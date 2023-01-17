Read full article on original website
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
Florida residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following DeSantis's decision to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement for African American Studies in all schools across Florida.
President Biden is entering the new year with approval ratings that are close to the lowest levels seen in his presidency, despite the shot-in the-arm the White House received from a relatively successful midterm election that saw Democrats hold the Senate and keep House losses to a minimum. A Reuters-Ipsos poll out on Thursday showed…
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As the 118th Congress gets to work, committee appointments still need to be doled out. This week, we caught up with newly sworn-in representative Becca Balint. She shared that she hopes to be on either the Financial Services committee, which deals mainly with housing, or the...
Vermont’s farmers who focus on specialty crops are getting a helping hand. In an anticipated setback, Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice to lead New York’s highest court was rejected by a state Senate panel. Tax the season: Vt. to start accepting this years returns. Updated: 1 hour ago.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday to legislation that would keep New Hampshire’s troubled youth detention center open for nearly two more years. The debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago, but it has come...
