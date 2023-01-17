Read full article on original website
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in South CarolinaTravel MavenColumbia, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Four-star guard includes Vols in top six
Four-star shooting guard Juke Harris included Tennessee in his top six on Friday afternoon when he released his list of favorites on social media. The Vols were joined by Kansas, LSU, Miami, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. The 6-foot-4, 175-pound guard out of Salisbury High School in Salisbury, North Carolina...
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Where do #Gamecocks stand with transfer RB Dillon Johnson?
Mississippi State transfer RB Dillon Johnson (6-0 192) was one of the portal prospects to visit USC last weekend. What makes his situation unique to other transfers looking for a new home is Johnson has already committed to Washington. He did that on January 3rd. But the Gamecocks got involved recently and had him in, and now they are very much in the hunt.
LOOK: Shane Beamer Visits Major LB As Decision is Nearing
South Carolina's head football coach visited the home of one of the Gamecocks' biggest defensive targets on the 2024 recruiting board.
Linebacker Core Is South Carolina's Mystery Unit In 2023
South Carolina's football team will have a new-look lineup at certain positions, but the linebacker spot is the one that's the most uncertain.
Superlatives For South Carolina's 2023 Football Schedule
Shane Beamer and South Carolina's football team will play multiple games in 2023 that fit into specific categories.
GAME THREAD: Carolina vs. Auburn
The South Carolina men’s basketball team will look to end a three-game homestand with its first victory in the trio of games when it welcomes Auburn to the Colonial Life Arena. The Tigers (15-3, 5-1) are ranked No. 16 in the country and have won four straight in the series dating back to January 22, 2020.
blufftontoday.com
How Dawn Staley's vow after huge loss to Pat Summitt changed her basketball career
COLUMBIA — South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley has plenty of memories of legendary Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, though not all of them are fond. In fact, Staley credits a loss to Summitt's Lady Vols in her freshman year at Virginia with altering the path of her basketball career.
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
LOOK: Gamecocks Begin Winter Workouts
South Carolina's football players have begun their winter strength and conditioning program and have posted photos from some of their first workouts.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
Benedict QB Eric Phoenix Enters Transfer Portal
Benedict star quarterback has decided to enter the transfer portal as a graduate student.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In South Carolina
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in South Carolina.
Richland Two's new interim superintendent is a familiar face
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An interim superintendent has been named for Richland School District Two following Tuesday's departure of Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis. Nancy Gregory, the district's current chief instructional officer, will take on the role as the board works toward a permanent replacement. She began with Richland Two in the 1980s. Among her roles, she has been a teacher, assistant principal, and principal over the years.
USC Gamecock
Students continue efforts to repeal Heritage Act, want more progress
In 2021, the NAACP chapter hosted a press conference where students gathered to protest the controversial names of buildings. In 2023, students like fourth-year broadcast student Courtney McClain are still continuing the fight. Since the movement to rename controversial buildings at USC began, the university has no plans to rename...
Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime
IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
wach.com
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area
Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
Richland Two superintendent out after he, board agree to end his employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dr. Baron Davis is out as the Superintendent of Richland School District Two, after he and the school board mutually agreed to separate his employment. Davis resigned Tuesday at a special called meeting and the board accepted his resignation. The resignation was effective immediately. An interim...
Old elementary school could become training center for SC law enforcement, school personnel
South Carolina's top cop detailed a proposed project he says could help make your child's school safer.
Increasing fine for left lane slowpokes gets quick traction
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill allowing police to charge a bigger fine for people driving slow in the left lane of interstates and other multilane highways is one of the first to be taken up at the South Carolina Statehouse in 2023. A Senate subcommittee Tuesday approved increasing the fine from $25 to up to $100 […]
WIS-TV
Dr. Baron Davis resigns as Richland Two Superintendent after hours-long meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. – (WIS) After a nearly six-hour meeting behind closed doors in executive session, Richland School District Two Superintendent Dr. Baron Davis resigned Tuesday night. The Richland Two school board and Davis mutually agreed to separate its contractual agreement. The motion to accept his resignation was unanimous. Davis...
