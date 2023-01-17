Read full article on original website
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Hamilton Co. Students Network with Area Employers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — You’re never too young to network. That’s what some Hamilton County middle and high school students are doing with local companies, as they “Get Future Ready.”. It’s one way they’re driving our economy forward. “The Chamber’s involvement with ‘Get Future...
foodmanufacturing.com
SK Food Group Announces Tennessee Plant
CLEVELAND, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and SK Food Group Inc. officials announced that the company will invest $205.2 million to construct its fourth production facility with Cleveland, Tennessee, as its newest location. As a result of the project,...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project
The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) asked for public comments this week on transmission system reliability improvements it proposed for the Appalachia area in Polk County, Tenn., and Cherokee County, N.C. Currently, the agency has proposed ... Read More » The post Tennessee Valley Authority seeks comments for proposed multi-county Appalachia transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
chattanoogacw.com
840 new jobs coming to Bradley County with snack, sandwich assembly line facility
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — 840 new jobs are coming to Bradley County. SK Food Group is building a new sandwich assembly and food-handling facility in Cleveland, investing $205.2 million. The 525,000-square-foot facility will be located at Lot 1 of the Spring Branch Industrial Park, west of Cleveland. The company...
WTVCFOX
Sewage from Chattanooga raising stink with residents in one middle Tennessee county
WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. — You do your business in the bathroom, flush the toilet, and probably don't give what you're sending down the pipes a second thought. But that sewage is on the minds of some exasperated residents in one middle Tennessee county. On Thursday we learned sewage from...
WDEF
UTC Police Department Hosts Cell Phone Charity Drive
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – UTC’s Police Department is holding a cell phone drive next week for survivors of relationship abuse. The school’s police department is partnering with the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults. The charity drive starts the 23rd and...
chattanoogapulse.com
CNE Encourages Area Employers To Enroll In Small Dollar Loan Program
Having the funds needed to handle life’s unexpected events can be stressful, which is why Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise is working to educate local businesses about its Small Dollar Loan program through the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee. Operated by CNE, the Community Loan Center of Southeast Tennessee allows...
addictedtovacation.com
The Ultimate Guide To Bout Touring Chattanooga
The best way to tour Chattanooga is by boat, sailing up and down the Tennessee River. During such tours, there are loads of things to see and do. When you catch a cruise or hire a private boat, you can enjoy a tour of the Tennessee Riverpark. Next, you can enjoy a day at the Chickamauga Dam Lock System, followed by time at the Chickamauga Lake. The Tennessee River also gets you to the Bluffview Art District.
WTVC
Level Up Arcade and Billiards
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Do you ever get the urge to pop in some quarters and try to get the high score? If so, then grab your quarters and head on over to Level Up Arcade. Owner Char Welch is here to tell us all about it. Their Facebook has all their upcoming event information.
WTVCFOX
With Chattanooga's life expectancy lower, experts identify what steps we need to take
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's a crisis in Chattanooga: low-life expectancy. And the city is working to address the 3 most important tenants to a long happy life: diet, fitness, and mental health. Every day Kyle House helps folks work to become their best selves. "Watching people grow and you...
wutc.org
A Safari For Sandhill Cranes In Southeast Tennessee
This time of year, thousands of sandhill cranes migrate through - or even spend the winter - on or near the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge, about 45 minutes northeast of Chattanooga. Last weekend, fans of the birds flocked to the Refuge for the annual Sandhill Crane Festival. This weekend, Reflection Riding...
WTVCFOX
Man struck & killed on Interstate 24 in Chattanooga Wednesday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — (UPDATE: Wednesday, Jan. 18 11:15 p.m.) A man who was struck on Interstate 24 near Moccasin Bend Wednesday night has died, Chattanooga Police say. CPD responded to I-24 near Moccasin Bend just before 8:30 p.m. to find a man in the emergency lane suffering from life threatening injuries.
wrganews.com
Carters Dam spill gate issue leads to local flooding
If residents in eastern Gordon and southern Murray counties noticed any additional high water earlier this week, it wasn’t just because of the rain. An issue with a spill gate at Carters Dam released additional water from the facility for a period of time Tuesday, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
newsfromthestates.com
Environmental racism in Tennessee, fueled by the presence of military bases
Workers install a new sign at the Main Gate at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., on Oct. 22, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Deidre Moon) As a nationwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income people of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution due to the neighborhoods they are forced to live in.
chattanoogacw.com
Life expectancy in Chattanooga among lowest in nation, report finds
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new report finds Chattanoogans born in the Scenic City have among the lowest life expectancies in the nation. MoneyGeek analyzed 119 metro areas with populations higher than 250,000 and used data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute's county health rankings. That analysis ranked...
chattanoogapulse.com
UTC Police Department To Hold Cell Phone Drive To Benefit Victims Of Abuse
The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Police Department is hosting a charity donation drive from Jan. 23-28 to collect electronic devices for victims of domestic abuse and sexual assault. The donation drive is a partnership between the UTC Police Department, the 911 Cell Phone Bank and the Partnership for Families,...
wvlt.tv
DNA Doe Project works to identify three bodies found in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The DNA Doe Project assisted in identifying Earl Joseph Pizzoferrato on Jan. 9. Now, they’re trying to identify three other bodies found in Tennessee. “We use advanced DNA testing, investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe’s and unidentified remains,” said Cairenn Binder, director...
WTVCFOX
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
WTVC
ShowerUp is coming to Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Paul Schmitz talks about how ShowerUp, a Nashville-based, non-profit organization providing mobile showers and personal care to those experiencing homelessness, is pleased to announce a special preview event in Chattanooga. The event is the first step in establishing a full-time permanent ShowerUp presence in Chattanooga to serve the community year-round.
