The best way to tour Chattanooga is by boat, sailing up and down the Tennessee River. During such tours, there are loads of things to see and do. When you catch a cruise or hire a private boat, you can enjoy a tour of the Tennessee Riverpark. Next, you can enjoy a day at the Chickamauga Dam Lock System, followed by time at the Chickamauga Lake. The Tennessee River also gets you to the Bluffview Art District.

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO