Chattanooga, TN

foodmanufacturing.com

SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant

CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
CLEVELAND, TN
Daily Energy Insider

Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for public comments this week on transmission system reliability improvements it proposed for the Appalachia area in Polk County, Tenn., and Cherokee County, N.C. Currently, the agency has proposed ... Read More » The post Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, NC
WDEF

UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

CNE Encourages Area Employers To Enroll In Small Dollar Loan Program

Having the funds needed to handle life’s unexpected events can be stressful, which is why Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is working to educate local businesses about its Small Dollar Loan program through the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee. Operated by CNE, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee allows...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
addictedtovacation.com

The Ultimate Guide To Bout Touring Chattanooga

The best way to tour Chattanooga is by boat, sailing up and down the Tennessee River. During such tours, there are loads of things to see and do. When you catch a cruise or hire a private boat, you can enjoy a tour of the Tennessee Riverpark. Next, you can enjoy a day at the Chickamauga Dam Lock System, followed by time at the Chickamauga Lake. The Tennessee River also gets you to the Bluffview Art District.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Level Up Arcade and Billiards

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

A Safari For Sandhill Cranes In Southeast Tennessee

This time of year, thousands of sandhill cranes migrate through - or even spend the winter - on or near the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge, about 45 minutes northeast of Chattanooga. Last weekend, fans of the birds flocked to the Refuge for the annual Sandhill Crane Festival. This weekend, Reflection Riding...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wrganews.com

Carters Dam spill gate issue leads to local flooding

If residents in eastern Gordon and southern Murray counties noticed any additional high water earlier this week, it wasn’t just because of the rain. An issue with a spill gate at Carters Dam released additional water from the facility for a period of time Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
newsfromthestates.com

Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases

Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
TENNESSEE STATE
chattanoogacw.com

Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

UTC Police Department To Hold Cell Phone Drive To Benefit Victims Of Abuse

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department is hosting a charity donation drive from Jan. 23-28 to collect electronic devices for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The donation drive is a partnership between the UTC Police Department, the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families,...
wvlt.tv

DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

