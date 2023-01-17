ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Which Sioux Falls Park Is Up for National Recognition?

USA Today has a Reader's Choice competition going on, looking for the best city parks in the nation, according to a report from Dakota News Now. The Sioux Falls nominee has hundreds of thousands of visitors every year from the U.S. and around the globe. It has a prominent water feature, sweeping greenways and beautiful vistas, plenty of picnic areas, and places to catch some sun.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Night Ranger to Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

Night Ranger is on the road in 2023 and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort is rolling out the red carpet for one night only - and it's coming fast. Saturday, January 28th, get ready to rock with the guys who gave us Sentimental Street, You Can Still Rock in America, Sister Christian, Don't Tell Me You Love Me, When You Close Your Eyes, Four in the Morning, Sing Me Away, Goodbye, and many more.
LARCHWOOD, IA
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is 'Top Notch'

You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

20 Items That Goodwill Does Not Accept

Goodwill is a great place to drop off donations and help a few folks who could benefit. However, there are some items that Goodwill does not accept. Here's 20 of them:. 1. Personal Care Items: combs, hairbrushes, toothpaste, etc. 2. Appliances: washers/dryers or that 600 lb. beast of a TV...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
973 KKRC Sioux Falls

973 KKRC Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls, SD
