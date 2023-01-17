Read full article on original website
Snow Alert Issued For Sioux Falls, South Dakota Beginning Thursday, January 19
The Public Works Street Division declared a snow alert beginning at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. Zone 3:...
South Dakota’s Most Underrated Town is in Sioux Falls’ Own Backyard
Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Winter Storm Iggy May Impact Travel On Interstate-80 In Nebraska
Say hello to Iggy, the newest winter storm that is currently dumping snow through Nebraska. According to The Weather Channel, Iggy left the Denver airport with 5 inches of new snow Wednesday morning. The path of this system will impact Nebraska, South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota. Winter Storm Warnings have...
VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota
Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
Big Change at Culver’s Has Midwest Customers Torn
A Midwest favorite fast food chain plans to make a few changes this year. Culver's Restaurants are all over the Midwest. Like a Casey's General Store, it's hard to go too long before seeing a Culvers when in South Dakota, Iowa, or Minnesota. Recently the Wisconsin-based burger chain announced that...
Which Sioux Falls Park Is Up for National Recognition?
USA Today has a Reader's Choice competition going on, looking for the best city parks in the nation, according to a report from Dakota News Now. The Sioux Falls nominee has hundreds of thousands of visitors every year from the U.S. and around the globe. It has a prominent water feature, sweeping greenways and beautiful vistas, plenty of picnic areas, and places to catch some sun.
1Million Pounds Of Ice In The GIANT Minnesota Ice Maze [VIDEO]
You would think weekly snow storms would be enough to satisfy those who love the winter months. Not in Minnesota! Let's talk ice. Tucked into the suburb of Egan is an icy labyrinth known as the Minnesota Ice Maze. At the Viking Lakes complex visitors can explore this giant life-size...
Night Ranger to Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort
Night Ranger is on the road in 2023 and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort is rolling out the red carpet for one night only - and it's coming fast. Saturday, January 28th, get ready to rock with the guys who gave us Sentimental Street, You Can Still Rock in America, Sister Christian, Don't Tell Me You Love Me, When You Close Your Eyes, Four in the Morning, Sing Me Away, Goodbye, and many more.
Valentino’s Is Returning To Sioux Falls And Opening Soon!
Valentino's Italian Restaurant closed its doors on 41st street in Sioux Falls back in 2015. But now they are back and opening soon!. Valentino's Restaurant was famous in Sioux Falls for having its amazing pizza buffet with tons of great foods for the whole family. Now Valentino's is back in...
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’
You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
Wow! See Sunny South Dakota Featured in New HGTV Show
It's not every day you see small South Dakota towns on national television. However, a home improvement television network was itching for a show that shines a spotlight on South Dakota. One local celebrity made this dream a reality. HGTV's new show called "Down Home Fab" features South Dakota's own...
Burger Battle Review: Remedy Brewing Company’s ‘The Rimedio’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
Burger Battle Review: Crave’s ‘El Padrino – Carnitas Torta Burger’
Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
20 Items That Goodwill Does Not Accept
Goodwill is a great place to drop off donations and help a few folks who could benefit. However, there are some items that Goodwill does not accept. Here's 20 of them:. 1. Personal Care Items: combs, hairbrushes, toothpaste, etc. 2. Appliances: washers/dryers or that 600 lb. beast of a TV...
Stand-Up Comedian Whitney Cummings Coming to Grand Falls Casino
Comedian, writer, actress, and podcast host Whitney Cummings is bringing her stand-up to Grand Falls Casino in Larchwood, Iowa in April. Cummings is on stage at Grand Falls, Saturday, April 29, at 8:00 PM. Tickets start at $40 and go on sale to the general public, Friday, January 20, at...
