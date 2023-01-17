Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Updated WWE Royal Rumble Card
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
411mania.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed Jay Briscoe and learning about the news of his tragic passing earlier this week. According to Matt Hardy, he received a text message about the news from his brother Jeff Hardy, stating the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
411mania.com
Spoilers From Impact Wrestling Taping
Impact Wrestling taped matches for their TV show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below from the show, per PWInsider:. * Jonathan Gresham def. Aiden Prince. Gresham then challenged Mike Bailey to a match at No Surrender. * Mike Bailey def. Raj Singh....
411mania.com
UPDATED: WWE Confirms Segment Change For Monday’s WWE RAW, Another Legend Set For Show
UPDATE: WWE has now confirmed that there will be a Tribal Court for Sami Zayn’s trial on Monday’s episode of RAW. Original: Monday’s WWE RAW, which will be the 30th anniversary episode, will not feature one of the previously announced segments. PWInsider reports that the originally planned Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony, is now off. That segment would have featured generations of that family acknowledging Roman Reigns, including Afa, Sika, Rikishi and Samu.
411mania.com
Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup
WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
411mania.com
Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout
– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone. He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”
411mania.com
Various News: Brandi Rhodes on The Tamron Hall Show, Wild Bill Irwin on Stories With Brisco & Bradshaw, Highspots Streaming Live Interview With El Hijo del Vikingo
– Brandi Rhodes appeared on The Tamron Hall Show week:. – Wild Bill Irwin is the guest on the latest Stories with Brisco & Bradshaw:. – Highspots TV will be streaming a live interview with El Hijo del Vikingo later tonight:
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has more matches set for next week’s episode of Dynamite following Friday night’s Rampage. The updated card for Wednesday night’s show on TBS is as follows:. * TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Buddy Matthews. * Britt Baker vs. Toni Storm vs. Ruby Soho. * Ethan...
411mania.com
WWE NXT Live Results 1.20.23: Roxanne Perez Battles Cora Jade, More
WWE held an NXT live event in Fort Pierce, Florida on Friday night with Roxanne Perez facing Cora Jade and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:. * Axiom def. Oro Mensah. Karl Fredericks attacked Axiom after the match. * Kayden Carter def. Lola Vice (w/Elektra Lopez)
411mania.com
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
411mania.com
Tetsuya Naito Announced as Keiji Mutoh’s Last Opponent in Upcoming Retirement Match
– During today’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Night 2 event, Keiji Mutoh appeared after Tetsuya Naito defeated Kongo’s Kenoh in the main event. Mutoh entered the ring and grabbed the microphone, challenging Naito to be his final opponent in his scheduled retirement match at the Tokyo Dome. Naito...
411mania.com
WWE News: Chris Jericho Praises Raw Anniversary Video, SmackDown in Three Minutes, LA Knight Hypes Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match
– AEW star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho praised the following preview video for next week’s Raw 30th Anniversary show. Jericho tweeted, “Pro wrestling transcends any given company. Pro wrestling is about memories….and this video contains some LEGENDARY ones! #WWERaw”. – FOX Sports showcased this week’s...
411mania.com
Maria Kanellis Says She She’s Gotten “A Lot” Of Fan Backlash From Outside AEW
Maria Kanellis recently spoke with Ten Count and shared some details about her career after her October debut with AEW. In response to the question, Kanellis stated she has been the recipient of “a lot” of fan hate since then, despite maintaining positive industry relationships with her colleagues from her prior promotion, WWE (via Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from Kanellis and watch the complete episode below.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Characterizes Charlotte Flair As “Phenomenal”
Jade Cargill shared her opinion on Charlotte Flair during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev and expressed her admiration for Flair’s talent and range (per Wrestling Inc). Cargill, while already the record holder for the longest title possession in AEW, is comparatively new to the industry, having started her career in 2021. Reflecting on a legacy talent like Flair, Cargill shared her impressions and offered praise for Flair’s recent return to WWE. You can read some highlights and watch the full podcast episode below.
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has an updated card for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, including two Tag Team Contender’s Tournament semifinal bouts. The updated card for the show, which airs next Friday on FOX, is:. * Karrion Kross vs. Rey Mysterio. * Tag Team Tournament Semifinal Match: Drew McIntyre &...
411mania.com
Matt Cardona Files To Trademark ‘Zack Ryder’
PWInsider reports that on January 14, Matt Cardona filed to trademark ‘Zack Ryder’, his former ring name when he was in WWE. The trademark is for:. Bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Main Event, MLW Fusion & NJPW on AXS TV
There’s a lot of wrestling content tonight with new episodes of WWE Main Event on Hulu, MLW Fusion on Pro Wrestling TV and NJPW on AXS TV. New Japan on AXS will continue its look at Wrestle Kingdom 17, with IWGP World Champion Jay White defending against Kazuchika Okada.
411mania.com
Updated Lineup for Tonight’s Wildkat Wrestling Show, Trevor Murdoch vs. Brady Pierce
– Wildkat Wrestling has announced the following lineup for tonight’s event at the John Curtis Gym in River Ridge, Louisiana tonight. Trevor Murdoch will face Brady Pierce for the WKS Heavyweight Championship, and more:. TONIGHT!. Today is the day! WILDKAT SPORTS returns with another ACTION PACKED show! Don’t miss...
411mania.com
Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus. The segment...
Comments / 0