The Hill

Biden enters year with low approval ratings despite midterm boost

President Biden is entering the new year with approval ratings that are close to the lowest levels seen in his presidency, despite the shot-in the-arm the White House received from a relatively successful midterm election that saw Democrats hold the Senate and keep House losses to a minimum.  A Reuters-Ipsos poll out on Thursday showed…
WCAX

Rep. Balint shares committee assignment hopes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - As the 118th Congress gets to work, committee appointments still need to be doled out. This week, we caught up with newly sworn-in representative Becca Balint. She shared that she hopes to be on either the Financial Services committee, which deals mainly with housing, or the...
WCAX

SBAC result show majority of Vt. students not meeting requirements

Vermont’s farmers who focus on specialty crops are getting a helping hand. In an anticipated setback, Governor Kathy Hochul’s choice to lead New York’s highest court was rejected by a state Senate panel. Tax the season: Vt. to start accepting this years returns. Updated: 1 hour ago.
WCAX

NH Senate votes to delay closure of troubled youth center

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The state Senate gave preliminary approval Thursday to legislation that would keep New Hampshire’s troubled youth detention center open for nearly two more years. The debate over the future of the Sununu Youth Services Center in Manchester began years ago, but it has come...
