching 100 MPH Leads To Drug Arrest In Ramapo

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Two men were arrested after taking New York State police on a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph. Photo Credit: Google Maps and NYSP

A high-speed chase with state police which reached speeds of 100 mph ended in a crash and led to the arrest of two men who were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The chase began in Rockland County in Ramapo around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 when troopers patrolling the Palisades Interstate Parkway in the town of Ramapo, spotted a 2021 Nissan Altima traveling north on the parkway in violation of traffic laws, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

Troopers stopped the vehicle near Exit 12. While approaching the car, the driver fled the area and continued north. Troopers initiated a pursuit. The vehicle exited the parkway and entered the New York State Thruway continuing to travel north to Exit 16 where it entered Route 17 and exited at the 131 off-ramp, Nevel said.

The driver lost control of the car and struck a guard rail at the intersection of Nininger Road and Route 105, Nevel said.

Troopers approached the car and found two occupants identified as Marcus Manigault, age 37, of New York City, and the passenger Attley Samuel, age 29, of Nanticoke, Pennsylvania.

The occupants received minor injuries and were treated by Woodbury EMS. Both were taken into custody.

The pursuit covered 23 miles with a top speed of 100 miles per hour, Nevel said.

Manigault and Samuel were both charged with:

  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Criminal use of drug paraphernalia

Manigault was additionally charged with the unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a car and obstruction of governmental administration. He was also issued 48 tickets.

Both were transported to Orange County Jail pending arraignment.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

