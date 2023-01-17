ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crash report released from car wreck that killed two with Georgia football program

By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
 4 days ago

The crash that killed Georgia football player Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy early Sunday in Athens came after the 2021 Ford Expedition failed to negotiate a left curve, striking a curb with its front passenger tire, leaving Barnett Shoals Road and ultimately coming up against  an apartment unit, according to a crash report released by Athens-Clarke County police Tuesday afternoon.

The Georgia Motor Vehicle Crash Report determined that excessive speed was a contributing factor in the crash. The posted speed was 40 miles per hour. The investigation is ongoing.

ACC police Lt. Shaun Barnett said that investigation will determine more precise speed from vehicle data and reconstructing the accident scene.

LeCroy was the driver of the vehicle traveling southbound on Barnett Shoals Road prior to Stroud Road when the vehicle left the roadway, striking a Georgia Power pole and another utility pole, cutting them in half, according to the crash report.

The vehicle continued south on the shoulder, striking a tree with its rear passenger quarter panel which caused it to rotate clockwise before it struck another tree with its driver’s side. That caused the Expedition to rotate counterclockwise before it rested against the unit at Shoal Creek Apartments.

A parked 2017 Ford transit van at the apartment facing northbound was struck on top of the vehicle. The owner was notified.

Police arrived to the crash scene at 2:55 a.m. Sunday at 930 Barnett Shoals Road, 7 minutes after dispatch and 10 minutes after the estimated crash time, according to the report.

Willock, from New Milford, N.J., was a third-year offensive guard who started two games during the 2022 national championship season. LeCroy was a football recruiting staffer from Toccoa.

Willock, 20, sat in the driver’s side rear passenger seat. He was ejected from the vehicle, according to the report and died at the scene. LeCroy, 24, was extricated from the vehicle and taken by ESM to Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Two others with the football program sustained injuries in the crash.

Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon, 21, who was seated in the passenger front seat, needed a couple of stitches on his forehead, according to his father. He was transported to the hospital. McClendon had declared for the NFL draft Saturday afternoon.

Another recruiting staffer, Victoria “Tory” Bowles, 26, was the rear seat passenger was hospitalized with serious injuries and was in stable condition, according to Prince Avenue Christian School where she graduated from. She was also taken to Piedmont Athens Regional.

Willock and Bowles were not wearing seat belts, according to the report.

The crash occurred hours after Georgia football celebrated its second straight national championship Saturday with a parade and stadium event.

KimG
3d ago

These kids had parents and family that could read the negative comments here. Could you please be respectful. God forbid you nice people lose a child.

Holly Walker
3d ago

Did they really have to show the vehicle afterward? As someone who has lost a loved one in a wreck, the last thing we want to see is a picture of the wrecked vehicle. But, of course, the media could care less.

Julie Holsenbeck
3d ago

I noticed DUI was conviently not mentioned. I pray it wasn't, but the hour, amount of speed and celebration make it seem likely.

