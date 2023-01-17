ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

No. 22 Providence limps home to face DePaul

Perhaps a return home, where it hasn’t lost to an unranked opponent in nearly two years, can help Providence end its current rough stretch. The No. 22 Friars will try to avoid a season-high third straight loss Saturday in Rhode Island against DePaul, which looks to upset a second consecutive Big East opponent.
CHICAGO, IL

