Kohberger Pullman Search Warrants Unsealed
(Pullman, WA) -- Documents relating to the murder case of Bryan Kohberger, the Washington State University graduate student accused of murdering four University of Idaho students, have been unsealed. The documents are shedding new light on evidence gathered against Kohberger, who was arrested south of Scranton, Pennsylvania last month. The documents detail a police search of Kohberger's apartment in Pullman, roughly 10 miles from the crime scene in Moscow, Idaho. In searching Kohberger's residence, investigators describe evidence such as blood, DNA and shoes. The documents also appear to mention what are described as "data compilations" of information about the victims.
Couple Caught Cutting off Converters in Moses Lake
As we reported earlier this week, despite new laws aimed at tightening restrictions for recycling catalytic converters in scrap and wrecking yards, the thefts continue. Thefts have not dropped as expected when new laws went into effect last July. Scrap and wrecking yards have to log all such recycling transactions, and payment for converters has to be done with a check (traceable) instead of cash.
Southbound 395 Blocked by Broken Truck in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Southbound US Highway 395 was blocked for about an hour after a big-rig semi truck broke down at the intersection of the highway and West 7th Avenue in Kennewick Tuesday morning around 9:15am. The Washington State Patrol says the truck could not move on it's own, so authorities had to call for a heavy duty tow. Traffic was backed up due to the intersection being blocked, though some drivers were able to get around the obstruction by entering a bicycle shop parking lot. They then were able to drive past the stopped truck.
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
Driver Fails Roundabout Test in Kennewick, Busted With Drugs
A speeding driver in Kennewick Tuesday night not only crashed through a roundabout but also tried to hide drugs. The driver was seen trying to stash drugs near the scene. Around 7:20 PM Kennewick Officers responded to a familiar area, the roundabout at 4th and Kellogg. Much like 4th and Union and other intersections, these roundabouts have always 'won' against speeding drivers.
Eastbound 240 Closed After Mental Health Crisis in Kennewick
(Kennewick, WA) -- Authorities shut down the eastbound side of the 240 Freeway at Edison Street in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon. This after police say a male was standing on the outside portion of the safety barrier at the Edison overpass, potentially reading himself to jump. This happened just after 3:30pm and when officers approached, police say the man threatened to jump if they got too close. State Patrol then decided to close the freeway's south side, along with all traffic on Edison Street.
Did This Car Get Airborne in Kennewick Roundabout Crash?
Early Friday morning, Kennewick Police say this car may have left the ground in a roundabout crash. Around 3:42 AM Friday morning, Officers responded to the roundabout in Kennewick at West 27th and Vancouver after several calls came into dispatch about a vehicle that had reportedly gotten airborne and then crashed.
“Highly Intoxicated.” Wrong Way Driver Arrested in Richland
(Richland, WA) -- Richland Police say they arrested a man behind the wheel after multiple reports of a reckless driver in the area of the 240 Freeway and Columbia Park Trail Tuesday night around 11:30. Tips were coming in the suspect was driving the wrong way on the freeway. Police responded and later went to the area of Leslie Road after getting another tip a driver was swerving into oncoming traffic. Officers were able to stop the driver's vehicle off Gage Blvd. and Leslie. They found what appeared to be a "highly intoxicated" driver. The suspect was arrested for DUI and later booked into the Benton County Jail.
Kennewick PD Catches Lurking Thief with 45 Pieces of Mail
Kennewick Police Alerted to Suspicious Circumstances. This morning (1/18/23) Kennewick police were alerted by reports of a male involving suspicious circumstances on 3rd Avenue. The Kennewick Police Facebook post says police were told a man was taking mail from many different boxes in the neighborhood. The Kennewick police arrived at the scene on the 4100 block of 3rd Street in Kennewick and observed the man described in the report up to no good.
Drunk Driver Nabbed After Driving in Oncoming Traffic on 240
A man is in the Benton County jail on DUI charges after a wild excursion Tuesday night. The suspect was driving against oncoming traffic on Highway 240. Around 11:37 Tuesday night, Richland Police received a report of a pickup driving erratically and traveling the wrong way on the highway. A short time later, another call came in about a vehicle matching the same description that was swerving into oncoming traffic on Leslie Road.
Suspect Facing Federal Charges for Kennewick Mail Theft
Fortunately, Kennewick Police were able to apprehend the suspect with his contraband. In the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 18th. Kennewick Police were tipped off by some residents in the 4100 block of West 3rd Ave. about a suspicious person. They'd been seen going from mailbox to mailbox, looking...
