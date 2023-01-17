Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Was Supposed To Be Part Of Madonna & Britney Spears' 2003 VMAs Kiss

mega

One change in scheduling could have altered the course of pop culture history.

According to Jennifer Lopez , she was supposed to take the stage with Madonna and Britney Spears for their infamous performance and kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.

"I was filming a movie in Canada, and we had met — me, her and Britney — to do it at her home," the Marry Me star said of the "Material Girl" artist. "And then, I just couldn't get off the film, and so, we couldn't do it ."

Unfortunately for Lopez fans, she was replaced by Christina Aguilera, whom Madonna also locked lips with during the headline-making number.

"We had talked about it," Lopez, 53, recalled of almost joining her fellow pop superstars . "I love Madonna. I'm a huge fan. I always have been."

The Selena star's bombshell comes as she's returning to work to promote her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding , after spending the holidays cuddled up at home with her husband Ben Affleck and their brood.

"We have blended families , doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!" Lopez recalled in her On the JLo newsletter of being around their kiddos. Affleck shares Violet , 16, Seraphina , 13, and Samuel , 10, with ex Jennifer Garner while the "On The Floor" singer has Max and Emme , both 14, with ex Marc Anthony .

"For the past 8 years we've been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols. During the pandemic that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven't seen in forever," she recalled of the family event. "The party was filled with family, friends, colleagues, and people we've known from over the years. We sang and danced and had the most amazing time !"

Lopez and Affleck, 50, tied the knot twice in the summer of 2022 — once in a small Las Vegas ceremony and another at the Argo star's sprawling Georgia estate after rekindling their early 2000's love.

