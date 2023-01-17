ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wach.com

Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington man allegedly assaults family member, points gun at officer

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A 56-year-old Lexington man has been arrested after officials say he pointed a gun at deputies investigating a domestic assault claim. Lexington County Sheriff's Department say Mikel Hinkle is out of prison on bond Friday. Deputies say Hinkle was recorded on audio hitting his family member while in a ride-share vehicle.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for suspects in Walgreens theft

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is looking for two individuals who allegedly stole merchandise at a Sunset Boulevard Walgreens on Jan. 9. The suspects stole over $600 worth of items. Officials say they left the scene in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. If you have information about...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington man charged with pointing, presenting firearm at deputy

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Authorities say 56 year-old Mikel Scott Hinkle is charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a Lexington deputy after an alleged domestic violence incident. Authorities say on Jan. 12, Hinkle and a family member were in a ride service car when the suspect started hitting...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Man wounded in overnight shooting near Chapin

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — An Irmo man is in the hospital following an apparent shooting near Chapin that unfolded just after midnight on Friday. According to an initial incident report provided by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Meadowlark Road between Chapin and Little Mountain near the county line.
CHAPIN, SC
abccolumbia.com

Fire at Lexington home temporarily shuts access to neighborhood

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department is warning drivers to be aware of a temporary road closure. According to Police, a portion of Litchfield Lane was shut down around 9 p.m. Thursday while fire crews worked to put out a structure fire. Officials tell us the location...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

West Columbia Police announce charges after barricaded subject arrested

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The West Columbia Police announced charges against Jonathan Russell Saylor after the suspect barricaded himself in the Hilton Garden Inn on Jan. 17. His arrest follows yesterday’s incident where Saylor barricaded himself in a hotel room and shot several rounds at approaching authorities from a broken...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD deputies shot at while serving eviction in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said a man has been arrested after shooting at two deputies Friday morning in Columbia. At around 9:30 a.m., deputies served an eviction notice in the 2500 block of Gervais St. Sheriff Leon Lott said the deputies were there with the landlord and attempted to make contact. No one answered.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of Beacon Hill in Irmo worried about crime

IRMO, S.C. — Some Irmo town residents are raising concerns again about crime in the Beacon Hill area. Beacon Hill is located near the Columbiana Centre Mall. Some residents in the area say they've been hearing gunshots. Harbison Gardens, within the Beacon Hill area is near the so called...
IRMO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston man who barricaded himself inside West Columbia hotel room shot at officers, officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – A 34-year-old Charleston man is facing several charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside a West Columbia hotel room during a domestic dispute before shooting at law enforcement officials. Officers with the West Columbia Police Department responded to a domestic violence call at a Hilton Garden Inn off McSwain Drive […]
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

One person killed in Saluda County crash

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Saluda County. Troopers say the incident happened Friday, January 20, on May Branch Road, near May Road, about 10 miles west of Saluda. The victim drove off the road, struck a mailbox, and then a ditch. The vehicle overturned. […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Cayce searching for man who ran from police, driving under suspension, being a habitual offender

Cayce, SC 01/19/2023 (Paul Kirby) – This week, the City of Cayce’s Police Department is searching for a man that they’ve had warrants for since the fall of last year. Each week, the Cayce Police Department publishes information on a fugitive that they’ve obtained a warrant/s for but have been unable to locate for one reason or another. It’s their hope that someone will recognize the fugitive from justice featured that week and make a tip that would lead to an arrest. To date, they have had several instances where they were able to locate and capture alleged criminals who have been evading them for long periods of time with the public’s assistance.
CAYCE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce Police looking for man after vehicle pursuit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Cayce Police Department says they are searching for 54 year-old Ega Reta Lake for failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension 3rd or subsequent, and being a habitual offender. Lake was seen by authorities on Nov. 8 driving a black Ford F-150 with...
CAYCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Suspect arrested at West Columbia hotel after nearly seven hour standoff

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — West Columbia Police now say a standoff that involved a suspect shooting at officers at a hotel just off Interstate 26 has ended peacefully. Chief Marion Boyce of the West Columbia Police Department gave an update around 8 p.m. Thursday nearly 6 1/2 hours after the situation began. He confirmed the suspect, who he did not identify at the time, had been brought out of the hotel room and taken to the hospital for injuries. Boyce did not say how the man was injured but said he was expected to survive.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

