Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: Tracking a few snow showers later into Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More clouds and a damp chill are in store for Friday with some dry time before snow showers develop the afternoon and night. Slightly colder air will cause temperatures to drop around 30 degrees in the evening so we may get a small accumulation for Friday night.
WHEC TV-10

Play of the Week: Jan. 19, 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Here’s the News10NBC Play of the Week brought to you by Alfred State for Jan. 19. Watch the video above then vote for which one you think is the Play of the Week in the Twitter poll.
WHEC TV-10

Red Cross will hold blood drives across Rochester region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Red Cross is holding blood drives across the Rochester Region this January for National Blood Donor Month. People who give blood through Jan. 31 can enter to win an all-expense paid trip for two to the Super Bowl in Arizona. The Greater Rochester Chapter of...
WHEC TV-10

26-year-old dies after being hit by a car Friday night

Rochester Police say they responded to Portland Avenue and Norton Street at 11 p.m. Friday after a person was hit by a car. They say they saw a man laying on the road when they arrived. The vehicle that hit the man was also there. Officials say the man was...
Syracuse.com

Man stranded on car roof after accidentally driving into pond, police say

Seneca Falls, N.Y. — A man was stranded on the roof of his car after accidentally driving into a pond in Seneca Falls on Saturday, police said. Brandon Carlson, 37, of Seneca Falls, was driving his 2017 Toyota 4Runner at 10:13 p.m. southbound on Balsely Road when he drove into the opposite lane and then into a pond, according to a news release from the Seneca Falls Police Department.
wdkx.com

State Of Emergency Order Renewed For The City Of Rochester

The City of Rochester will continue to be under a State of Emergency due to the violence that continues to impact the community. Mayor Malik Evans renewed the State of Emergency over gun violence. The comes after the attempted murder of a 16 year-old at Franklin High School on January 5th. Officers from the Rochester Police Department will be placed at designated schools for arrival and dismissal times of students. The officers will not return as SRO’s.
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Wayne Co. tractor trailer crash

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor trailer crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Finch, 34, was driving south on State Route 414 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and hit a tractor trailer. Both vehicles left the […]
WHEC TV-10

Harlem Globetrotters present ‘Great Assist’ award at Villa of Hope School

ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Harlem Globetrotters were in Rochester on Friday to make a special stop at the Villa of Hope School. The team wasn’t just there to hang out with the students and play some basketball. They also presented the Great Assist award, which recognizes people who exemplify leadership, sportsmanship, and commitment.
WHEC TV-10

City reaches labor deal with Rochester Police Locust Club

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A new contract means new changes coming to law enforcement in Rochester. After almost three years, the city has reached a new labor agreement with the Rochester Police Locust Club. This could mean more officers on our streets. The new five-year contract will keep pay high enough to compete with outside police agencies.
News 8 WROC

Body recovered from Erie Canal bank along Buffalo Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders recovered a body from the bank of the Erie Canal along Buffalo Road Thursday evening. Crews were called to Buffalo Road near the Erie Canal shortly before 4:00 p.m. According to the Rochester Fire Department, the body of an unidentified male was about 100 feet down toward the canal […]
