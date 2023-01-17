Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit indie band to play at Concordia University Ann Arbor on Feb. 16
ANN ARBOR – The Timbre of Cedar will perform in the Black Box Theater on Concordia University Ann Arbor’s campus at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16. This concert is free and open to all faculty, staff, students, and members of the community. No reservations are required for seats in the Black Box.
Here’s how small businesses are struggling to remain open in Detroit
DETROIT – Priced out, high rent, a slowing economy, and steep competition have some Detroit small businesses making the difficult decision to move or shut down. Oftentimes small businesses can signal a turn-around in neighborhoods. They also became the first to get squeezed out when times got tough, and that’s what’s playing out in some of the city’s hotspots.
Detroit Police Fire and Pension Fund, DPD, WWE in legal battle as Vince McMahon tries to sell company
DETROIT – A pretty unusual legal battle is unfolding in federal court over in Delaware. On one side, you’ve got the Detroit Police and Fire Pension Fund; on the other, Vince McMahon and World Wrestling Entertainment. The City of Detroit often hosts WWE, which gets big ratings as...
Shortage of water meters leaves some Detroiters without water
DETROIT – Some people living in Detroit are without running water and the city’s Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) says the supply chain is to blame. DWSD says water meters needed to get water flowing aren’t available because of supply chain issues. A shortage of water meters...
Automakers and Detroit security companies working to stop theft on manufacturing lots
DETROIT – Automakers and security companies are hoping to create a plan to stop theft on manufacturing lots. As high-end vehicles are being stolen off manufacture lots nonstop, automakers met with Shield Security on Wednesday to figure out a way to stop this trend. The goal is to devise...
Detroit child shoots self while playing with gun in home on city’s west side
DETROIT – A child shot himself while playing with a gun in a home on Detroit’s west side on Saturday. According to Detroit police, a 5-year-old boy sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound in a home on the 2900 block of Kendall Street in Detroit Saturday morning. Officials say...
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Take advantage of our mild weather this weekend with family-friendly winter events and festivals this weekend. Fire & Ice Festival (Downtown Rochester), Friday & Saturday: Bundle up the family for a fun wintery bash for all ages. Take part in an ice carving competition or scavenger hunt. Play games like corn hole or try your luck at axe throwing. It’s also your last chance to see Downtown Rochester’s Big, Bright Light Show. Don’t miss each night’s epic finale of fireworks. Admission is free. More info here.
‘Garbage juice’: Farmington Hills community concerned over leakage coming from trash trucks
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – Lorna Slenkai was out with her best bud, her dog named Magnum, for their afternoon stroll in Farmington Hills. A few weeks ago, though, she noticed something strange on the road. “If you’ve seen oil sheens, it’s like the rainbow, the sheen that will go...
Detroit firefighter facing multiple charges for selling drugs in Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A Detroit firefighter faces multiple charges after police say he sold drugs across Macomb County. Gerald Trombley was arrested by Sterling Heights police but has yet to be arraigned. Police say he sold narcotics and prescription pills in Roseville, Warren, and Eastpointe. It’s one thing...
Fire engulfs building in downtown Ann Arbor near University of Michigan campus
ANN ARBOR – Firefighters with the Ann Arbor Fire Department were called to investigate smoke in a downtown building around 7 a.m. on Friday morning. Upon arrival, they found a fire in a commercial one-story building on Maynard between Liberty and William. According to AAFD fire chief Mike Kennedy, the blaze originated in smoke vape shop Vape City.
Man facing 7 charges for selling drugs in Warren, Eastpointe, Roseville
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – One man is facing seven charges for selling drugs in multiple Metro Detroit cities, which include Warren, Eastpointe, and Roseville. Over the past month, undercover Sterling Heights officers had an ongoing narcotics investigation against the man, which led to his arrest. The man was caught...
Man who threatened preschoolers in Bloomfield Hills charged with lying on forms to buy 3 guns
DETROIT – A man who threatened preschoolers and their parents outside a synagogue in Bloomfield Hills has been charged for lying on federal firearm forms to try to buy a 12-gauge shotgun, a rifle, and a semi-automatic pistol, officials said. The United States Department of Justice announced on Wednesday...
Why this wild turkey isn’t afraid to play chicken with Plymouth traffic
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – It’s not Thanksgiving, but there is a turkey becoming the talk of the town in Plymouth. The turkey is showing up at busy intersections like Ann Arbor Road and Main Street and stopping traffic. Jay Smail works at the auto shop on the corner and...
27-year-old Detroit man sentenced for conducting criminal enterprise
DETROIT – A 27-year-old man from Detroit has been sentenced for conducting a criminal enterprise. Kevin Adolph was sentenced on Jan. 8 in the 6th Circuit Court on one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, a 20-year felony, for obtaining Comerica account numbers of numerous victims and stealing money from their bank accounts.
Little Caesars Arena evacuated due to ammonia leak; 2 minor injuries reported
DETROIT – Little Caesars Arena had to be evacuated due to an ammonia leak which left two staff members with minor burns. The incident occurred Thursday (Jan. 19) at 3:15 p.m., and the Detroit police are on the scene. The ammonia leak is in the arena’s basement, and reports...
Community rallies around Sterling Heights police officer fighting cancer
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – As brand new parents, Colton and Amber Conley should be able to spend every second they have with their 5-month-old daughter Meredith. She’s an adorable baby with an adorable smile, but the shirt she was wearing when Local 4 visited also served as a reminder. Her dad, Colton, who’s also a Sterling Heights police officer, is fighting a battle within.
Elevator issues persist for seniors living in Trenton high rise
TRENTON, Mich. – Elevator problems for seniors continue in a high rise in Trenton. Help Me Hank has been tracking those issues for more than a year, and Local 4 is finally seeing some results. However, seniors still need help as only one elevator is working to serve people living on 12 floors.
Police searching for suspect involved in aggravated assault at liquor store on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for a suspect involved in an aggravated assault that took place at a liquor store on the city’s east side. According to a tweet from the Detroit police, a suspect is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that occurred on Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 7:53 p.m. on the city’s east side.
Rochester woman wins $500,000 lottery prize thanks to multiplier on Powerball ticket
ROCHESTER, Mich. – A Rochester woman’s $50,000 lottery win was increased tenfold thanks to the multiplier on her Powerball ticket. Deborah Bates, 65, of Rochester, matched the four white balls and the Powerball from the Dec. 14 drawing -- 36-51-59-66-68, Powerball 25. She won $50,000, but thanks to the Power Play, her prize was multiplied to $500,000.
I-696 reopened in Oakland County after power line mishap
Oakland COUNTY, Mich. – The one-vehicle crash that caused lane closures of I-696 at Bermuda and Woodward in Oakland County has been cleared and reopened. A crash has led to down powerlines, causing the closure of all lanes of I-696 at Bermuda and at Woodward in Oakland County. One...
