T.J. Holmes 'Has No Reason To Be So Confident' About 'GMA' Return: Source Reveals 'Producers Are Already Furious'

By Rebecca Friedman
 4 days ago
ABC insiders have shut down T.J. Holmes ' bold assumption that he will be welcomed back to his Good Morning America position in no time.

"He has no reason to be so confident he’ll return to GMA ," a source revealed more than one month after the 45-year-old was indefinitely stripped of his talk show role pending an investigation into his affair with costar Amy Robach , 49.

“Producers are already furious with him," the insider continued to dish to Radar on Tuesday, January 17, nearly two months after Holmes' affair was exposed to the public in November 2022.

INSIDER CLAIMS AMY ROBACH & T.J. HOLMES HAVEN'T BEEN FIRED FROM 'GMA3' AFTER AFFAIR SCANDAL — AT LEAST NOT YET

"For him to be bragging he’s going to be exonerated when all the evidence seems to suggest the opposite only infuriates exec further — making his return to the show more unlikely than ever!" the source concluded.

News of Holmes' looming fate at the famed network comes almost two weeks after a separate source confessed the father-of-three's "confidence" to Page Six on Wednesday, January 4.

“Of course, he’s taking [the review] seriously, but he’s confident he’s done nothing wrong that would merit him to lose his job,” the insider close to Holmes dished.

Another source provided knowledgable clues as to why the investigation into the scandal is taking so long.

T.J. HOLMES & AMY ROBACH'S LAWYERS PREPARE TO SUE IF ABC FIRES 'GMA' COSTARS AFTER AFFAIR SCANDAL

"They want to make sure there aren’t going to be even more women coming out," another network insider claimed of ABC, as early reports of the affair accused Holmes of being a serial cheater and participating in multiple other workplace romances while married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig .

The entire situation has caused "people [to be] frustrated" with ABC News President Kim Godwin , who was "handed a very messy plate" when she accepted the position during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to insiders. "T.J. and Amy aren’t helping."

"The whole situation was totally mishandled, and the longer they wait to make a decision , it only makes things more complicated and worse," a source admitted, adding, “They put them on the air, pulled them off, and now it’s been weeks. A lot of people are like, ‘Come on, deal with this!’ They really need to handle it."

Comments / 58

Renee Standley
3d ago

The fact that so many see nothing wrong with them having an affair while married to others is sad. I quit watching because I found their extreme flirtatiousness distracting, inappropriate and unprofessional. They should stay @ ABC but be reassigned to other positions apart from one another. They are not the victims here; their spouses are.

Reply(7)
14
JOY~
3d ago

They both have been fired from GMA.Actually it’s the business of ABC .Both of these two have no moral values or respect for their employment . Now if they were legally separated from their spouses and a legal petition was filed for divorce then it’s nobody’s business if they do .

Reply(6)
7
WTFAmerica?
3d ago

Although both T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were separated from their spouses they could of handled their affair with a little more discretion and class..

Reply(3)
7
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

