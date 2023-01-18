Ridgefield Vegan Cafe Praised For 'Excellent, Satisfying' Food

A cafe in northern Fairfield County perfect for those with specialized diets is receiving a warm reception from visitors.

Botanika Cafe , which opened around March 2022 and is located in Ridgefield at 424 Main St., only serves plant-based organic food made with vegan and gluten-free ingredients.

Popular vegan dishes served by the eatery, which serves breakfast and lunch, include buffalo cauliflower wraps, buckwheat pancakes, crepes, Budha bowls, and pesto avocado toast.

All of the food is made from in-house ingredients, according to the restaurant.

"Our passion is providing genuine foods of superior nutritional integrity and delicious taste," the restaurant's website said.

We have our sign now!!! We waited it for long time! Do you like it? Posted by Botanika Cafe Ridgefield on Friday, May 27, 2022

Many patrons of the eatery left positive reviews.

"Everything we had we loved! And that says a lot from people who can be picky about their vegan food. We had a Cesar wrap, a burger, and a pulled mushroom sandwich with kimchi. All were excellent and satisfying," said Nya L. of Providence in a Yelp review.

Gabriella V. of Brooklyn also praised the restaurant's dessert options.

"We got the Buffalo cauliflower wrap, butternut Mac and cheese, "tuna" melt sandwich, peanut butter chocolate cookie, and a chocolate-ish cake," she wrote, adding, "Everything was equally delicious, fresh, and clearly made with lots of care."

The restaurant is open every day of the week except for Monday.