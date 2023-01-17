ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s how small businesses are struggling to remain open in Detroit

DETROIT – Priced out, high rent, a slowing economy, and steep competition have some Detroit small businesses making the difficult decision to move or shut down. Oftentimes small businesses can signal a turn-around in neighborhoods. They also became the first to get squeezed out when times got tough, and that’s what’s playing out in some of the city’s hotspots.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water

DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Take advantage of our mild weather this weekend with family-friendly winter events and festivals this weekend. Fire & Ice Festival (Downtown Rochester), Friday & Saturday: Bundle up the family for a fun wintery bash for all ages. Take part in an ice carving competition or scavenger hunt. Play games like corn hole or try your luck at axe throwing. It’s also your last chance to see Downtown Rochester’s Big, Bright Light Show. Don’t miss each night’s epic finale of fireworks. Admission is free. More info here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus

ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise

DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Elevator issues persist for seniors living in Trenton high rise

TRENTON, Mich. – Elevator problems for seniors continue in a high rise in Trenton. Help Me Hank has been tracking those issues for more than a year, and Local 4 is finally seeing some results. However, seniors still need help as only one elevator is working to serve people living on 12 floors.
TRENTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police searching for suspect involved in aggravated assault at liquor store on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that took place at a liquor store on the city’s east side. According to a tweet from the Detroit police, a suspect is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 7:53 p.m. on the city’s east side.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket

ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket. Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester, matched the four white balls and the Powerball from the Dec. 14 drawing -- 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25. She won $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied to $500,000.
ROCHESTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap

Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

