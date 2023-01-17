Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers later into Friday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More clouds and a damp chill are in store for Friday with some dry time before snow showers develop the afternoon and night. Slightly colder air will cause temperatures to drop around 30 degrees in the evening so we may get a small accumulation for Friday night.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Tracking a little wintry mix for a couple hours on Thursday morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Precipitation will slowly overspread the region around 9 a.m. Thursday and fall as a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain with some freezing rain possible in Wayne County. We’re not anticipating any widespread issues but if you are out and about between 9 a.m. and...
Winter Weather Advisories for southtowns, southern tier Friday
The National Weather Service in Buffalo has posted Winter Weather Advisories for the southern half of Erie County as well as Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Wyoming Counties from early Friday through early Saturday morning.
WHEC TV-10
Front door to café smashed on Saturday morning on Parsells Avenue
The Rochester Police Department says at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, they responded to a call from the New City Café on Parsells Avenue for a burglary. Officials say the caller noticed the front door glass was broken. The owner of the café says it appears nothing was taken.
WHEC TV-10
RFD responds to fire at mini-mart that was burglarized same morning
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a fire at a one-story mini-mart on the city’s west side on Friday. The mini-mart was also the site of a burglary hours before. Authorities say it happened at the Quik Save Deli on Lyell Avenue around 5:20 a.m....
RFD investigates Mini Mart fire on Lyell Ave
The Rochester Police Department responded to the store earlier for a burglary. No official information has been released regarding the burglary.
What does Rochester’s State of Emergency mean?
”The point of states of emergency is not to wait till the sky is falling around you, but to have it in place," Kingsley said.
WHEC TV-10
Play of the Week: Jan. 19, 2023
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Here’s the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for Jan. 19. Watch the video above then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week in the Twitter poll.
WHEC TV-10
Red Cross will hold blood drives across Rochester region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Red Cross is holding blood drives across the Rochester Region this January for National Blood Donor Month. People who give blood through Jan. 31 can enter to win an all-expense paid trip for two to the Super Bowl in Arizona. The Greater Rochester Chapter of...
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
cnycentral.com
Wolcott woman dies after colliding with tractor trailer Tuesday morning
GALEN, N.Y. — A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Galen Tuesday morning has left a Wolcott woman dead. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported that Kayla Finch, 34, of Wolcott, NY lost control of her vehicle while traveling south on State Route 414. Her vehicle crossed into...
Niagara County SPCA advertises dog Ralphie as "terror," warns potential adopters
The Niagara County SPCA advertised one of its dogs up for adoption in a no-frills way in a Tuesday evening Facebook post.
WHEC TV-10
26-year-old dies after being hit by a car Friday night
Rochester Police say they responded to Portland Avenue and Norton Street at 11 p.m. Friday after a person was hit by a car. They say they saw a man laying on the road when they arrived. The vehicle that hit the man was also there. Officials say the man was...
Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say
Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
wdkx.com
State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester
The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
Driver dead after Wayne Co. tractor trailer crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor trailer crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Finch, 34, was driving south on State Route 414 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and hit a tractor trailer. Both vehicles left the […]
WHEC TV-10
Harlem Globetrotters present ‘Great Assist’ award at Villa of Hope School
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Harlem Globetrotters were in Rochester on Friday to make a special stop at the Villa of Hope School. The team wasn’t just there to hang out with the students and play some basketball. They also presented the Great Assist award, which recognizes people who exemplify leadership, sportsmanship, and commitment.
WHEC TV-10
City reaches labor deal with Rochester Police Locust Club
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A new contract means new changes coming to law enforcement in Rochester. After almost three years, the city has reached a new labor agreement with the Rochester Police Locust Club. This could mean more officers on our streets. The new five-year contract will keep pay high enough to compete with outside police agencies.
Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening. Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal […]
