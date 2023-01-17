ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

247Sports

Four-star guard includes Vols in top six

Four-star shooting guard Juke Harris included Tennessee in his top six on Friday afternoon when he released his list of favorites on social media. The Vols were joined by Kansas, LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard out of Salisbury High School in Salisbury, North Carolina...
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalksc.com

#STRecruiting: Where do #Gamecocks stand with transfer RB Dillon Johnson?

Mississippi State transfer RB Dillon Johnson (6-0 192) was one of the portal prospects to visit USC last weekend. What makes his situation unique to other transfers looking for a new home is Johnson has already committed to Washington. He did that on January 3rd. But the Gamecocks got involved recently and had him in, and now they are very much in the hunt.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

GAME THREAD: Carolina vs. Auburn

The South Carolina men’s basketball team will look to end a three-game homestand with its first victory in the trio of games when it welcomes Auburn to the Colonial Life Arena. The Tigers (15-3, 5-1) are ranked No. 16 in the country and have won four straight in the series dating back to January 22, 2020.
COLUMBIA, SC
AOL Corp

After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?

University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
COLUMBIA, SC
USC Gamecock

Students continue efforts to repeal Heritage Act, want more progress

In 2021, the NAACP chapter hosted a press conference where students gathered to protest the controversial names of buildings. In 2023, students like fourth-year broadcast student Courtney McClain are still continuing the fight. Since the movement to rename controversial buildings at USC began, the university has no plans to rename...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area

Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
COLUMBIA, SC
WSAV News 3

Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the fine from $25 to up to $100 […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) After a nearly six-hour meeting behind closed doors in executive session, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned Tuesday night. The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous. Davis...
COLUMBIA, SC
