ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Jose State University Spartans

Ma Leads Spartans to First Conference Win

BOX SCORE (PDF) SAN JOSE, Calif.—Sabrina Ma scored 21 points on 7-11 shooting to lead San José State women's basketball (3-16, 1-7 MW) in a 77-59 win over Utah State (4-15, 1-7 MW) on Saturday afternoon. Ma made a career-high five 3-pointers, converting on five of eight attempts.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Falls in Last Seconds at Utah State, 75-74

BOX SCORE (PDF) – Tibet Görener made a career-high six 3-pointers to lead San José State (12-8, 3-4 MW) in a 75-74 final seconds loss at Utah State (16-4, 5-2 MW) from Dee Glen Smith Spectrum Saturday afternoon. The Aggies' Max Shulga went 1-of-2 from the free throw...
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Finishes Day Two of Wesley A. Brown Invitational

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Emilia Sjostrand, Gabby Spencer, Sophie Liao and Demaris Waters led SJSU in day two of the Wesley A. Brown Invitational at the Naval Academy. Sjostrand and Victoria Agyin grabbed first and second respectively in the Long Jump. Sjostrand's jump of 6.07m (19'11") was .16m (or 6.25 inches) farther than anyone else in the field. Agyin's second place jump was marked at 5.91m (19'4.75")
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Host Utah State Saturday Afternoon

SAN JOSE, Calif. – San José State women's basketball continues Mountain West conference play with a showdown on Saturday afternoon against Utah State. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. at the Provident Credit Union Event Center.
SAN JOSE, CA
San Jose State University Spartans

Spartans Finish Road Trip With Game at Utah State Saturday

San José State (12-7, 3-3 MW) at Utah State (15-4, 4-2 MW) The Spartans travel to Logan, Utah, for a Saturday afternoon game against Utah State to finish out this two-game road trip. The team is playing their fourth MW road game of this season. The Aggies enter the game with a 15-4 overall record and are tied for fourth place with New Mexico at 4-2.
LOGAN, UT
San Jose State University Spartans

SJSU Successful in First Day of Brown Invitational

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Lina Schubert led SJSU in the first day of the Wesley A. Brown Invitational from the United States Naval Academy with a second place overall finish in the women's pentathlon on Friday. Schubert finished second overall in the pentathlon even though this was her first ever...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy