FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
cbs12.com
Vigil held for mother slain in Fort Pierce MLK day shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — A vigil was held for the mother killed during a mass shooting in Fort Pierce. People gathered on Jan. 20 to remember 29-year-old Nikkitia Bryant. Loved ones say Bryant was one of the innocent bystanders caught in the crossfire in Fort Pierce's Ellis Park, shot in front of her 9-year-old daughter.
WPBF News 25
'Keep replaying the incident': Mass shooting at Martin Luther King Jr. event in Fort Pierce still haunts vendor
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A food vendor who was at a Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where 12 people were shot, is still haunted by that day. Earnest Scott III showed WPBF 25 News the bullet holes inside his food truck. Scott is the owner...
FBI: Crime rate falling in Fort Pierce
Fort Pierce mayor Linda Hudson called the city safe on Friday. Contact 5 looked at the city's crime statistics to check out the mayor's claim.
Man, woman dead in double shooting at Olympia subdivision
A man and woman died in a double shooting in the Olympia subdivision, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.
cbs12.com
Deputy suspended for shoplifting arrest at Home Depot
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office received a weeklong suspension for shoplifting at Home Depot, an Internal Affairs investigation revealed. According to the IA report, authorities arrested Deputy Daniel Golubovic for stealing $46.56 worth of items from the store on...
WPBF News 25
FULL AUDIO: Officials release Fort Pierce mass shooting 911 calls
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Authorities have released the 911 calls in the deadly mass shooting that took place Monday in Fort Pierce. Eight people were shot and four others were injured after someone opened fire during a family-friendly Martin Luther King Jr. Day event. A 29-year-old mother from Fort...
Private Security Firm Canceled Before Deadly Shooting At MLK Day Event
Officials with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office say they were not informed that organizers of Monday's event had canceled the services of a security company and that's why only two deputies were at the car show. A $5,000 reward is being offered.
8 caught after 'riot' leads to escape at SandyPines treatment facility
Eight juveniles were caught after escaping SandyPines juvenile treatment facility amid a "riot" Friday night, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said.
cw34.com
Fatal double shooting in Wellington: PBSO
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man and woman were killed in a fatal shooting in Wellington. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said at around 5 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a fatal double shooting on Balsan Way in the Olympia subdivision in Wellington. When deputies arrived they...
WPBF News 25
'Scared to death': Children's center van pierced with bullets during mass shooting
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — Four teenagers and their houseparent fromHibiscus Children Center were about 25 feet away from their van when gunshots rang out at the Martin Luther King Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce. When the group got to their car, they realized their community van had...
WPBF News 25
'I wish I could have helped': New insight into security at Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — The owner of a Fort Pierce security guard company says his team was canceled the night before the Martin Luther King Jr. event in St. Lucie County, where eight people were shot. Edmundo Moreno is the owner of Elite Tactical Solutions LLC. Moreno said he...
Is Fort Pierce losing gains made on fighting gangs?
The city of Fort Pierce received a federal crime-fighting grant in 2020 from the U.S. Department of Justice. City officials have not responded to how that grant money was spent.
Project Lift impacting lives of at-risk teens in Fort Pierce
Workers at a nonprofit group that help at-risk teens in Fort Pierce said this week's mass shooting is only reigniting their passion to change young lives.
Toddler's death leads to prison sentence for Palm Springs-area man
WEST PALM BEACH — A judge has sentenced a 25-year-old Palm Springs-area man to 10 years in prison in the October 2020 death of a 22-month-old boy. Ernest Jenkins pleaded to one count of aggravated manslaughter of a child during a hearing Jan. 18 before Circuit Judge Caroline Shepherd. Prosecutors dropped a second charge of child abuse.
Children's center van riddled with bullets in Fort Pierce shooting
In the chaos of Monday's mass shooting in Fort Pierce, which occurred at an event that followed a Martin Luther King Jr. parade, a van belonging to a children's center was hit by several bullets.
Network of congregations working to combat gun violence in Fort Pierce
A network of congregations is pushing for change in their own communities. This week, the goal is to get to the root of the problem and reach possible solutions to present to officials.
Teacher with gun says he was 'being watched' through phone, arrest report states
A Royal Palm Beach teacher who police said brought a loaded gun and knife onto campus Thursday said "he was being watched through his phone and was being listened to," according to an arrest report.
Vigil remembers mother killed at MLK Day event in Fort Pierce
Members of the community attended a candlelight vigil Friday evening to remember the life of a mother gunned down Monday.
wqcs.org
Two Teens Charged After Shots Fired in Okeechobee Neighborhood
Okeechobee County - Friday January 20, 2023: The sound of gunshots fired around the 300 Block of NW 32nd Avenue prompted multiple 911 calls to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Monday and resulted in the arrest of two teens on multiple felony counts. When Deputies arrived in the area they...
Security company's services canceled before MLK event where shooting occurred
A Martin Luther King Day Jr. Day event in Fort Pierce was supposed to have private security, according to county permits, but organizers canceled it without warning deputies, authorities said.
