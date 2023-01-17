BOSTON (AP) — Harvard University announced Thursday that it plans to offer a fellowship to a leading human rights activist after its initial denial sparked widespread criticism. Kenneth Roth, who was the executive director of Human Rights Watch, or HRW, until last year, was recruited by the Harvard Kennedy School’s Carr Center for Human Rights Policy to become a fellow and he accepted. But a few weeks later, in July, Roth said the center called and told him that the dean of the school, Douglas Elmendorf, had not approved it. Roth said he wasn’t given a reason but believes it was due to his and his group’s criticism of Israel. In a statement Thursday, Elmendorf said he “made an error in his decision” not to appoint Roth and would now offer him the fellowship. He said his initial decision was not influenced by donors or to limit debate at the Kennedy School but based on “my evaluation of his potential contributions to the School.”

