Read full article on original website
Related
'I'm Not Doing That': VP Kamala Harris REFUSES To Take Knee With President Biden & Golden State Warriors During Awkward Photo-Op At White House
Vice President Kamala Harris made an awkward scene this week as she and President Joe Biden met with the Golden State Warriors to celebrate the team’s NBA championship win, RadarOnline.com has learned.The uncomfortable incident took place on Tuesday as the Warriors visited the White House to meet with the president and vice president and take pictures.But shortly before the meet-and-greet concluded, and as the parties gathered to take a few last photos together, the visit took a turn for the worse when President Biden insisted on getting down on one knee in front of the team.“I'll tell you what,” Biden...
Mike Pompeo says Trump had a 'nutty' plan for him to serve as both secretary of defense and secretary of state simultaneously: book
Trump told Mark Meadows that he wanted his secretary of state to "take on leading the department of defense as an additional duty," per Mike Pompeo.
Washington Examiner
The 'meh' presidency: Biden slips again
THE 'MEH' PRESIDENCY: BIDEN SLIPS AGAIN. Here's a lesson from the polls in the last 16 months. When President Joe Biden is unpopular, when things are going badly, his job approval rating falls to about 36%. When he is doing better, when things are going well, his job approval rises to about 44%.
Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes
Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
Washington Examiner
White House: GOP supports the 'ruin of millions of American livelihoods' on debt ceiling
The White House is targeting Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) as it prepares for what is expected to be a protracted political skirmish over whether and how to raise the debt ceiling. “Rep. Biggs is dead wrong to actively support the ruin of millions of American livelihoods, 401k plans, and small businesses, all in the name of scorched earth partisanship,” White House spokesman Andrew Bates wrote Wednesday. “Default would needlessly plunge the country into economic chaos, collapse, and catastrophe while giving our competitors like China an historic boost against us."
Washington Examiner
Democrats needed Biden in 2020. Now, they need him to go away
Since the first report about President Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents dropped, very little has added up. In rapid fashion, we learned that Biden’s lawyers had located a batch of classified documents in the president’s Washington, D.C., think tank shortly before the midterm elections. They then discovered a second batch of highly sensitive material in the garage of his Wilmington, Delaware, residence, and revealed that additional documents were found inside the home. Before we knew it, Attorney General Merrick Garland had appointed a special counsel to take over the investigation from U.S. Attorney John Lausch Jr.
Washington Examiner
Trump extends Biden entitlements olive branch in debt ceiling fight
Former President Donald Trump warned Republican lawmakers not to target Medicare and Social Security in their escalating fight over the debt ceiling, at least partially aligning himself with President Joe Biden and Democrats in the process. Some Republicans have suggested revamping the entitlement programs as a means of balancing the...
Washington Examiner
Trump’s interior chief goes 4-0 in political show trials
For a fourth time, former Trump-era Interior Secretary David Bernhardt has been cleared by the department's inspector general of ethics charges made by his political foes. Bernhardt, the Interior chief from 2019-2021, was exonerated of breaking his ethics pledge in handling a project known as the California Central Valley Project.
Washington Examiner
'Insult to the rule of law': White House rips Trump for Dobbs reporter arrest call
The White House has ripped former President Donald Trump for proposing that the reporters responsible for publishing the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization leaked draft opinion be imprisoned. Freedom of the press is part of the bedrock of American democracy, according to White House spokesman Andrew Bates. Trump's statements...
Matt Gaetz defends Biden with bizarre Gavin Newsom conspiracy theory
Gaetz is such an enemy of the "deep state" that he's willing to say Biden is getting screwed over.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Tiana Lowe says Biden’s ‘shady’ documents reek of ‘classic DC corruption’
Washington Examiner commentator Tiana Lowe said the timeline of President Joe Biden's document haul is “shady,” but it is nothing new for Washington, D.C. “It just reeks of classic D.C. corruption, right? This is a very ordinary D.C. story and it’s been, what, eight years since the Hillary classified documents thing?” Lowe said on the Fox Business show Cavuto: Coast to Coast.
Washington Examiner
Weekly White House Report Card: ‘Stink of corruption’ over Biden
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden unable to shake free from his classified documents scandal and ties to the questionable practices of first son Hunter Biden. Questions grew during the week about the chain of command of state secrets he had from the Obama days,...
Washington Examiner
Republicans file bill to protect Mount Rushmore from being torn down
A Republican in the House of Representatives introduced legislation this week to protect Mount Rushmore from being altered, renamed, or demolished through the use of federal funds. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) re-introduced the Mount Rushmore Protection Act on Tuesday. It aims to protect Mount Rushmore from those seeking to destroy...
Washington Examiner
Biden's 'phenomenally successful' partnership with foreign-funded Penn examined
Republicans in Congress are ramping up investigations into President Joe Biden’s Washington think tank, the center’s funding, and who had access to the previously little-known center after classified documents were discovered inside a closet. The revelation has revived concerns about the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global...
Washington Examiner
Legal experts say White House can — and should — say more about documents scandal
The White House has been tight-lipped about the documents scandal the public learned about last week, especially since special counsel Robert Hur was appointed to investigate the matter on Jan. 12. Since that date, the Biden administration has refused to substantively answer almost any questions related to the classified documents...
Washington Examiner
AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports. Gillibrand launched her reelection bid last week, seeking a third term to the office she has held since 2009,...
Washington Examiner
Fact-checking Biden's economic victory lap
President Joe Biden boasted about his record on the economy on Friday, but many of his claimed victories come with caveats and further context. The economy is in flux right now, with the Federal Reserve sending interest rates soaring over the past year, inflation high but starting to ease, and fears of a Fed-induced recession percolating.
Washington Examiner
Trump boasts 20-point lead over DeSantis as he hints at new energy in campaign: Poll
Former President Donald Trump holds an early lead over his possible 2024 primary opponents, coming in 20 points ahead of his closest challenger, according to a new poll. In a hypothetical eight-way primary between Trump and his most likely opponents, 48% of voters said they’d back the former president in his reelection bid, according to a new Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey obtained by the Hill. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in second with 28% of voters’ support, putting him well behind Trump as the former president seeks to inject new energy into his campaign.
Washington Examiner
Trump drops case against New York AG Letitia James over Trump Organization investigation
Former President Donald Trump dropped his lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) in a Florida federal district court on Friday. Trump filed the lawsuit against James in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday, claiming she had violated his First and 14th Amendment rights by targeting him with her $250 million fraud case against him and his organization. The former president's notice of dismissal was filed with U.S. District Judge Donald Middlebrooks in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday, the deadline for Trump to respond to a motion by James to dismiss the lawsuit.
Washington Examiner
DEI hasn't just infected the Left
Diversity, equity, and inclusion seems to have entered the bloodstream of U.S. politics, and it’s not just one party with it in its veins. Sure, the Biden administration and its allies have sworn a loyalty oath to this bizarre ideology, but Republicans pledging to fight it are at times indistinguishable from the radical Left.
Comments / 3