ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Emilia Sjostrand, Gabby Spencer, Sophie Liao and Demaris Waters led SJSU in day two of the Wesley A. Brown Invitational at the Naval Academy. Sjostrand and Victoria Agyin grabbed first and second respectively in the Long Jump. Sjostrand's jump of 6.07m (19'11") was .16m (or 6.25 inches) farther than anyone else in the field. Agyin's second place jump was marked at 5.91m (19'4.75")

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO