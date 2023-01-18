ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgefield, CT

Ridgefield Vegan Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z1rYS_0kHtUVG000

A cafe in northern Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors.

Botanika Cafe , which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St.,  only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients.

Popular vegan dishes served by the eatery, which serves breakfast and lunch, include buffalo cauliflower wraps, buckwheat pancakes, crepes, Budha bowls, and pesto avocado toast.

All of the food is made from in-house ingredients, according to the restaurant.

"Our passion is providing genuine foods of superior nutritional integrity and delicious taste," the restaurant's website said.

We have our sign now!!! We waited it for long time! Do you like it?

Posted by Botanika Cafe Ridgefield on Friday, May 27, 2022

Many patrons of the eatery left positive reviews.

"Everything we had we loved! And that says a lot from people who can be picky about their vegan food. We had a Cesar wrap, a burger, and a pulled mushroom sandwich with kimchi. All were excellent and satisfying," said Nya L. of Providence in a Yelp review.

Gabriella V. of Brooklyn also praised the restaurant's dessert options.

"We got the Buffalo cauliflower wrap, butternut Mac and cheese, "tuna" melt sandwich, peanut butter chocolate cookie, and a chocolate-ish cake," she wrote, adding, "Everything was equally delicious, fresh, and clearly made with lots of care."

The restaurant is open every day of the week except for Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Throwback Diner In New Milford Closes Suddenly: Report

DinerLuxe, a well-known eatery in Litchfield County, shuttered its doors earlier this month with little warning to the community or its staff, i95rock.com reported. The restaurant, which hailed itself as "An American Classic," opened in 2014 in New Milford at 108 Danbury Road as a throwback to the 1950s diner. Owners posted no notice about the closure on any of their social media sites, and most residents heard about the closure through a Facebook post, the outlet reported.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Services Set For NJ Model Jeremy Ruehlemann

Funeral arrangements have been set for 27-year-old North Jersey native and model Jeremy Ruehlemann, who died over the weekend in a New York City apartment. Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 27 from 3 to 7 p.m., at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes in Red Hook, NY. Following calling hours, all are invited to gather at The Early Terrible, in Woodstock, NY.
RED HOOK, NY
darienite.com

Julie Peters, 53, Leader in Real Estate Industry, College Swimmer Who Loved the Ocean

Julie Taylor Peters of Darien, passed away suddenly on Jan. 15 due to an undetectable medical event. She was 53 and had been in perfect health prior. Julie was a born leader, a natural negotiator, a fierce partner with any racquet, a gifted seamstress and a very trusted friend. She had no limits to what she could accomplish and she had a natural ability to do it all with compassion, style and that oh so beautiful smile.
DARIEN, CT
Daily Voice

$1 Million Mega Millions Winner Sold In Ridgefield

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in New Jersey. The second-tier prizewinning ticket from the Tuesday, Jan. 24 drawing was sold at Lawton Express, 678 Bergen Blvd., Ridgefield in Bergen County. The winning numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and...
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
Daily Voice

8 Suffolk Businesses Accused Of Selling Marijuana Products, Vapes, E-Cigarettes To Minors

Eight Long Island businesses have been accused of selling marijuana products, vapes, and e-cigarettes to minors. In response to numerous community complaints, Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers, along with Community Support Unit officers, conducted an investigation during which 20 businesses were checked for compliance with the law.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
darientimes.com

Darien health inspectors find broken equipment, bad sanitation in restaurants but most problems fixed quick

DARIEN — Darien health inspectors discovered broken refrigerators, failure to wash hands and unclean cooking conditions in local restaurants in the last quarter of the year. Three local restaurants and the Darien Depot failed health inspections during September through December. Under state guidelines, a fail means a restaurant received less than 80 points out of 100 or has a four-point violation, reserved for offenses that could cause harm to customers or staff and that requires immediate correction.
DARIEN, CT
newcanaanite.com

Missing New Canaan Puppy Is Found [PHOTOS, UPDATED]

Jack Hellmann, Corbit’s owner, shared the following post with New Canaanite:. “Thanks to our amazing neighbors, the article in the New Canaanite, the kindness of people throughout New Canaan, and New Canaan Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm, Corbit is happily asleep at home after an afternoon pick-up at the Stamford Police Station/Animal Shelter. Our family could not be happier or more grateful. Our friends and neighbors mobilized and searched well into last night and at sunrise this morning, hiking trails with headlamps and walking every street in our area. Thanks to the New Canaanite article, we met a jogger at 7:00am who decided to run in our part of town just to help look for the puppy; and we met another individual at 7:30am who picked up his coffee at Starbucks and then scoured every corner of Watson-Symington— New Canaanites who we had never met before, just wanting to help. And finally, Officer Halm saw the article in the New Canaanite and recalled that Corbit might fit the description of a small dog reported in Stamford— so despite it being her day-off, she went to the shelter to confirm her hunch. She was right and we immediately received the phone call to pick him up this afternoon. While we would not recommend 22 hours of sleepless uncertainty while searching for a lost puppy, our appreciation for our New Canaan community is more profound than ever. Thank you.”
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
462K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy