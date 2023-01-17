Read full article on original website
Everything to know about Shannon Sharpe incident at Lakers-Grizzlies game
Shannon Sharpe and the Memphis Grizzlies got into it on Friday night. What was going on there?. Did you have “Ja Morant’s dad gets into a shouting match with a celebrity courtside during a Lakers game” on your 2023 bingo card? Go ahead and stamp that square if you did!
3 teams that could trade for Milwaukee Bucks’ big man Serge Ibaka
Milwaukee Bucks veteran big man Serge Ibaka has been away from the team for over two weeks. On Friday, The Athletic’s insider Shams Charania revealed that the Bucks and Serge Ibaka have mutually agreed to find the veteran Ibaka a new home before the February 9th trade deadline. Reactions to the news that Serge Ibaka will be on the move were somewhat surprising mixed with wondering if Ibaka expected a different role when he re-signed with Milwaukee in the off-season.
Reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks’ reignited trade interest in Eric Gordon
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and Milwaukee Bucks fans can add a new name to the list of rumored targets. As reported by insider Marc Stein (Subscription required), the Bucks have an interest in trading for Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets before the deadline. Stein mentions that the Bucks’ pursuit of Gordon has gone a similar way to how the team went after Nikola Mirotic in 2019 in the sense that they are looking to move four second rounders for him. However, Houston has maintained its firm asking price of a first round pick in any trade for Gordon.
Assessing The Athletic’s Gary Trent Jr. trade for the Milwaukee Bucks
The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the Milwaukee Bucks are shaping up to be one of the more active teams in the market. They have been linked to numerous names via trade over the past few months, are it would not be a surprise if more rumors surfaced soon. One notable name that fans have been keeping an eye on is Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors. HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that Trent is believed to be Toronto’s likeliest trade candidate ahead of the deadline, meaning he could be on the move soon as the Raptors brace for some potential changes.
Would the Detroit Pistons bring back an old face in Hamidou Diallo trade?
Many of the NBA trade rumors floating around before the deadline involve the Detroit Pistons, which makes sense given their position in the standings and the fact that they have some veterans who could be useful to the right teams. Most of what we are hearing involves Bojan Bogdanovic but...
Ex-NFL star Shannon Sharpe tangles with Grizzlies players during NBA game
Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe got into a back-and-forth with several NBA players in Los Angeles while sitting courtside at Friday's game between the visiting Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Athletic proposes unhinged Lakers-Bulls trade for LeBron James
The NBA trade deadline is getting closer and closer while Los Angeles Lakers fans desperately hope the team makes some kind of trade to improve the roster. After all, despite their record, the team always has a chance with LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy. If Los Angeles does not...
