ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, PA

9th annual chili cookoff scheduled for Bedford County

By Rebecca Parsons
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C71vV_0kHtQqSJ00

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – If you are looking for some good soup or chili, you might want to stop by Bedford on Saturday, Jan. 21.

From 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the 9th annual chili and soup cookoff is taking place.

You can taste and hopefully enjoy a variety of different chilis and soups from different restaurants as they compete to see who comes out on top and you can be the judge!

You can turn in your ballot for a chance to win 50 dollars in Bedford bucks, which can be used at any of the participating restaurants.

Latest Posts

And WTAJ’s very own Jordan Tracy is going to be there as an official judge for the competition!

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Greenwood Furnace State Park hosting SnowFest

HUNTINGDON, Pa (WTAJ) — The Greenwood Furnace State Park is inviting the community to dive into their Snowfest and Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday. From 1 to 3 p.m., the Greenwood Furnace State Park will be hosting the Snowfest, which will include tons of activities for the whole family. The beach concession will be open […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Blair Regional YMCA holds grand opening for playground

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–The Blair Regional YMCA held its grand opening ceremony for its newly remodeled playground. This playground was a two-year-long project. During the pandemic, the recreation place wanted to refresh the playground. The playground committee chair Joel Seelye said they wanted to ensure the playground fulfilled two needs. “We designed this playground project […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Bedford County hosts inaugural Government – It’s Your Business Reception

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — More than 100 people showed up to Bedford County’s inaugural Government – It’s Your Business Reception where local business owners informally met with elected officials from all levels of government. “This is tremendous because we get to meet our representatives and be able to share our concerns facing many manufacturing aspects,” said […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Spend the day with your ‘Pal-entine’ in downtown Hollidaysburg

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Forget Valentine’s Day, this year, celebrate Pal-entine’s Day in downtown Hollidaysburg! That’s right, on Feb. 11 from 2-6 p.m., a Pal-entine’s Day event will be happening in downtown Hollidaysburg. Tickets are $15 each and include a limited edition Pal-entines Mug and a map to participating shops in the area. For those […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown Orchestra kicks off 2023 fund campaign

JOHNSTOWN, Pa (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra (JSO) is entering its 94th year of service and is launching its 2023 annual fund campaign. Starting on Jan. 23, a campaign led by Karen Azer, JSO Board of Trustees member, and Edward Sheehan, Jr., President and CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corporation, will begin. The goal is […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown healthcare center holds grand opening

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Caring Healthcare Network (CHN) held its grand opening at its location in Richland Township on Wednesday, Jan. 18., with a ribbon cutting alongside the Cambria Regional Chamber of Commerce and local elected officials. Dr. Candice Widuch independently owns the office, located at 1481 Eisenhower Boulevard, despite two other Caring Healthcare […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Mike Carbonara announces bid for Cambria Co. judge

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Attorney Mike Carbonara is entering the race for Cambria County Judge of the Court of Common Pleas with a promise to bring the same kind of“listening, careful preparation, and empathy” he’s employed for over two decades as a prosecutor and private-practice attorney. Carbonara’s 18-year record as an Assistant District Attorney […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Tonilyn Chippie Kargo announces run for Cambria Co. judge

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – Tonilyn Chippie Kargo proudly announced on Thursday, Jan. 19 that she will be a candidate for Cambria County Court of Common Pleas Judge in this year’s upcoming election.    “It would be an incredible honor to serve the people of Cambria County as Judge,” Kargo said. Kargo is the daughter of […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Dave Beyer announces candidacy for Cambria County District Judge

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — On Thursday, Attorney Dave Beyer announced his candidacy for District Judge in District 47-3-07, which includes Ebensburg, Carrolltown, Cambria Township, East Carrolltown Township and Blacklick Township. Beyer said he wants to be “A JUDGE FOR THE PEOPLE!” He has been an attorney for 25 years as well as a Hearing […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Coroner: 2 killed in crash in St. Clair Township

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson said that two people died on Friday after a Dodge Ram and a Chrysler 300 crashed in St. Clair Township. Robert A. Deemer, 36, of Johnstown, and Gerald E. McGeary, 84, of Seward Borough, died at the scene, according to a release from the coroner's office.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Head-on collision kills two in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were killed in a head-on collision crash along Route 56 Friday afternoon. Two people were killed in the crash and two others were transported to area hospitals with unknown injuries, according to Westmoreland County Dispatch. The accident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Details surrounding the crash are still […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Rep. Frank Burns calls to ease housing authority burden in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Rep. Frank Burns (D-72) of Cambria County is calling for a change in a federal policy regarding the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Burns said he wants to keep the Johnstown Housing Authority (JHA) responsible for payments for the program, even when families leave Cambria County. The program is more commonly […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

Senator Bob Casey visits Huntingdon Co to highlight ARPA Funding

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) — U.S. Senator Bob Casey stopped by a fire company in Huntingdon County to highlight the American Rescue Plan funding usage. Last Tuesday, Jan. 10, the Huntingdon County Commissioners unanimously approved $450,000 in American Rescue Plan funding for first responders. This funding would be divide among the county’s 24 fire and […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Truck stolen from central Pa. dealership: police

The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a truck at a Franklin County dealership. Police said the gray 2017 Toyota Tundra Crew Max was stolen at 9:22 p.m. Jan. 11 at Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East in Guilford Township, Franklin County. Police said that four days earlier,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Southern Alleghenies Rural Planning Organization accepting bike plan project proposals

(WTAJ) — The Southern Allegenies Rural Planning Organization (RPO) is now accepting proposals from sponsors to list projects for the RPO Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan. Proposals for the projects will be accepted through March 31, 2023, online. The proposals must be for projects located at least partially within Bedford, Fulton, Huntingdon or Somerset counties. The […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Lane Shift Taking Place Friday In Washington County

It will occur along Md. 65 at the I-70 bridge. Hagerstown, Md (KM) There will be a lane shift on Friday in Washington County. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the lane shift will take place from 9:00 AM until 3:00 PM along Md. 65 or Sharpsburg Pike under the I-70 bridge.. The contractor will shift the lanes to the right, allowing personnel to do work on the left side of Route 65.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
wccsradio.com

WHITE TOWNSHIP HOME DAMAGED BY FIRE AFTER LIGHTNING STRIKE

A bolt of lightning was the cause of a fire at a home in White Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Indiana, Clymer and Homer City fire departments along with the HAZMAT team and Citizens’ Ambulance at 9:14 for the reported structure fire off Metz Road. Creekside and Cherryhill Township fire departments were called out to assist 18 minutes later. Indiana crews were able to respond quickly as many fire association members were doing some training activities at the fire hall. Chief Scott Schuler reported smoke and fire in the structure when he first arrived.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Hollidaysburg man sentenced in 2019 overdose death

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man was sentenced to multiple years in prison for an overdose death that occured in Altoona over three years ago. Robert Patterson, 46, was sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 12 to serve a minimum of 8 years to a maximum of 20 years incarceration, according to Blair County District Attorney […]
HOLLIDAYSBURG, PA
WJAC TV

911: JPD investigating shots fired incident along Bedford Street

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — 911 dispatchers in Cambria County confirmed that Johnstown police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred Friday afternoon along Bedford Street. Officers were observed along the 1200 block of Bedford Street, however, the scene has since cleared. No further details have been provided but...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy