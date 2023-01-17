Read full article on original website
Related
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke County Public Schools has new cell phone policy
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board has adopted a cellphone guideline for students. Elementary and middle school students must have their cell phones turned off or on airplane mode the entire day. High school students must have their cellphones turned off or on airplane mode during classes only.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City Public Schools reviews the progress of new safety measures
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools recently received funding from the state along with the school board to improve safety. WDBJ7 checked in with school officials to see where they are in the process of completing safety measures. Just last week, RCPS tested its new panic button. It...
WSET
Henry County Schools Superintendent set to retire
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A school leader on the Southside is hanging up her hat. Henry County Schools superintendent Dr. Sandy Strayer said she is retiring in the summer. "I'm happy that they can have new leadership and continue to grow and inspire the students and community but I will miss it very much so," Strayer said.
WDBJ7.com
HCPS superintendent announces retirement
Henry Co., Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Public Schools superintendent has announced she will retire this summer. Dr. Sandy Strayer has been an educator for 31 years and is set to retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year in July. Dr. Strayer plans to pursue opportunities that...
WDBJ7.com
Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
WSLS
Martinsville City Public Schools places restrictions on basketball game
MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville City Public Schools has placed a restriction on the basketball game scheduled for Jan. 20, 2023 versus Mecklenburg. According to MCPS, only student-athletes, the parents of student-athletes, game officials, and school officials will be permitted to attend the game. More specifically, officials said that each...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke College announces disability studies concentration
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke College has announced a new concentration into disability studies. The disability studies requirement includes five courses which focus on disability theory and final capstone project. “The rates at which people are being diagnosed with a disability increases every year; especially autism and dementia,” said Andréa...
wfxrtv.com
Weather School, Stanleytown Elementary in Henry County
I had the honor and privilege to speak to the students at Stanleytown Elementary School in Henry County. We spoke about the water cycle, how weather forecasters get the information for the forecasts and many more topics. Ms. Power and her second graders contacted me and the 4th and 5th...
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County Choir alumni launch scholarship
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd County High School Choir Alumni Association is honoring its teacher through a new scholarship. The group has launched a $1500 scholarship for students in the county interested in pursuing music in college. The scholarship is named after Sandra Smith, who’s now in her...
WDBJ7.com
Development approvals spark conversation on affordable housing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The approval of one of the largest apartment complexes in the Roanoke Valley at Tuesday’s City Council meeting sparked a conversation about affordable housing, Especially after council learned the lowest rate will be $1,100 for a one-bedroom apartment. “I’m certainly excited about the housing. 768...
thecarrollnews.com
Remains of child found in Carroll in 2022
Remains found in the Iron Ridge section of Carroll County in 2022 are those of a child approximately four to seven years in age according to a report by the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs). The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Carroll County Fire and Rescue were originally...
WDBJ7.com
Officials outline impact of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Highly pathogenic avian influenza isn’t new to Virginia, or other states, for that matter. But a recent infection at a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County has caused some concern. “We’re in the midst of the largest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in U.S....
wcyb.com
Marion, Virginia VA clinic to close temporarily due to staffing shortage
(WCYB) — Administrators with the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center say a staffing shortage is forcing them to temporarily close the Marion VA Clinic, effective Friday. The clinic will be closed at least 180 days while officials evaluate how many veterans use the facility to determine if they need to hire another provider.
WDBJ7.com
January is Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - At the 2022 IAFF Fallen Fire Fighter Memorial, almost 75% of the names added to the wall (348 out of 469) were members who had died from occupational cancer. So, what are local fire departments doing to prevent occupational cancer? We sit down with Peter Matthiessen,...
cardinalnews.org
Viscose and Valleydale were never going to be factories again
They say never read the comments. I made the mistake of reading the comments – specifically some of the comments about Tuesday night’s announcement that developer Ed Walker is buying the former American Viscose rayon factory in Roanoke with plans to rehab it into a mixed-use property of residential, commercial and manufacturing.
Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
WSLS
‘Transformational’ project coming to Southeast Roanoke’s former Viscose Plant
ROANOKE, Va. – New life is coming to a building in Southeast Roanoke that is over a century old. The former American Viscose Plant will be redeveloped into a mixed-use space. It’s a 75-acre space that city leaders say they will transform into apartments, commercial and industrial space.
Mount Airy News
Explosion of interest in Surry/Yadkin Works
Layne McCreary was a Surry County Emergency Services Intern who is seen here in April 2022 as a Surry County Citizen Lifesaver Awards. Surry County currently has thirteen interns on staff from Surry/Yadkin Works. (Photo: Surry/Yadkin Works) Surry County’s Board of County Commissioners held a marathon meeting Tuesday in Dobson...
wvtf.org
A longtime site for Roanoke's homeless plans to close its doors
A facility that has served Roanoke’s homeless community for more than 50 years is closing at the end of the month. Trust House began in 1970 as a crisis hotline by a handful of former Hollins University students. About 25 people have lived there in recent months. Tommy Oliver...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke County Schools closing due to power outages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke County Public Schools has announced that some schools will be closed today. According to reports, the following schools will be closed due to a significant power outage in the northwest part of Roanoke:. Glen Cove Elementary. Northside Middle School. Northside High School. School...
Comments / 0