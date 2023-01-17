Read full article on original website
This Pink/White Air Jordan 1 Mid Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift
Recently stripping away its cherry-adorned Air Force 1 Valentine’s Day effort for a more simplistic homage, The Swooshes neighboring banner has begun casting thematic tones across their Air Jordan offerings. Mimicking the recently unveiled “Washed Pink” suede-coated Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG, a duo of pink shades envelop the Air Jordan 1 Mid’s tonal tribute to love filling the air.
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
This Clean Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Chrome Tips On Its Profile Swooshes
The Nike Air Force 1 Low has been a mainstay within the company’s lineup of products since 1986, when retailers in Baltimore and the DMV area proposed unique release program for Bruce Kilgore’s design. Over the last thirty-seven years, the silhouette has emerged in countless ensembles rooted in different backstories, donning experimental materials, and certified fresh.
A Vibrant Mix Of Teal, Yellow, And Red Colors Prep The Nike Vapormax Plus For Summer
Despite launching over four years ago, the Nike Vapormax Plus continues to be a best-selling sneaker for the Swoosh, prompting the silhouette to emerge in hundreds of different color combinations. Ahead of summer, the Air Max Plus-inspired design has surfaced in a white ensemble accented by vibrant teal, yellow, and...
The Nike Dunk Low Vintage Returns In Team Red
Among the more universally desired women’s exclusive Dunk releases in 2022 is back in the new year with new colorway options. That would be the Dunk Low Vintage, a distinctive take on the ’85 classic touched with a pre-aged aesthetic to give off that decades-old vibe. Revealed here...
“Royal” Swooshes Animate This Greyscale GS Nike Dunk Low
Over the past few seasons, Nike Inc. has made a concerted effort towards outfitting the youth in the same iconic styles that remain in constant rotation throughout the industry. From the Air Jordan 1 Mid to the Nike Dunk Low, the latter is now taking on the color blocking associated with its “Grey Fog” counterpart with a lucid blue accent.
This Air Jordan 1 Low Emphasizes Nike’s Sustainabiilty Efforts
Of all the careful measures taken by Nike to ensure a greener future, none is apparent as their Grind rubber. Signaled by flecks of recycled rubber shot into TPU material, Grind is the result of a process that relies on scraps of material left on the factory room floor, ground down into a meal of sorts, and utilized for future product.
The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air More Uptempo Is Covered In Denim
Back in 2019, Serena Williams and The Swoosh embarked upon the Serena Williams Design Crew, a collective of designers, innovators and future-forward thinkers tasked with curating Williams’ yearly collection with the Beaverton brand. Aimed toward developing the next generation of Nike Inc. designers, laser-etched Air Force 1’s and floral printed fabrics have encompassed the 2022 collection thus far, with a denim-coated Nike Air More Uptempo now entering the fold.
Official Images Of The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Olive” (PS/TD)
With reports stating that Travis Scott will move on from the Air Jordan 1 for an indefinite amount of time to focus on the other models such as the Air Jordan 7, there’s no questioning the building anticipation of the upcoming “Olive” colorway. Seen here via brand...
Paint Splatter And Neon Yellow Highlight This GS Nike Air More Uptempo
Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, the Nike Air More Uptempo has capitalized upon its ensuing revitalized catalog. And while a disparate array of tonal compositions and textures have since graced the Scottie Pippen-endorsed model, a dark teal paint splatter makes this youth-sized proposition it’s own. Indulging in the...
The Nike Air Max 90 Futura Makes Preparations For Easter 2023
Though still quite a ways away, Nike is already making preparations for Easter 2023, unveiling a brand new, commemorative colorway of the Air Max 90 Futura. Akin not only to Easter Eggs but also Spring as a whole, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura “Easter” plays around with a wide assortment of pastels. Light blues take the helm, painting many of the adjacent accents as well as the leather trims and the suede that wraps around the entire shoe. Pinks, by comparison, are utilized only in seldom, appearing much less than the violets that lay along the base and lace unit. Even white neutrals are used more heavily, applied along the Swoosh, eye stays, and midsole.
Official Images Of The Union Los Angeles x Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Leather”
Since late October, Union LA’s latest collaborative effort with Jordan Brand has been teased in yesteryear’s widely-attributed Air Jordan 1 KO construction. And while the low-cut silhouette is often anchored by clad-canvas tooling, the Los Angeles-based storefront will be additionally rendering its most recent team-up effort in a secondary proposition coated in selective tumbled leather.
The Nike Air Force 1 Cools Down In A Winter-Appropriate Colorway
In the spirit of Winter, Nike is dressing up the Air Force 1 as well as several other Swoosh classics in a range of icey tones. But among what the Bruce Kilgore-designed silhouette has revealed thus far, none have come quite as close to embodying the season as this newly-revealed colorway.
The PUMA PLEXUS Arrives In “Eggnog” And “Elektro Green”
At first glance, the PUMA PLEXUS may seem like a shift away from tradition. That, however, is not fully the case, as the silhouette — though experimental in design — is the spiritual successor to a relatively obscure release from the early aughts: the MOSTRO. Despite bearing the...
The New Balance 550 Gets A Versatile “White/Grey/Black” Look
As one of the breakout silhouettes of the last three years, the New Balance 550 has put pressure on the competition to capture a late 1980s basketball shoe aesthetic. For its next ensemble, the design by Steven Smith has opted for a versatile white, grey, and black color combination. At...
Violet Metallic Swooshes Coat A Neutral Nike Air Force 1 Low
From heart-shaped cherries to split thematic color blocking, the Nike Air Force 1 has employed numerous boisterous ensembles throughout the new year. However, it’s the model’s neutrally-toned efforts that garner consistent acclaim, such as this “Sail” treated AF1 Low affixed with metallic foil Swooshes. Curing the...
The Nike Air Max 1 Golf Goes For A Simple “White/Black” Approach
Lately, the Air Max 1 has been back in the headlines for all the right reasons. Word of larger, true-to-the-original Air Max units colloquially named the “Big Bubble” has put a big smile on the faces of Air Max fanatics, while golfers were treated to a slew of previews of the Air Max 1 Golf, the latest Air Max lifestyle shoe to hit the green.
Fourteen Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 14 to January 20
As the end of the first month of 2023 inches closer, the sneaker world has been treated to handfuls of confirmed and rumored releases. Compelling pairs from adidas, New Balance, and Reebok made noise throughout the last seven days, but arguably none made the hoopla rumors of the return of the Air Jordan 11 “Defining Moments Pack” from 2006 made. Other NIKE, Inc. propositions that also enjoyed time in the spotlight included a special twentieth anniversary the Nike Air Zoom Generation LeBron James wore in his first home game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nike Zoom Pegasus 40, and Travis Scott’s olive-colored Air Jordan 1 Low OG.
