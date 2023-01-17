Cayce, SC 01/19/2023 (Paul Kirby) – This week, the City of Cayce’s Police Department is searching for a man that they’ve had warrants for since the fall of last year. Each week, the Cayce Police Department publishes information on a fugitive that they’ve obtained a warrant/s for but have been unable to locate for one reason or another. It’s their hope that someone will recognize the fugitive from justice featured that week and make a tip that would lead to an arrest. To date, they have had several instances where they were able to locate and capture alleged criminals who have been evading them for long periods of time with the public’s assistance.

CAYCE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO